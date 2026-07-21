Rudi Fronk: Gold Price to Retake Highs, Bull Run Still Early

Rudi Fronk of Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) shares his outlook for the gold price, saying he sees another breakout by the end of 2026.

"We believe by the end of the year gold will be back through its all-time highs. And then a year from now, even US$1,000 added on to that," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.