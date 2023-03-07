RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Copper Investing News

Copper Investing

McEwen, Meding: Copper Outlook Strong, Carmaker Stellantis Taking Note

Copper Investing

"This is the first occasion where an original equipment manufacturer, a carmaker, has invested in a copper situation directly," said Rob McEwen of McEwen Mining.

Copper has a strong role in the green energy story, and a recent move from a major automaker highlights its position.

On February 27, McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), received a US$155 million investment from Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), the car manufacturer behind brands such as Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati.

Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Mining, said the situation is unique in the copper sector.

"This is the first occasion where an original equipment manufacturer, a carmaker, has invested in a copper situation directly," he said. "They've done it in lithium and nickel, but this is the first time they've come into copper."

McEwen Copper's main asset is the Argentina-based Los Azules porphyry copper project, which the company describes as one of the world's largest undeveloped high-grade open-pit copper properties.

Concurrent to the Stellantis investment, McEwen Copper announced an additional US$30 million investment from Nuton, which is a venture that Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) created to help grow its copper business.

"I find it quite interesting that you have the number two mining company in the world, represented by Rio Tinto and their Nuton process, (as well as) the number four auto manufacturer in the world, on the shareholder list representing a block bigger than 28 percent of our shareholdings," McEwen told the Investing News Network.

Speaking about what these funds will be used for, Michael Meding, vice president and general manager at McEwen Copper, said much of it will go toward drilling — 18,000 meters have been drilled so far this season, but there will be much more to come. The company is also completing an environmental impact assessment and aims to finish a feasibility study by the end of 2024.

Watch the interview above for more from McEwen and Meding on the copper market.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
copper outlookcopper stocksgold stocksCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20275.54-239.26
TSXV626.81-10.95
DOW32856.46-574.98
S&P 5003986.37-62.05
NASD11530.33-145.40
ASX7364.70+36.10

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1812.82-1.00
Silver20.05-0.04
Copper3.99+0.01
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil77.56-0.02
Heating Oil2.80+0.01
Natural Gas2.67-0.02

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

EV Outlook 2023

2023 Lithium Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Graphite Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition

Browse more resource reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Tech Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report

Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

NEW! 2023 AI Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Crypto Outlook Report

Browse more technology reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2023 Psychedelics Investor Report

NEW! 2023 Biotech Outlook Report.

NEW! 2023 Life Science Outlook Report.

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×