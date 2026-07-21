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Rudi Fronk: Gold Price to Retake Highs, Bull Run Still Earlyplay icon
Gold Investing

Rudi Fronk: Gold Price to Retake Highs, Bull Run Still Early

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Jul 21, 2026 08:50PM

Rudi Fronk also weighs in on developments at Seabridge Gold, including the company's search for a partner at the KSM project.

Rudi Fronk of Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) shares his outlook for the gold price, saying he sees another breakout by the end of 2026.

"We believe by the end of the year gold will be back through its all-time highs. And then a year from now, even US$1,000 added on to that," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Dana Samuelson, president of American Gold Exchange, shares his outlook for gold and silver prices, honing in on support and resistance levels.

"It'll be hard to find a real, hard bottom, but I think we're getting pretty close to it," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, shares his latest thoughts on the gold market, emphasizing that prices are a tool of misdirection.

He believes what's important right now is the growing emphasis on physical delivery of metal.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Tavi Costa, CEO of Azuria Capital, shares his outlook for gold, silver and copper.

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Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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By Charlotte McLeodJul 16, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shares his short- and long-term oil outlook.

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Click here for this year's Rule Symposium recordings.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

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By Charlotte McLeodJul 15, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying the metals are currently at sale prices.

Both could still go lower, but he encouraged investors to act sooner than later.

"Take a little of your cash, deploy it now — lock in that opportunity to buy well. And then if it goes lower, if you get your wish, buy some more and average down," said Checkan.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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