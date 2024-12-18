- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
RocketBoots Successfully Completes Capital Raise and Board Changes; Positioned to Deliver International Expansion in 2025
Artificial Intelligence software company RocketBoots Limited (ASX:ROC) (RocketBoots or the Company), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Roy McKelvie as Chairman, to guide the company through a period of material scaling. Mr McKelvie will invest $200k in RocketBoots, subject to shareholder approval, and cornerstone a raise for $500k at $0.085 per share (before costs) with other sophisticated investors (Placement).
Highlights
- RocketBoots appoints experienced investor and growth company specialist Roy McKelvie as Chairman
- New Chairman to invest in RocketBoots along with other sophisticated investors in a Placement to raise $500k
- Funds will primarily be used to execute on sales and customer initiatives that will deliver international expansion with a number of enterprise customers
- Further progress has been made with advanced stage customer discussions with several outcomes expected in early CY2025.
Transforming for Growth
Appointment of Mr Roy McKelvie
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Roy McKelvie as Independent, Non-Executive Chairman effective today, who will replace Mr Hugh Bradlow. Mr McKelvie’s experience both investing in and leading growth phase businesses will be crucial to RocketBoots as it enters a major scaling phase with large customer contracting decisions approaching.
Mr McKelvie is well placed to provide corporate and public markets support during the Company’s next phase of international expansion, having over 25 years’ experience in private equity and financial markets in the US, UK, continental Europe, Asia and Australia. He has worked and consulted to companies across multiple sectors including financial services, resources, retail, business services and FMCG.
Mr McKelvie is currently Chairman at WageSafe, Pathify Holdings Inc, Infocus Wealth Management and Encompass Corporation. Prior to this, he was CEO of Transfield Holdings (previously ASX listed), MD and CEO of Gresham Private Equity, and MD and Asian Head of Deutsche Bank Capital Partners.
He has a BSc in Production Engineering from the University of Strathclyde and an MBA from the University of Edinburgh Business School.
RocketBoots Board of Directors would like to express their deep gratitude to Mr Bradlow for his services to the Company and as founding Chair. The Board thanks him for his substantial contribution taking RocketBoots to this point as we approach a material growth phase.
Mr McKelvie’s key employment terms are described in Appendix A.
CEO & Board Remuneration update
As a part of the transition for growth, the Company undertook a review of the remuneration package of the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Joel Rappolt and the Board. The review focused on how best to align delivery of Company milestones with value to shareholders and reflects that no increases have occurred since IPO in 2021. As a result of the review, the Board confirms that the CEO’s total remuneration package has changed, effective as at 27 December 2024. Mr Rappolt’s new remuneration package is set out in Appendix B and the Board’s, which is subject to shareholder approval, set out in Appendix A.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rocketboots Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
RocketBoots Limited (ASX: ROC) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of RocketBoots Limited (‘ROC’) will be lifted immediately following the release by ROC of an announcement regarding the details of the capital raise, board changes and remuneration updates.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rocketboots Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
BlinkLab Limited (ASX: BB1) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of BlinkLab Limited (‘BB1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BB1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 20 December 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
AI Market 2024 Year-End Review
Competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector escalated dramatically in 2024, with major tech companies investing billions in a race to research and develop advanced AI technologies.
This surge in investment spurred rapid advancements, fierce competition and a wave of innovation that has the potential to reshape the technological landscape moving forward.
Here the Investing News Network delves into the trends that defined the AI sector in 2024.
Competition heats up among AI heavyweights
As mentioned, major tech companies jumped headfirst into AI in 2024.
For its part, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) began the year by rebranding its Bard chatbot as Gemini. The February decision streamlined its AI products under a single brand, showcasing a move toward a more sophisticated and unified AI experience. Its newest interaction, Gemini 2.0, was released on December 11.
