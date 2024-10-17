Saga Metals CEO Touts IPO Success, Bares Plans for Uranium, Lithium Assets

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

LME Week 2024: Copper Highlighted as 'Top Prospect'

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Saga Metals
Critical Minerals for the Green Energy Revolution
Uranium Investing

Saga Metals CEO Touts IPO Success, Bares Plans for Uranium, Lithium Assets

Uranium Investing
Saga Metals CEO Touts IPO Success, Bares Plans for Uranium, Lithium Assets

Funds raised through the initial tranche of Saga Metals' IPO will help fund a field work program at its Double Mer uranium project.

With the closure of the first tranche of its initial public offering (IPO), Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA) has raised $1.8 million, which will help fund a field work program at the company’s Double Mer uranium project in East-Central Labrador.

CEO Michael Stier reiterated the company's focus on both its uranium project in Labrador and its Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Québec, which is under a joint venture with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO).

With both uranium and lithium poised to see increased demand due to their roles in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning toward greener energy sources, Saga Metals’ diversified portfolio is strategically positioned to contribute to reducing the supply/demand gap, which requires more mines to come online.

“There have been a lot of recent developments in the uranium space … major banks across the globe pouring billions of dollars of investments towards uranium," Stier explained.

Similarly, lithium's importance in powering electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems cannot be understated. Saga Metals' partnership with Rio Tinto reflects confidence in the potential of the company's lithium asset.

“For us, it's just a massive validation in terms of not only the quality of the project that we were able to stake and acquire about a year and a half ago, but also ... management’s ability to execute agreements with companies as large as Rio Tinto," said Stier.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Saga Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Saga Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Saga Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

SAGA:CA
tsxv stockslithium investinguranium stocksuranium explorationtsxv:sagauranium investinglithium stockslithium explorationUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Saga Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Saga Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×