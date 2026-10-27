Ripple and Robinhood Partner to Power the Next Generation of Finance

Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, to play a key role across Robinhood's retail and institutional businesses as the companies deepen ties across treasury and institutional markets
Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain solutions across traditional and digital finance, and Robinhood, a global leader in financial services, today announced a strategic partnership that provides one of the industry's largest consumer and institutional trading platforms with a single, trusted entry point to Ripple's infrastructure across stablecoins, institutional markets and treasury management.
Ripple USD (RLUSD) will be a key stablecoin across Robinhood's digital asset ecosystem, expanding access to the enterprise-grade stablecoin for both retail and institutional use. RLUSD is live today on Robinhood Chain and Bitstamp by Robinhood, and is expected to be available later this year in the Robinhood app. Robinhood will leverage RLUSD on the XRPL for institutional settlement, extending the stablecoin's utility across Bitstamp by Robinhood's growing institutional business.
The relationship also spans Robinhood's own financial operations: the company will integrate Ripple Treasury to modernize and automate its global treasury operations, including cash and liquidity management, cash flow forecasting, payments, risk management and intercompany netting.
The partnership also extends across institutional markets through Ripple Prime, building on an existing relationship between the companies across financing, liquidity and market access. Ripple Prime provides Bitstamp by Robinhood with lending and margin financing across roughly 20 digital assets and gives Ripple Prime clients access to trade spot on Bitstamp. Later in the year Ripple Prime will support perpetual futures trading on Bitstamp.
"What makes our partnership with Robinhood so exciting is the breadth of what we're building together," said Monica Long, President, Ripple . "From bringing RLUSD to retail and institutional markets to helping Robinhood manage its own treasury operations, this partnership reflects growing institutional demand for integrated solutions that support both customer-facing offerings and core financial operations. And that's exactly where Ripple delivers."
"Utility is what moves stablecoins forward. Working with Ripple, Bitstamp and Robinhood will have access to RLUSD for institutional settlement, Ripple Treasury for our operations, and Ripple Prime for financing," said Johann Kerbrat, SVP & GM of Robinhood Crypto and International . "That is what a connected, global financial system looks like."
The partnership comes as stablecoins move from crypto trading tools into core financial infrastructure. Total stablecoin supply now exceeds $300 billion , and RLUSD has grown to more than $2.5 billion in market capitalization since launching in December 2024. Robinhood serves 28.6 million funded customers globally, including institutional clients through Bitstamp. Together, Ripple and Robinhood bring complementary capabilities across institutional markets, putting traditional and digital assets to work across a broad range of financial use cases.
About Ripple
Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain solutions rewiring the global financial system. With over 85 licenses, Ripple provides a single trusted entry point for enterprises with payments, custody, prime brokerage and treasury management solutions. Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, and the digital asset XRP underpin these capabilities, enabling Ripple and its customers to bridge the worlds of traditional and digital finance.
About Robinhood
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at www.robinhood.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027803009/en/
Press Contacts:
Ripple: Kailey Medzadourian, press@ripple.com
Robinhood: Garret Shaw, garret.shaw@robinhood.com