Meanwhile, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) deepened its partnership with OpenAI, investing another US$750 million during an October funding round worth US$6.6 billion. This latest round brought the company behind ChatGPT to a total valuation of US$157 billion. According to SEC filings, Microsoft’s total investment in OpenAI has now reached US$13 billion.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), SoftBank (TSE:9434) and a handful of venture capital firms also participated in the round, but under the stipulation that OpenAI shift control of its dealings to a for-profit arm.
This sparked rumors that a potential initial public offering on the horizon.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), notably missing from the list of investors who participated in OpenAI's October funding round, has opted for a more independent path, focusing on internal AI development.
At its annual developer conference from June 10 to 14, it unveiled Apple Intelligence for iOS18, saying it was coming to iPhone 16, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia users. However, the company also shared plans to integrate ChatGPT in some products, like its voice-activated assistant Siri, as a supplemental layer on top of Apple Intelligence.
Apple performance, January 1 to December 17, 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
The company's share price gained almost 8 percent by the end of the conference.
Apple Intelligence was released for qualifying models on October 28, and the newest software update, including ChatGPT for writing tools and Siri, was released on December 11.
OpenAI itself released GPT-4o on May 13, saying that it was optimized for multimodal tasks like analyzing audio and video. Later in the year, on September 12, the company previewed its first o1 model. OpenAI’s o1 series is designed to spend more time “thinking” before it responds and possesses advanced reasoning skills.
However, shortly after the model was released, The Information reported that o1 showed a slower rate of improvement compared to previous models, exposing potential limitations to continuous advancements in AI capabilities.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), while less focused on consumer-facing AI products, invested heavily in building out its cloud infrastructure and allocated another US$4 billion to AI research company and OpenAI rival Anthropic on November 22. This brings Amazon’s total investment in Anthropic to US$8 billion. As part of this expanded partnership with Amazon, Anthropic also made Amazon Web Services its primary cloud provider.
Meta (NASDAQ:META) focused on integrating generative AI across its platforms in 2024, leading to enhancements like better ad targeting and content recommendations. The company also released the MTIA v2 chip, an improved version of its AI inference chip that is designed to handle the massive amount of data generated by Meta’s customer base. The newest version of Meta’s open-sourced large language model, Llama 3, was released on April 18.
Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, upgraded its large language model Grok-2. A beta version of Grok-2 was released on August 13 and was made available to all X users on December 12. Grok-2 was trained on xAI’s supercomputer Colossus, which is powered by 100,000 NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) and came online on September 11. The company held two US$6 billion funding rounds in 2024, and as of November 28 was valued at a staggering US$50 billion.
Hardware is king
Vertical integration gained momentum in 2024 as companies invested in more parts of the chip-making process.
NVIDIA maintained its dominance, attracting attention with outstanding earnings seasons and intermittently earning the title of the world’s most valuable company. The company set the stage for exponential further growth when it introduced its Blackwell architecture at the GPU Technology Conference in March.
However, the company has faced unexpected design hurdles that have delayed the debut of Blackwell GPUs. While no official release date was set, it was widely speculated that they would be available towards the end of 2024. A progress update will reportedly be announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.
NVIDIA performance, January 1 to December 17, 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA's most direct competitor, reported a 9 percent increase in revenue in Q2, driven by its MI300X AI chip. MI300X combines GPU and central processing unit capabilities into a single chip, giving a leg up over NVIDIA, which designs both chips separately to work together.
Also in 2024, AMD collaborated with a handful of software and hardware companies to develop a new AI accelerator standard that is capable of challenging NVIDIA's NVLink.
2024 presented chip designers with a challenge as customers like Apple and Google increasingly moved chip design in-house. Made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) (NASDAQ:TSM), Apple’s A- and M-series chips feature a neural engine to enable on-device AI and powered a slew of new products released this year.
Google released its Tensor G4 chip, designed in collaboration with Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and manufactured by TSMC. The G4 chip powers Google’s refreshed lineup of Pixel devices, released on August 13.
The shifting trends resulted in TSMC emerging as an undisputed victor. The company reported outstanding revenue and profits in 2024, fueled by a surge in demand for powerful chips and its advanced manufacturing technologies.
