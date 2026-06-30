In this episode, the Investing News Network explores how innovative companies like Global Settlement Network (GSX) are tackling the biggest challenges in cross-border settlement, digital asset infrastructure and compliance with blockchain, and why understanding these shifts matters for investors and industry professionals.

Blockchain settlement involves digitizing traditional currency and asset transfers, enabling near-instantaneous, frictionless transactions across borders. Unlike conventional methods that rely on third parties, blockchain offers a way to streamline and secure these exchanges. This technology maintains trust because it’s anchored in the guarantee of the original fiat issued by central banks.

GSX has developed secure methods to connect disparate networks directly. The company also aims to bring countries in the Global South that lack modern financial infrastructure into formal financial systems. As the CEO, Ryan Kirkley provides crucial insights into how blockchain is evolving from an experimental technology into a trusted, scalable infrastructure for global finance. His expertise illuminates the opportunities and hurdles shaping this transformation, from regulatory issues to interoperability.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.