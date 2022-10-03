Life Science NewsInvesting News

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Launch of New Code Coincides with Liver Awareness Month, a Time to Make Liver Health a National Health Care Priority

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, announced today, their endorsement of the implementation of K76.82, an ICD-10 code from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a complication of cirrhosis that affects the brain. According to recent data, hospitalized patients readmitted within 30 days with HE have a 20% 1-year mortality rate. 1

"A quick, widespread adoption of the K76.82 code may help ensure a clearer identification of patients who are at more advanced stages of disease and at greater risk for liver-related mortality and other clinical events," explained Tage Ramakrishna , Chief Medical Officer and President of R&D of Salix. "Salix is helping to spread the word about the launch of the K76.82 code in October which happens to coincide with Liver Awareness Month, a time dedicated to discussing the prevalence and impact of liver disease and increase awareness of liver health, and the overarching need to bring liver diseases to the forefront as a national health care priority."

To help educate health care providers about the new K76.82 code, Salix developed a digital toolkit for partners and professional organizations to share on their channels and with members. The digital toolkit includes a K76.82 infographic and customizable assets to raise awareness and adoption of the new code.

"With the prevalence of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis expected to increase by 63% by 2030 in the United States , and the potential for progression to cirrhosis, it is critical that we quickly align clinical documentation with the needs of this rapidly growing patient population," said Donna R. Cryer , JD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Global Liver Institute. "As the COVID epidemic has further exacerbated hospitalizations, disease severity, and deaths from chronic liver disease and undertreated complications of cirrhosis, such as hepatic encephalopathy, it is our hope that the new ICD-10 code assignment will help raise awareness of this serious condition as well as other life-threatening complications of cirrhosis, increasing access and care options for patients."

Healthcare providers can find more information about HE and download the most recently published Salix Liver Health Annual Trends Report, at liverhealthnow.com/trendsreport .

About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey . For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our approximately 88.7% ownership of Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of the Company, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Company's overall business, including those more fully described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.

References

  1. Kruger AJ, Aberra F, Black SM, et al. A validated risk model for prediction of early readmission in patients with hepatic encephalopathy. Ann Hepatol. 2019;18:310-317