Its share price hit an intraday high of US$211.93 on October 17 following its Q3 results, and it recorded an all-time high closing share price of US$205.19 that same day.
According to a December 9 report by Taipei-based market intelligence provider TrendForce, TSMC increased its share of the wafer foundry market to 65 percent in the third quarter.
TSMC performance, January 1 to December 17, 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
Another chip company, Broadcom, successfully navigated 2024 by diversifying into software through its acquisition of VMware. Broadcom, which plays a crucial role in the semiconductor industry by designing and manufacturing chips that enable the realization of software objectives, reported record revenue for its 2024 fiscal year,
The rise was driven by strong demand for its semiconductor products and the successful integration of VMware. The company’s AI-related revenue more than tripled, and its quarterly dividend rose by 11 percent.
In contrast, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which remained largely focused on the hardware market this past year, appeared more vulnerable to the industry’s shifting tides.
Even industry giants like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) faced their share of turbulence. While its foundry business struggled, Intel’s computer parts division did well, with its Core Ultra processors powering a lineup of AI-enabled laptops from Microsoft and Dell (NYSE:DELL). Dell also pushed into hybrid solutions and edge computing with its APEX portfolio.
Broadcom, Qualcomm and Intel performance, January 1 to December 17, 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
AI hype pays dividends for tech giants
Despite a notable pullback in Q2 and Q3 due in part to investor concerns about the long-term returns of massive AI investments, 2024 was a year of strong financial performances for tech giants, as evidenced by their dividend payouts.
Meta announced cash dividend payments in May and September, while in Microsoft said in September that it would reward shareholders with a 10 percent increase to its quarterly dividend payment.
Alphabet also issued quarterly dividends for the first time in 2024, distributing payments three times.
It's worth noting that the initial surge in spending and subsequent pullback could have been influenced by a variety of factors, including hype cycles, macroeconomic conditions and evolving understandings of AI's capabilities and limitations.
Investor takeaway
Ultimately, despite occasional fluctuations and concerns, investor confidence in the tech sector remained strong throughout 2024, with funding continuing to flow. As of mid-December, shares of Microsoft were up over 21 percent year-to-date, while Alphabet was up by over 44 percent and NVIDIA was up an astonishing 166 percent.
In 2024, the AI sector experienced rapid advancements and fierce competition, driven by substantial investments from tech giants. As the technology continues to mature, the stage is set for continued innovation and disruption, promising an exciting future for AI and its applications.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
RocketBoots Limited (ASX: ROC) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of RocketBoots Limited (‘ROC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ROC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 18 December 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rocketboots Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Micron Secures US$6.17 Billion CHIPS Act Subsidy to Expand US Semiconductor Manufacturing
The US Department of Commerce said Tuesday (December 10) that it has finalized a US$6.165 billion subsidy for American chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to bolster domestic semiconductor production.
The funding comes under the CHIPS and Science Act, and will support the construction of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in New York and Idaho, enhancing the US' share of advanced memory chip production.
Micron will be provided US$4.6 billion for its New York operations and US$1.5 billion for its work in Idaho.
Currently, the company is building a "mega campus" on 1,400 acres in Clay, New York, and expanding operations in Boise, Idaho — all expected to create approximately 20,000 jobs by the end of the decade.
According to Reuters, Micron will be making dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips at its New York-based site. These chips are integral to modern technologies, with applications in personal computers and smartphones, in addition to vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI) systems and advanced defense applications.
Micron’s high-bandwidth memory is a critical component for new AI models as well.
The Department of Commerce has also outlined preliminary terms for a further US$275 million to expand Micron’s facility in Manassas, Virginia. This funding aims to modernize wafer production and bring more advanced technology onshore, particularly benefiting the defense, automotive and national security sectors.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized that investments in Micron and other tech companies are pivotal in reducing US reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthening supply chain resilience.
“The CHIPS for America program will supercharge American innovation and technology and make our country more secure,” she said in a previous Department of Defense release.
