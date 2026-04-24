As crypto becomes increasingly enmeshed with TradFi, Bitcoin, the world’s original cryptocurrency, is evolving beyond a pure store‑of‑value into a productive asset.

That’s the argument made by Richard Green of Rootstock Institutional, who asserts that “productive Bitcoin” is the next step, emphasizing the innovation being built on top of Bitcoin that’s attracting a broader user base of retail and institutional investors seeking yield.

“It is definitely a big step, because it is being financialized in a way, whether that be through Bitcoin ETFs, whether that be the futures markets that are being offered on it, or perpetuals, Bitcoin is being brought into the world of traditional finance and into the use cases that there are within that.”

Secure sidechains like Rootstock, which allow users to deploy wrapped Bitcoin to earn yield via lending markets and structured DeFi strategies, are helping Bitcoin more closely resemble a financialized asset class. It adds smart‑contract programmability and scalability while preserving Bitcoin’s security. This allows Bitcoin to evolve while staying true to its core principles.

Mercado Bitcoin, Latin America’s largest digital‑asset platform, has already tokenized over 20 million dollars in private‑credit RWAs on Rootstock and aims to scale toward 100 million by mid‑2026, giving Bitcoin holders access to yield‑bearing credit products.

Although 2026 has been plagued by volatility, Green explained that long-term investors continue to see Bitcoin as a generational wealth-building asset, and its role as a store of value amid ongoing currency debasement will drive its long-term appreciation.

To hear more from Richard Green, listen to the full interview above.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.



