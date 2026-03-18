RELEX Solutions Announces Expanded Partnership with Lowe's to Strengthen Their Supply Chain Agility

- RELEX Solutions today announced that it will be extending its relationship with Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to unify Lowe's inventory replenishment and allocation platform. This partnership, featuring RELEX's AI-driven technology and Lowe's proprietary supply chain technology, enhances efficiency, improves inventory availability, and drives productivity across Lowe's stores, merchandising, and supply chain operations to better serve the home improvement retailer's DIY and Pro customers. 

Building on RELEX's existing support of Lowe's seasonal businesses through its allocation platform, this latest initiative will see Lowe's expand its use of RELEX's AI-powered replenishment capabilities across its full assortment of products and nationwide network of stores and distribution centers. Additionally, Lowe's is partnering with Accenture to provide strategic and functional support for integrating RELEX across its supply chain. This collaboration enables Lowe's to deliver an exceptional customer experience in store and online, while providing continuous visibility and automation across the end-to-end supply chain.

RELEX's replenishment capabilities automate the complex process of ordering, which improves product availability, inventory productivity, and streamlines planning to ensure depth of inventory to serve Lowe's customers. RELEX also adds visibility into inventory performance and pinpoints the root causes of stockouts, enabling Lowe's teams to act swiftly and make more informed decisions across supply chain, merchandising, and store operations.

"Expanding our use of RELEX accelerates Lowe's transformation toward a fully integrated, AI-driven inventory platform," said Margi Vagell, Lowe's Executive Vice President, Supply Chain. "By partnering with RELEX and Accenture, we will equip our teams with enhanced tools that help us respond more quickly to customer demand, improve product availability and deliver a better experience for our DIY and Pro customers."

"Lowe's expansion of RELEX is a strong example of how leading retailers are reimagining supply chains as engines for growth," said Keith Adams, Senior Vice President for North America at RELEX Solutions. "We are proud to support replenishment at scale, giving Lowe's the confidence and flexibility to execute on its Total Home strategy. We look forward to delivering measurable value together."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified, AI-native platform for retail and supply chain planning and is trusted globally for its consistently high customer satisfaction. RELEX helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers optimize demand, inventory, merchandising, pricing, and supply and production planning to improve availability and efficiency at scale. Brands like ADUSA, Camco, Carhartt, COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Ford South America, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Body Shop and Vita Coco trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: relexsolutions.com/customers

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SOURCE RELEX Solutions

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