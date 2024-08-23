Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended marketing contracts with two service providers and entered into one new marketing contract. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities details of each new engagement or amendment are discussed below. The new marketing agreement and the amended marketing agreements remain subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

RUA GOLD logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

Amendment to Marketing Contract with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG

Further to the Company's news release of February 27, 2024 , in which the Company announced its 12-month marketing engagement of MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG ("MMG"), the Company has entered into an amending agreement with MMG dated August 22, 2024 (the "MMG Amending Agreement") to amend the marketing services agreement with MMG dated February 1, 2024 (the "Original MMG Agreement"). Pursuant to the MMG Amending Agreement, the Company and MMG have agreed to reduce the marketing budget allocated from the Company to MMG from C$700,000 to €400,000 (approximately C$600,000 ). Additionally, the Company and MMG have agreed to revise MMG's service fee from C$115,500 to €66,000 (approximately C$100,000 ), representing 16.5% of the budget allocated by the Company for such services. The difference between the initially contemplated service fee of C$115,500 and the revised service fee of €66,000 shall be credited by MMG to the marketing budget. All other terms of the Original MMG Agreement remain unamended. In connection with the MMG Amending Agreement and in addition to the service fee previously paid, the Company has provided a cash advance of €100,000 to MMG, which shall be applied towards the revised marketing budget.

MMG is a service provider who specializes in online marketing and investor relations services specializing in the European market and is based in Germany . MMG is headed by CEO, Christina Hammer . As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, MMG (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to MMG as compensation for its marketing service. For more information regarding the Company's engagement of MMG, please refer to its news release dated February 27, 2024 .

Amendment to Marketing Contract with Direct to Investor Media, LLC

Further to the Company's news release of February 27, 2024 , in which the Company announced its 12-month marketing engagement of Direct to Investor Media, LLC ("D2I"), the Company has entered into an amending agreement with D2I dated August 22, 2024 (the "D2I Amending Agreement") to amend the marketing services agreement with D2I dated February 1, 2024 (the "Original D2I Agreement"). Pursuant to the D2I Amending Agreement, the Company and D2I have agreed to increase D2I's marketing budget from C$300,000 to C$450,000 (the "D2I Budget"). As compensation for its marketing services, D2I shall be entitled to retain a marketing services fee equal to 20% of the D2I Budget. All other terms of the Original D2I Agreement remain unamended.

D2I is a California based company who specializes in consulting, advertising, media, email, and creative services for the purpose of advertising and promoting its clients and their brands. D2I is headed by its CEO, David Bogart . As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, D2I (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to D2I as compensation for its marketing service. For more information regarding the Company's engagement of D2I, please refer to its news release dated February 27, 2024 .

New Marketing Agreement with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group

The Company has entered into a Services Agreement dated August 12, 2024 (the "CanaCom Agreement") with 2686362 Ontario Corporation dba CanaCom Group ("CanaCom Group") pursuant to which CanaCom Group has agreed to provide digital content, marketing and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the CanaCom Agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a 12-month period, for a fee of C$80,000 plus applicable taxes. CanaCom Group is a full-service marketing agency based in Oakville, Ontario and is headed by Jordan Lutz . CanaCom Group provides digital marketing awareness via advertising through its fully owned platform theDeepDive.ca, which includes both video and written content coverage of Canadian small-cap stories. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, CanaCom Group (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to CanaCom as compensation for its marketing service.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the gold mining space, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . Upon closing of the transaction with Siren Gold Limited announced in July 2024 , the Company will have permits enveloping 90% of the Reefton Goldfield in New Zealand's South Island. This district has a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800s. The Company also has a highly prospective tenement package in the North Island, located within 3 kms of OceanaGold's biggest pipeline project, Wharekirauponga. Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the CanaCom Agreement, the MMG Amending Agreement, and the D2I Amending Agreement and the provision of the marketing services contemplated therein. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024 , filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/23/c5048.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold letters spelling "Fed," gold coins and US flag.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Above US$2,500 as Powell Signals Rate Cuts, Kazatomprom Lowers Guidance

Gold reached yet another record high at the end of last week, crossing US$2,500 per ounce for the first time.

The yellow metal stayed above that key level until experiencing a pullback on Thursday (August 22), but breached US$2,500 again on Friday (August 23) morning. Gold is seeing support from quickly increasing confidence that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its next gathering, which is scheduled for September.

The central bank's July meeting minutes, released on Wednesday (August 21), show the "vast majority" of participants believe it will be appropriate to do so if economic data continues to show inflation is declining.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with upward trend line.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: GFG Resources Pops With 73 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 11.62 points this week to close at 566.41 578.03. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up by 231.47 points to finish at 23,286.08.

Statistics Canada released its consumer price index (CPI) data for July on Tuesday (August 20). The agency reported that consumer inflation rose 2.5 percent on a yearly basis and 0.4 percent after falling 0.1 percent in June. It marks the smallest increase since March 2021, when CPI saw 2.7 percent growth.

Keep reading...Show less
US Federal Reserve logo on phone screen and an American flag.

Gold Price Rises as Powell Signals "Time Has Come" for Rate Cuts

In a Friday (August 23) speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that adjustments to the central bank's benchmark rate are on the way.

“The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks,” he said.

Powell noted that the 2.5 percent rise in inflation over the past 12 months has provided greater confidence that inflation is on a sustainable path toward the Fed's target level of 2 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

Great Southern Mining Starts Drill Program at Duketon Gold Project

Great Southern Mining (ASX:GSN) said on Wednesday (August 21) that it has kicked off reverse-circulation drilling at its Duketon gold project, situated in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields region.

Drilling will commence at the Golden Boulder prospect before newly defined targets at the site are tested.

Acquired by Great Southern in February 2021, the Duketon property is located within the Duketon Greenstone Belt, which it shares with gold producer Regis Resources (ASX:RRL,OTC Pink:RGRNF).

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Secures Strategic Addition to its Gold Portfolio in NE Tasmania with EL Application at Beaconsfield

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has submitted an Exploration Licence Application (EL13/2024) strategically located surrounding the historical Beaconsfield Gold Mine, located approximately 35km north- west of Launceston in North-East Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
John Rubino, gold and silver bars.

John Rubino: Gold, Silver, Miners — How to Invest with Global Financial System in Crisis

Speaking to the Investing News Network, John Rubino, who writes a newsletter on Substack, shared his thoughts on gold and silver, explaining their value as the global financial system reaches a crisis point.

"Gold is a big deal and it's becoming a bigger deal — and that's because it is real money," he said, noting that the yellow metal has been used as a store of value and a currency for thousands of years.

"With that kind of history, you can say with some degree of certainty that the next time we screw up the financial system, gold will behave the way it's always behaved — a lot of capital will flow into it, its price in local currency terms will go up and it'll protect people's purchasing power," Rubino explained during the conversation.

Keep reading...Show less

