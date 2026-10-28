Royalties Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investors to Attend the Munich Mining Conference November 6-7, 2026

Royalties Inc. (CSE: 'RI', OTCID: 'ROYIF', Deutsche Boerse: 'P8T' or "the Company") announces that the company will be attending and Tim Gallagher, Chairman & CEO will be presenting at the:

Royalties Inc. Logo

Munich Mining Conference November 6-7, 2026

Presentation: 9:45-10:00am Friday, November 6, 2026

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Royalties Inc. and to attend for free register at:

https://www.munich-mining-conference.com/

https://live.deutsche-boerse.com/equity/royalties-inc?mic=XFRA

About Royalties Inc.

  • Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.
  • Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds a court confirmed claim (twice) to a 2% net smelter royalty established in 2002 on five mining concessions called the 'Portree claims', a portion of which is on the Mala Noche Footwall Zone, the main source of production at the Cozamin mine where Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") has been mining since 2010. Capstone attempted to assign this royalty to themselves without the knowledge, consent or proper payment to MPZ, the longstanding and rightful owner since 2002.
  • Royalties Inc. has a 5% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has paid out over $16 million in 81 monthly dividends since 2019 from 31 cash-flowing catalogs with 7,000 songs with a 7.2% annual yield.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com 

Neither the CSE, OTC Markets nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of those terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: sufficient capital and financing required in order to fulfill the Company's business plans and strategy may not be obtained as expected; that the Company will not be able to pay future dividends; and other risks related to the Company as disclosed in the documents filed on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.SEDARplus.ca. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release and they are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE Royalties Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/28/c3107.html

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