Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
August 21, 2025
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced SAM results support upcoming RC and diamond drilling
Sign up to get your FREE
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
30 May
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Investor Insight
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining offers investors a compelling proposition through its strategic focus on low-cost gold exploration in Western Australia's prolific Eastern Goldfields, highlighted by its Lighthorse high-grade gold discovery at the Pinjin project.
Overview
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) is a technically driven explorer targeting multi-million-ounce gold systems in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Through rigorous geophysical interpretation, structural targeting, and systematic drilling, the company is applying modern techniques to historically overlooked terranes. Its focus is on discovering concealed gold deposits beneath shallow cover by leveraging a proven methodology that includes geophysical analysis, geochemistry, aircore reconnaissance and RC follow-up drilling.
At the heart of this strategy is the flagship Pinjin project, located along the underexplored southern extension of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, a prolific gold-bearing structure responsible for over 30 Moz of historical production from mines such as Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith and Wallaby. Positioned just 20 km north of Ramelius Resources’ Rebecca gold project, Pinjin is ideally situated in a district that has seen limited modern exploration. Kalgoorlie Gold has already delivered a maiden JORC 2012 inferred resource of 76,400 oz (2.34 Mt @ 1.0 g/t gold) at the Kirgella Gift and Providence prospects. These results confirm the presence of shallow mineralization and validate the company’s targeting model. Numerous structural targets have been identified throughout the project area, the majority of which remain untested.
Within Pinjin, the Light Horse Discovery is the company's highest-impact target, where RC drilling has confirmed thick, high-grade mineralization in altered mafic volcanics. The discovery validates Kalgoorlie Gold’s undercover targeting model and is being advanced toward a maiden resource.
Complementing this is the Bulong Taurus project, 35 km east of Kalgoorlie, which hosts the La Mascotte deposit with a JORC inferred resource of 138,000 oz gold (3.61 Mt @ 1.19 g/t). The project includes historic workings and satellite prospects within a structurally favorable corridor. While a secondary focus, heritage approvals are underway to enable follow-up drilling and assess near-term development potential.
To date, Kalgoorlie Gold has tested only around 10 percent of its known targets but has already encountered mineralization in roughly half of them – an exceptional hit rate that underscores the strength of its approach. As the company ramps up its exploration programs, it is positioning itself as one of the most compelling early-stage gold discovery stories in the Australian market.
Company Highlights
- District-scale Positioning: Kalgoorlie Gold controls an expansive, underexplored land package in the Laverton Tectonic Zone, south of major operations like Sunrise Dam and Wallaby and just 20 km north of the planned Rebecca gold mine.
- Lighthorse Discovery: Thick, high-grade gold intercepts under shallow cover confirm a significant greenfields discovery, with potential for resource definition and scale.
- JORC Resource Established at Pinjin: An initial 76,400 oz gold resource at Kirgella Gift and Providence validates the company’s targeting strategy.
- Systematic Exploration Success: >10 targets tested, ~50 percent hit rate with anomalous high-grade gold. Over 90 percent of the company’s target inventory remains untested.
- Experienced Leadership: Matt Painter, managing director, brings deep structural geology expertise and a strong history of generating successful exploration targets globally.
- Favorable Market Tailwinds: With gold trading near all-time highs, Kalgoorlie Gold offers leveraged upside through discovery-driven valuation re-rates.
Key Projects
Pinjin Project
The Pinjin project covers more than 350 sq km and is situated within the southern extension of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, a crustal-scale shear corridor accounting for >30 Moz of historical production. Despite its proximity to major mines, this southern area has seen minimal modern exploration.
Kalgoorlie Gold’s initial focus has been the Kirgella Gift and Providence prospects, where the company defined a JORC 2012 inferred resource of 2.34 Mt @ 1.0 g/t Au for 76,400oz. This estimate was derived from near-surface RC drilling down to ~100 metres, with mineralization remaining open at depth and along strike.
The company has also acquired geophysical datasets and conducted interpretation work to identify additional structural corridors and dilation zones likely to host mineralization. These were validated by soil sampling, structural mapping and aircore drilling. Work completed to date includes more than 16,000 metres of drilling, extensive geological mapping, and data reinterpretation, while upcoming plans involve deeper drilling, geophysics to enhance target definition, and continued aircore programs to expand the exploration footprint.
Lighthorse Discovery
The Lighthorse prospect, situated within the greater Pinjin project area, represents Kalgoorlie Gold’s most promising greenfields discovery to date. Discovered beneath shallow cover using the company's rigorous targeting methodology, Light Horse has yielded multiple thick, high-grade intercepts, confirming the presence of a significant mineralized system. RC drilling has returned standout results such as 2.2 g/t gold over 23 metres, 3.1 g/t gold over 14 metres, and 6.5 g/t gold over 7 metres. These intercepts occur in altered mafic volcanics and are interpreted to represent a robust gold system with potential for lateral and vertical continuity. The discovery validates Kalgoorlie Gold’s structural targeting model and supports the thesis that the region may host not just a single deposit, but a larger gold field. Currently, Lighthorse is the highest-priority drill target in the company’s pipeline. Near-term plans include further RC step-out and infill drilling to define mineralized zones, downhole geophysics to guide targeting of high-grade shoots, and eventual metallurgical sampling. A maiden resource is anticipated following the next phase of drilling, with the potential to rapidly advance toward scoping studies in 2026.
