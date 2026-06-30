Video

Ryan Kirkley.
Blockchain Investing

Ryan Kirkley: How Blockchain Settlement is Transforming Global Finance

Meagen Seatter
Written by Meagen Seatter
Meagen Seatter
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
See Full Bio
Georgia Williams
Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun 30, 2026 01:00PM

Ryan Kirkley offers insights on blockchain settlement's role in reshaping global finance and its implications for investors.

In this episode, the Investing News Network explores how innovative companies like Global Settlement Network (GSX) are tackling the biggest challenges in cross-border settlement, digital asset infrastructure and compliance with blockchain, and why understanding these shifts matters for investors and industry professionals.

Blockchain settlement involves digitizing traditional currency and asset transfers, enabling near-instantaneous, frictionless transactions across borders. Unlike conventional methods that rely on third parties, blockchain offers a way to streamline and secure these exchanges. This technology maintains trust because it’s anchored in the guarantee of the original fiat issued by central banks.

GSX has developed secure methods to connect disparate networks directly. The company also aims to bring countries in the Global South that lack modern financial infrastructure into formal financial systems.

As the CEO, Ryan Kirkley provides crucial insights into how blockchain is evolving from an experimental technology into a trusted, scalable infrastructure for global finance. His expertise illuminates the opportunities and hurdles shaping this transformation, from regulatory issues to interoperability.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Rhona O'Connell.
Gold Investing

Rhona O'Connell: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

John Feneck, gold bars.
Silver Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

David Nicholas, gold and silver bars.
Gold Investing

David Nicholas: Gold's Next 30 Days — 10 Percent Price Pop?

Alice Queen CEO and Managing Director Andrew Buxton.
Gold Investing

Alice Queen Completes Exploration Target Estimate at Horn Island, Intends to Update MRE

Mount Hope Mining CEO Fergus Kiley.
Precious Metals Investing

Mount Hope Mining Advances Mount Solitary as Results Exceed Expectations

American Uranium Executive Director Bruce Lane.
Uranium Investing

American Uranium: Targeting Resource Growth and Confidence Increase at Lo Herma Project

Up next

Wooden blocks with arrows and play icon
surasak / Adobe Stock
Gold Investing

Gold Price Falls Below US$4,000, How Low Can it Go?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 24, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Gold is feeling the summer heat with a drop below US$4,000 per ounce on Wednesday (June 24).

The yellow metal hasn't been below that key psychological level since November 2025, but a stronger US dollar, expectations of higher interest rates and cooling tensions in the Middle East are combining to push the price down.

Gold price chart, November 2025 to June 2026.

Gold price chart, November 2025 to June 2026.

Chart via the Investing News Network.

The decline comes after a record-setting run that took gold to an all-time high of US$5,589.38 in January of this year. While a correction from that level was widely expected, experts are divided on what's next.

Let's take a look at three potential price scenarios for gold moving forward: bear, neutral and bull.

Bear scenario: Gold price falls to US$3,500

In an interview at the end of April, Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com said he thought gold would likely come down to US$4,300, and after that could potentially continue falling.

"The chart's telling me that we're likely coming down to this US$4,300 level, maybe a small bounce, then we'll break down to US$3,900 here," he said. "Now again, will that be the bottom in gold or not? That's a good question. I do think that there's potential for a washout later this year, back to about the US$3,500 level."

Soloway's gold price target is based on technical analysis, but Chris Temple of the National Investor has identified a variety of fundamental reasons that could take gold as low as US$3,500. The main one is that he thinks the US Federal Reserve is no longer in a position to cut interest rates in the near term.

"Bottom line, in my view, what causes gold to turn around is when the Fed has to stop pretending that it cares about inflation, that it can do a darn thing about it, and just starts going nuts," he said.

"That's when gold gets going again, and we're a little ways from that."

Neutral scenario: Gold price trades sideways

Both Soloway and Temple are positive on gold long term, meaning they see higher prices after a deeper correction — in fact, Soloway emphasized that if the metal does fall to US$3,500, he would be buying long-term positions.

