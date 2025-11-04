SAP Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the participation of its executives at the following events. These events will be webcast, and the replays will be made available shortly after the event on the SAP Investor Relations website: https:www.SAP.cominvestorsenfinancial-documents-and-eventsevents.html  

Morgan Stanley 25th European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Barcelona, Spain

Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

Friday, November 14, 2025

10:00 am10:45 am CET / 9:00 am9:45 am GMT

UBS Global Technology Conference, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA

Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

5:35 pm6:05 pm CET / 4:35 pm5:05 pm GMT / 11:35 am12:05 pm EST / 9:35 am10:05 am MST /
8:35 am9:05 am PST

Bank of America EU Tech Field Trip, Virtual

Muhammad Alam, Member of the Executive Board, Product & Engineering will hold a virtual Fireside Chat at the event.

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

3:00 pm3:50 pm CET / 2:00 pm2:50 pm GMT / 9:00 am9:50 am EST / 6:00 am6:50 am PST

Bernstein European Strategic Decision Conference, Paris, France

Sebastian Steinhaeuser, Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Board, will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

3:30 pm4:20 pm CET / 2:30 pm3:20 pm GMT / 9:30 am10:20 am EST / 6:30 am7:20 am PST

If you have any questions regarding these events, please reach out via email to our SAP Investor Relations hotline at investor@sap.com or via phone at +49 6227 767336 during office hours CET.

About SAP
As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

