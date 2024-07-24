Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Sams Creek and Reefton Exploration Update

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Sams Creek and Reefton Projects.

Highlights

Sams Creek Gold Project

  • Results received for the last two of four “scouting” holes drilled at the Anvil Zone.
    • SCDDH107 intersected 22m @ 1g/t Au with higher grade intervals of 2m @ 2.91g/t from 141m and 1.2m @ 8.3g/t from 161m on the hanging wall and footwall respectively.
    • SCDDH106 intersected a 35.4m thick dyke which was extensively altered. A 4m section in the centre of the dyke returned 4m @ 1.32g/t Au from 124m.
  • An Ionic Leach (IL) soil survey identified a number of targets both around and inside two large circular structures.
  • The circular structure anomalies have been divided into five dyke and six porphyry targets.
  • The dyke targets have an Au-As signature, and the porphyry targets have an Au-Cu-REE signature.
  • The IL survey has now been extended beyond the boundaries of the circular structures so potential mineralisation can be fully evaluated. Results are expected in August.

Reefton Gold Antimony Project

  • Four additional diamond holes were drilled in the Auld Creek’s Bonanza East Shoot following the exceptional intersection in ACDDH011, which intersected an estimated true thickness of 3m @ 4.1g/t Au and 7% Sb.
  • ACDDH015 and ACDDH016 were drilled 50m to the north and intersected true widths of 6m @ 5.3g/t Au, 14.9% Sb and 10m @ 7.2g/t Au, 0.3% Sb.
  • ACDDH020 and ACDDH021 were drilled a further 100m to the north and intersected the footwall of the shoot, indicating that the Bonanza East Shoot plunges to the south parallel to the Fraternal Shoot.
  • The Bonanza East maiden MRE and an update on the Fraternal MRE will be completed in August.

Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:

“The drilling results from the recent scouting holes targeting the Anvil prospect have confirmed similar alternation to the Main Zone, which hosts the 824koz @ 2.8g/t Au Resource. Additionally, the knowledge base of the geology at Sams Creek is growing with the expanded Ionic Leach survey cross referenced with the Lidar topography analysis, with results expected in August. This should give us additional information to more accurately target the potential Gold-Copper porphyry targets and commence a diamond drilling program later this year at Sams Creek.

In addition, the drilling results from Auld Creek have returned some strong results and we look forward to updating the Resource in August.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Kerry Stevenson, gold bars.

Kerry Stevenson: Ready to Invest After Cashing Out (Gold, Biotech and More)

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Kerry Stevenson, host of Making Money Matter, explained why she sold all but three stocks in her portfolio late last year, and what she's doing with her money now.

"I actually cashed in the whole portfolio aside from one coal stock ... and two gold stocks," she said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium. "I've been sitting in cash up until about two and a half weeks ago, when I've come back in with quite big licks on four stocks, and I've still got some cash where I'm looking at some of the small caps."

One gold stock Stevenson is "very happy" with is Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR,OTC Pink:GYYSF), formerly Gascoyne Resources, which she said has undergone a turnaround since Managing Director Simon Lawson took the helm.

Keep reading...Show less