The same can be said for the experts who anticipate more sideways movement from gold over the summer — after further consolidation in the summer months they're calling for higher prices.

In a late May interview, Ronald-Peter Stoeferle of Incrementum and the "In Gold We Trust" report said that at the moment gold lacks immediate catalysts, commenting, "We're seeing some headwinds, we're seeing very weak seasonality, we're already seeing ... lots of negative sentiment in the market, especially in the gold and silver miners."

Stoeferle added, "I wouldn't expect too much for gold and silver over the next couple of weeks, probably after the World Cup is done, I think. Then perhaps there's going to be more upside — but that's just correlation, not causation."

Stoeferle's ultimate target for gold in this cycle is US$8,900; on a seasonal basis, he noted that historically either the end of July or the beginning of August tends to be the bottom for the metal, as well as the miners.

Bull scenario: Gold price rises to US$8,900

But what about a more immediately bullish scenario for gold?

The best place to find that is with David Hunter of Contrarian Macro Advisors. At the beginning of May, he said he anticipates a major breakout in gold and silver — and he doesn't think it will take long:

"We should see a pretty fast run, meaning over the next few months — three, four or five months — with silver going from the mid-US$70s here up to US$180, and gold going from where it is now up to US$6,800. Post-bust, gold can get to US$20,000, as I said, and silver can get to US$1,000.
"I thought US$500 was going to be kind of a crazy number (for silver), and after seeing what we've seen this year, I had to raise it. And I think silver at US$1,000 may sound crazy, but I think that's very doable for, you know, early next decade."

It's worth clarifying what Hunter means when he talks about a bust — although he sees gold and silver moving much higher in the near term, after that he's calling for a global bust.

It's not until after that bust that he expects his US$20,000 gold and US$1,000 silver targets.

Are big banks still bullish on gold?

While gold market participants clearly remain bullish in the long term, what do those outside the sector think?

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) made headlines earlier this month when it cut its 2026 year-end gold price call from US$5,400 to US$4,900. The firm said the reduction is based on the expectation that the Fed won't cut rates this year — it's anticipating lower inflows into gold exchange-traded funds as a result.

"Our gold price views remain structurally constructive but tactically cautious, with near-term downside risk and medium-term upside risk," analysts Lina Thomas and Daan Struyven wrote.

In the event that the Fed hikes rates in 2026, they believe gold could fall to US$4,400 by the end of the year.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) also recently lowered its gold price outlook, saying it's forecasting US$4,800 in the fourth quarter. The firm was previously looking for US$6,000.

However, other big banks have left much higher gold price predictions intact.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) has so far retained its March call of US$6,100 to US$6,300, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is standing firm with a June outlook of US$6,000.

Whether the summer months bring changes remains to be seen. At this point, a key takeaway is that even banks that have lowered their expectations for gold still see the price going higher than it is today.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Jeffrey Christian, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver, PGMs — My Summer Price Outlook

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 17, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shares his summer outlook for gold and silver prices, saying he expects consolidation within a volatile range.

However, as the year continues, he believes both precious metals could move back toward highs seen earlier in 2026. Platinum and palladium may face more challenges.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Peter Grandich, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver Price Washout — What's Next, My Strategy

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 15, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. weighs in on recent gold and silver price declines, saying that he's now ready to start buying back into the sector.

"In the last couple of days I have suggested that we're finally seeing the signs of a classic washout, heavy correction, in a mega bull market," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Steve Barton, mine site. play icon
Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Drop — What Happened, What I'm Buying

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 12, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Prices for gold and silver have taken a hit over the last week, but for Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, the decline is an opportunity to pick up miners.

"The bet is still on. This is a moment in time where we can take advantage of this," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Don Hansen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Stock Analysis, Plus What's Next for Prices

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 10, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Private investor Don Hansen outlines his latest thoughts on gold and silver, explaining how historical data shows higher prices are still to come.

He also goes over his updated gold and silver stock analysis, including how his portfolio performed during the recent run in precious metals prices.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

Latest News

More News