Rogers Satellite Transforming IoT Connectivity for Asset and Fleet Management Technology

Rogers Communications today announced it is launching satellite-powered asset tracking technology with Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation, video and asset tracking solutions.

"We're proud to be the first Canadian wireless carrier to offer satellite-to-mobile service for IoT," said Tom Turner, President, Rogers Business. "Businesses will now be able to seamlessly track critical assets like trailers, containers and equipment across the country, whether they're connected to our 5G+ network or in areas where traditional cell coverage is not available."

Powered by Rogers Satellite, GO Anywhere Plus extends visibility of assets where traditional cell coverage is not available, giving Rogers Business customers near real-time location of critical assets wherever they operate.

With Canada's vast geography and resource-based economy, this new capability helps organizations improve uptime, strengthen logistics, and accelerate delivery of mission critical equipment. Applications include fleet and asset tracking along remote highways and rail corridors, as well as powering automated sensors for sectors like forestry and mining.

"Knowing where equipment is and whether it is ready to work is critical on a job site, especially across Canada's vast and often remote geography," said Neil Cawse, CEO, Geotab. "Working with Rogers and their coast-to-coast IoT satellite-to-mobile coverage allows us to deliver an asset tracking solution to Canadian businesses that performs where other cellular networks cannot. This partnership provides our customers with the visibility and confidence they need to manage their most important assets, regardless of where they operate."

Only 18 per cent of Canada is covered by traditional wireless networks. Using low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and Rogers national wireless spectrum, Rogers Satellite enables existing IoT devices to switch seamlessly between Rogers wireless network and satellite-to-mobile service, keeping IoT devices connected in some of the most remote regions of the country.

Rogers will introduce satellite-enabled GO Anywhere hardware this spring.

About Rogers Communications Inc.
Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.   

About Geotab
Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and in Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

Geotab and Geotab GO Anywhere Plus are trademarks or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc., used with permission.

For more information: 
Rogers Communications, media@rci.rogers.com,1-844-226-1338 
Geotab, pr@geotab.com 


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

rogers-communicationsrcinyse-rciemerging-tech-investing
RCI
The Conversation (0)
Savannah Resources

Approval of up to €110m Portuguese State Grant

Portuguese State awards grant of up to €110 million to the Barroso Lithium Project

Savannah Resources Plc, the developer of the Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, a 'Strategic Project' under the European Critical Raw Materials Act and Europe's largest spodumene lithium deposit (the 'Project'), is delighted to announce the award of a non-reimbursable grant (the 'Grant') of up... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $14.4 million strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL ") which closed on January 22, 2024 the Company's three strategic investors have fully... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT ) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant... Keep Reading...

CEO's of Penn National, FansUnite, ESE Entertainment and GameStop Position for Next Growth Wave in Interactive Entertainment and Gaming Boom

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Penn National (NASDAQ: PENN), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). The... Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Colorful financial chart with trends, showing candles and moving averages on a dark background.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Tumble on Intel's Guidance Gap

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated January 12, 2026, with CX1... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

Related News

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor