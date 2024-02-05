Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce CEO Evan Gappelberg will present live at the Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 7, 2024

DATE: February 7th, 2024
TIME: 10:30am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/496OeL9

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Contact
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android .

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ARWY:CC
Via IBNARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming RainFocus INSIGHT 2024, a premier event for leaders in events, marketing, and technology. This esteemed conference will take place January 30 to February 1, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah. On Wednesday, January 30, CEO Evan Gappelberg will take the mainstage during the "Pitch Tank" segment, offering insights into ARway.ai's cutting-edge spatial computing solutions and their impact on the industry.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming RainFocus INSIGHT 2024, a premier event for leaders in events, marketing, and technology. This esteemed conference will take place January 30 to February 1, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah. On Wednesday, January 30, CEO Evan Gappelberg will take the mainstage during the "Pitch Tank" segment, offering insights into ARway.ai's cutting-edge spatial computing solutions and their impact on the industry

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

New episode of CEO Experience Podcast Highlights Apple Vision Pro x ARway

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AI Safer, the esteemed Agency of Record for The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing visitor experiences at museums and tourist attractions across Saudi Arabia through state-of-the-art AR navigation technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Via IBNARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its contract has been extended after the successful completion of a pilot deployment at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, in partnership with Localiza Rent a Car S.A., the largest car rental network in South America. This deployment, completed in December 2023, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the travel experience for car rental customers. Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY) is the largest car rental network in South America, with 540 locations in 9 countries. In recognition of the successful deployment and the potential benefits to the customer experience, Localiza has extended its contract with ARway.ai for 2024 on a subscription-based model. This extension underscores the confidence in ARway's technology and its alignment with Localiza's vision of delivering a differentiated customer experience. CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are thrilled with the successful deployment of ARway's navigation technology at Congonhas Airport, in collaboration with Localiza. This accomplishment not only signifies a major leap in airport navigation technology but also underscores the scalable potential of ARway's solutions in global markets. For our investors, this represents an exciting opportunity. This is more than just a technological advancement; it's a strategic expansion into new markets and sectors. Our investors should be excited about this because we are not only redefining the way people navigate spaces but also paving the way for ARway's technology to become an integral part of daily life across various industries. The success at Congonhas Airport is a first step in widespread adoption and potential of indoor AR navigation, promising significant returns and growth opportunities in the future." As part of its ongoing commitment to improving customer satisfaction, Localiza has commissioned a consumer research organization in Brazil to conduct a comprehensive survey starting Friday, 19 January 2024. This survey aims to evaluate the efficacy and user experience of ARway's technology at Congonhas Airport. Participants in the survey will be offered a discount voucher from Localiza, encouraging widespread participation and engagement. The project is slated to run for 30-90 days or until a statistically significant dataset of respondents is achieved. This data will enable Localiza and ARway to derive detailed insights and analysis on the usage and impact of the AR navigation system. The original contract between ARway.ai and Localiza was announced in August 2023 signifying a major step in integrating indoor AR navigation across major airports in Latin America. The initial phase of this project commenced at Congonhas Airport, São Paulo, as a pilot in February 2023. This innovative technology has since proven to be a game-changer in navigating airports, significantly aiding travelers from baggage pickup to their transportation depot, which includes car rentals and other transport services. Watch a demo video of an indoor AR activation at an airport using ARway's technology: click here to watch The ARway platform revolutionizes the traditional airport navigation experience through its cutting-edge spatial computing technology. By creating a 3D map of the airport, passengers can quickly and intuitively find terminals, gates, and other key locations. The platform's inclusion of voice commands and other user-friendly features has elevated it as a more efficient and convenient option compared to conventional navigation methods. As this project progresses, ARway.ai and Localiza Rent a Car continue to demonstrate their commitment to leveraging technology for enhancing customer experiences at airports. Their partnership stands as a testament to the innovative application of AR in everyday scenarios, paving the way for further advancements in this field. Sign up for Investor News - HERE To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter YouTube Instagram LinkedIn and Facebook and visit our website: www.ARway.ai About ARway.ai ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its contract has been extended after the successful completion of a pilot deployment at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo, in partnership with Localiza Rent a Car S.A., the largest car rental network in South America. This deployment, completed in December 2023, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the travel experience for car rental customers. Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY) is the largest car rental network in South America, with 540 locations in 9 countries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