Bulong Taurus Project
Located just 35 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, the Bulong Taurus project offers near-term optionality and brownfields upside. The project hosts the La Mascotte deposit, which contains a JORC 2012 inferred mineral resource of 138,000 oz at 1.19 g/t gold. This outcropping resource is located within the historical Taurus Goldfield and is surrounded by a suite of satellite targets, historical workings and underexplored geophysical anomalies. The geology is characterized by a mix of felsic and mafic volcaniclastic units, cut by northeast-trending structures favorable for gold deposition. Kalgoorlie Gold has undertaken mapping, sampling and historical data reprocessing to refine targeting, and is currently working with Traditional Owners to secure heritage clearances for further exploration. Planned future activities at Bulong Taurus include RC drilling to test extensions of La Mascotte, soil and geophysical surveys across adjacent prospects, and evaluation of development or joint venture options depending on resource scale and continuity. While not the company’s primary focus, Bulong Taurus offers strategic exposure to additional ounces near existing infrastructure.
Management Team
Dr. Matt Painter – Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Matt Painter is a geologist with over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and project development. He holds a BSc (Hons) and a PhD in geology. Before joining Kalgoorlie Gold Mining, Painter served as general manager of exploration at Ardea Resources Limited, where he played a pivotal role in advancing the company's gold and nickel projects. His expertise lies in structural geology and the discovery of concealed mineral systems, which is instrumental in driving Kalgoorlie Gold Mining's exploration strategy.
Graeme Smith – Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Graeme Smith brings more than 30 years of financial and corporate governance experience to Kalgoorlie Gold Mining. He holds a Bachelor of Economics and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries, a Fellow of CPA Australia, and a Fellow of the Chartered Secretaries Australia. Smith has held senior financial roles across various ASX-listed companies, providing strategic financial oversight and ensuring compliance with corporate regulations.
Pauline Gately – Non-executive Chair
Pauline Gately is an accomplished non-executive director with over a decade of board experience across the mining, financial technology and consumer goods sectors. Her board contributions are underpinned by 20 years in investment banking, encompassing senior roles in investment strategy, economics and funds management. Gately is a graduate and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds a BA (Hons) in Economics and a Graduate Diploma in Accounting. She also serves as a non-executive director of Ardiden Limited.
Andrew Penkethman – Non-executive Director
Andrew Penkethman is a geologist with more than 25 years of technical and corporate experience in the resources sector. He has worked across exploration, feasibility studies, and operations within Australia and internationally. Penkethman is currently the managing director and CEO of Ardea Resources, bringing valuable insights into project development and strategic planning to the board of Kalgoorlie Gold Mining.
Scott Herrmann – Exploration Manager
Scott Herrmann oversees Kalgoorlie Gold’s exploration programs across its project portfolio. With a strong background in geology and mineral exploration, Herrmann plays a critical role in target generation and drill program execution, contributing to the company's discovery success.
Keep reading...Show less
Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
14 July
Aircore Doubles Lighthorse Strike Prompts RC Drilling
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Aircore doubles Lighthorse strike prompts RC drilling
11 June
Investor Presentation
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Investor Presentation
29 May
Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed
1h
Alice Queen: Exploring High-grade Epithermal Gold with Near-term Production Potential
Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale discoveries and near-term production opportunities. Its flagship asset is the Viani Gold Project in Fiji, where early drilling indicates a major epithermal gold system, comparable to other systems along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Fiji itself hosts the 10 Moz Vatukoula Gold Mine, underscoring the region’s proven prospectivity. With a portfolio spanning both the Pacific Ring of Fire and Australia’s most prolific gold belts, Alice Queen combines strong geological potential with strategic access to capital.
The company’s secondary asset, Horn Island, hosts over half a million ounces of gold in a JORC-compliant resource. A 2021 scoping study indicated an NPV of more than AU$500 million, based on an internal update using AU$5,000/oz gold. Ongoing discussions with development partners aim to unlock value from this project, which has the potential to generate over AU$800 million in free cash flow across an eight-year mine life.
Alice Queen’s shareholder base is anchored by Gage Resource Development (51 percent) and supported by significant, well-funded Australian investors with a long-term outlook. The company is advancing a balanced strategy focused on drilling success, strategic partnerships, and asset-level monetization.
Company Highlights
- High-impact Discovery at Viani in Fiji: Drilling at the Viani project has confirmed a significant low-sulphidation epithermal gold system with mineralization over a ~5 km strike, with assay results from recent drilling expected imminently.
- Established Gold Resource at Horn Island: The Horn Island project hosts a 524,000 oz JORC-compliant gold resource and is being advanced through potential development partnerships, offering near-term monetization opportunities.
- Strategic Financial Backing: Backed by major shareholder Gage Resource Development, a subsidiary of Beijing-based Gage Capital (US$1.6 billion AUM), ensuring access to growth capital and long-term support.
- Exceptional Leadership: Led by a highly experienced management team with a successful track record in global business and resource development.
This Alice Queen Limited profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
1h
Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling
1h
Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update
1h
Positive Results Define Blue Heeler Target
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Positive Results Define Blue Heeler Target
2h
Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results
Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results
3h
Stefan Gleason: What Drives Gold's Next Move Higher, "Huge" Silver Buy Signal
Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals, shares his outlook for gold, silver and platinum.
He also weighs in on Tether Investments' recent deal with Elemental Altus Royalties (TSXV:ELE,OTCQX:ELEMF) and advances in US sound money policies.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00