Micron’s subsidy is part of a broader US$125 billion investment plan extending over the next few decades. The CHIPS Act, signed into law in 2022, allocated US$52.7 billion to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing.
Since that time, the Biden administration has announced significant subsidies to support the sector, including US$7.86 billion for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), US$6.6 billion for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:TSM,TPE:2330) US unit and US$1.5 billion for GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS).
Micron’s investment is projected to increase the US' share of advanced memory chip production from less than 2 percent today to about 10 percent by 2035. This shift is seen as critical as global demand for semiconductors continues to rise, with supply chain vulnerabilities exposed during the pandemic heightening the urgency to boost domestic output.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Zero Candida Receives South African Patent for its ZC- 01 device
Zero Candida (the "Company" or "ZC") (TSXV: ZCT), an Israeli FemTech medical device start-up, is pleased to announce the Company has received a final patent from South Africa PCT patent PCT-IL 2023050243 in South Africa. In addition, the company is actively pursuing a global patent portfolio with applications filed worldwide including in the United States, Brazil, and Europe.
Zero-Candida T technologies, Inc. (ZCT) is FemTech developing an AI smart tampon-like device based on a therapeutic light source with a selected wave-length and intensity that can treat the Candida fungus successfully of 99.999% an POC overnight. Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC") affects about 75% of women globally, and ZCT's device is game changer that has the potential to change the treatment of women and the FemTech industry in the world. The first of its kind of technology using a controlled "Blue Light," destroys the vagina fungus at record speed and without side effects. The treatment is safe and administered using the tampon-like medical device which, according to medical experts, is an optimal solution for removing the fungus altogether and preventing the recurrence of the disease.
Zero Candida is working on creating technology that enables hybrid medicine services to be provided by gynecologists to populations that until now, have had no access to treatment, including among others, those in developing countries. The ZCT device collects and transmits treatment data to the attending physician in real time, for assessment, treatment personalization, and monitoring. Seamless data transfer through a Wi-Fi chip and VoIP, allows for the convenience of remote care and treatment consulting. Another significant advantage of ZCT's device is that the treatment is free from side effects, supporting the growing demand from women to improve their health without the use of chemicals.
Eli Ben Haroosh, Founder & CEO: "Zero Candida is a groundbreaking and game-changing company in the world of women's medicine, accordingly we will hold patents in every possible continent in the world. The company's doctors' team is one of the best in the world in the field of women's health, together with patents around the world, will give the company business strength".
Dr. Asher Holzer, CTO & Director: "As the company's chief scientist, I find it of utmost importance to obtain a patent for the company's inventions and product development. Zero Candida is a world leader in technology that includes hybrid medicine, and technology-based diagnostics".
About Zero Candida:
ZC is a Public FemTech company incorporated under the corporate laws of the State of Israel. ZC is developing an AI smart tampon-like device based on a therapeutic light source with a selected wave-length and intensity that can treat the Candida fungus successfully of 99.999% an POC. Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC") affects about 75% of women globally, each year 138 million women are affected, and 492 million over their lifetime. Recurrent VVC (4 or more episodes per year) is increasingly documented to become drug resistant to existing treatments and constitutes up to 10% of the cases of VVC. Existing treatments are unable to overcome the high rate of recurrence, since the root cause of the condition is poorly understood and addressed.
ZC has signed pre-clinical agreements with hospitals in Israel and Europe and has successfully completed a safety trial for the use of their pre-clinical device in large animals (sheep). The company is advancing the development of their final product for human use in preparation for a clinical trial that will take place in June 2025.
Zero Candida's device will bring the field of gynecology into the 21st century with hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics. At the same time as developing the treatment procedure, Zero Candida is creating technology to enable hybrid medicine services to be offered by gynecologists to populations that until now, received no treatment at all, including, among others, in the developing countries.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Zero Candida. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Victoria Gamble
E: Victoria@zero-candida.com
P: (647) 874 - 3767
Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO & Founder
E: info@zero-candida.com
Website: www.Zero-Candida.com
LinkedIn: @Zero-Candida
