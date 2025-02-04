Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium Investing

Saga Metals CEO Outlines Ambitious 2025 Drilling Plans Across Critical Minerals Portfolio

Resource Investing News
Saga Metals CEO Outlines Ambitious 2025 Drilling Plans Across Critical Minerals Portfolioplay icon

The newly public company has established a strategic position with four distinct projects, including a significant joint venture with mining giant Rio Tinto.

Following its September 2024 initial public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange,Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA) is embarking on an aggressive drilling campaign across its critical minerals properties in Québec and Labrador, the company’s CEO told the Investing News Network in an interview at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

The newly public company has established a strategic position with four distinct projects, including a significant joint venture with mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO).

The Rio Tinto partnership, formed in June 2023, involves a two stage option agreement where Rio Tinto can earn up to a 75 percent interest by investing approximately $44 million over nine years in Saga's Legacy lithium project James Bay, Québec.

"(This partnership) adds credibility from the management side, as a private company and as a young company, to be able to find quality, grassroots projects and have a big company like Rio Tinto see that and see the value in the ground,” Michael Stier said. The agreement covers 34,000 hectares of Saga's 65,000 hectare lithium property in James Bay.

For 2025, Saga Metals is focusing on two key drilling programs in Labrador. The company plans to conduct a maiden 1,500 meter drilling program at both its Double Mer uranium project and Radar titanium-vanadium project in Q1 2025.

The Radar project benefits from existing road access, while Double Mer features existing camp infrastructure from previous exploration work conducted in 2006. Stier expressed particular optimism about the Double Mer uranium project, citing recent developments in nuclear energy adoption by major tech companies.

"Companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are all pouring millions and billions of dollars into the uranium space, creating major partnerships and bringing old nuclear power plants online," he noted, pointing to growing demand from data centers and artificial intelligence technology infrastructure.

Watch the full interview with Michael Stier, CEO of Saga Metals, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA,OTCQB:SAGMF,FWB:20H). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Saga Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Saga Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Saga Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

