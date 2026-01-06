Riot Announces December 2025 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("RIOT" or "the Company"), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, announces unaudited production and operations updates for December 2025.     Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for December 2025

        Comparison (%)  
Metric December 20251 November 20251 December 20241 Month/Month Year/Year  
Bitcoin Produced 460 428 516 8% -11%  
Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 14.8 14.3 16.6 4% -11%  
Bitcoin Held2 18,0053 19,3683 17,722 -7% 2%  
Bitcoin Sold 1,818 383 - 375% N/A  
Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds $161.6 million $37.0 million - 337% N/A  
Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold $88,870 $96,560 N/A -8% N/A  
Deployed Hash Rate - Total2 38.5 E+H/s 36.6 E+H/s 31.5 E+H/s 5% 22%  
Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total4 34.9 E+H/s 34.6 E+H/s 27.4 E+H/s 1% 27%  
Power Credits5 $4.9 million $1.0 million $0.8 million 381% 549%  
Demand Response Credits6 $1.3 million $1.3 million $0.8 million 2% 64%  
Total Power Credits $6.2 million $2.3 million $1.5 million 171% 301%  
All-in Power Cost - Total7 3.9c/kWh 4.0c/kWh 3.7c/kWh -1% 6%  
Fleet Efficiency2 20.2 J/TH 20.5 J/TH 21.9 J/TH -1% -8%  
             
  1. Unaudited, estimated.
  2. As of month-end.
  3. Includes 3,977 in restricted bitcoin.
  4. Average over the month.
  5. Estimated power curtailment credits.
  6. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT and MISO demand response programs.
  7. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits.

Riot also announces that this will be the final monthly production and operations update. Going forward, the Company will provide quarterly updates focused on overall business performance, data center strategy and progress, and bitcoin mining, aligning communications with Riot's broader strategy and long-term objectives.

Investor Events

  • Needham Growth Conference in NYC, Wednesday, January 14th
  • Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference in NYC, Monday, March 2nd
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5th

Human Resources Update   
  
Riot is currently recruiting for positions across the Company. Join our team in building, expanding, and securing the Bitcoin network.  
  
Open positions are available at: https://www.riotplatforms.com/careers.    
  
About Riot Platforms, Inc.   

RIOT's (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world's most trusted platform for powering and building digital infrastructure.

Riot's mission is to empower the future of digital infrastructure by positively impacting the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications. The Company's vertically integrated strategy spans Bitcoin mining, engineering, and the development of large-scale data center projects designed to support the growing demand for high-density computing. Riot currently operates Bitcoin mining facilities in central Texas and Kentucky, with engineering and fabrication capabilities in Denver and Houston. The Company is now expanding into data center development, strengthening its position as a foundational builder in the digital economy.

Safe Harbor   

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope," similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's plans to develop data centers, projections, objectives, expectations, and intentions about future events, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Detailed information regarding the factors identified by the Company's management which they believe may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this press release may be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware, except as required by law. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.   
  
Investor Contact:   
Phil McPherson / Joshua Kane
303-794-2000 ext. 110   
IR@Riotplatforms.com   
  
Media Contact:   
Becca Rincon   
303-794-2000 ext. 118    
PR@Riotplatforms.com


