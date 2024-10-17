- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Saga Metals CEO Touts IPO Success, Bares Plans for Uranium, Lithium Assets
Funds raised through the initial tranche of Saga Metals' IPO will help fund a field work program at its Double Mer uranium project.
With the closure of the first tranche of its initial public offering (IPO), Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA) has raised $1.8 million, which will help fund a field work program at the company’s Double Mer uranium project in East-Central Labrador.
CEO Michael Stier reiterated the company's focus on both its uranium project in Labrador and its Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Québec, which is under a joint venture with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO).
With both uranium and lithium poised to see increased demand due to their roles in reducing carbon emissions and transitioning toward greener energy sources, Saga Metals’ diversified portfolio is strategically positioned to contribute to reducing the supply/demand gap, which requires more mines to come online.
“There have been a lot of recent developments in the uranium space … major banks across the globe pouring billions of dollars of investments towards uranium," Stier explained.
Similarly, lithium's importance in powering electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems cannot be understated. Saga Metals' partnership with Rio Tinto reflects confidence in the potential of the company's lithium asset.
“For us, it's just a massive validation in terms of not only the quality of the project that we were able to stake and acquire about a year and a half ago, but also ... management’s ability to execute agreements with companies as large as Rio Tinto," said Stier.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Saga Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Saga Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Saga Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
