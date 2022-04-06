Rockridge Resources Ltd. announces that the Company has granted 2,100,000 incentive stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. About Rockridge Resources Ltd. Rockridge Resources is a ...

ROCK:CA