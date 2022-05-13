Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. Read More >>
Endeavour Silver Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:
DIRECTORS
|NUMBER OF SHARES
| PERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
|FOR
| WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Margaret M. Beck
|44,199,571
|1,947,032
|95.78%
|4.22%
|Ricardo M. Campoy
|44,287,849
|1,858,754
|95.97%
|4.03%
|Bradford J. Cooke
|42,952,074
|3,194,529
|93.08%
|6.92%
|Daniel Dickson
|45,220,569
|926,034
|97.99%
|2.01%
|Amy Jacobsen
|45,163,634
|982,969
|97.87%
|2.13%
|Rex J. McLennan
|42,409,137
|3,737,465
|91.90%
|8.10%
|Kenneth Pickering
|44,867,006
|1,279,596
|97.23%
|2.77%
|Mario D. Szotlender
|44,085,535
|2,061,067
|95.53%
|4.47%
All director nominees were re-elected.
On a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held May 11, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2022 which is available on the Company's website at panamericansilver.com.
A total of 131,361,761 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 62.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, known as "say-on-pay", and the election of management's nominees as directors.
Election of Directors
Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Michael Carroll
106,692,581 (99.15%)
912,648 (0.85%)
Neil de Gelder
105,062,122 (97.64%)
2,543,107 (2.36%)
Charles Jeannes
106,333,116 (98.82%)
1,272,112 (1.18%)
Jennifer Maki
105,408,702 (97.96%)
2,196,526 (2.04%)
Walter Segsworth
101,028,263 (93.89%)
6,576,965 (6.11%)
Kathleen Sendall
107,042,563 (99.48%)
562,665 (0.52%)
Michael Steinmann
107,119,175 (99.55%)
486,053 (0.45%)
Gillian Winckler
106,401,770 (98.88%)
1,203,459 (1.12%)
Say-on-Pay
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
Advisory resolution approving the
102,001,459 (94.79%)
5,603,766 (5.21%)
Appointment of Auditor
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP
120,430,653 (91.69%)
10,920,017 (8.31%)
Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".
Learn more at panamericansilver.com.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301546669.html
SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.
Silver saw a strong run starting in February, culminating in a high of US$26.36 per ounce. However, since mid-April, its price has plummeted and is now sitting around the US$21 mark.
Experts that the Investing News Network spoke with at the end of last year were mostly positive with their predictions for the precious metal’s outlook.
Some of the top silver stocks year-to-date have seen similar movements to the silver price so far this year, although they have all released significant news as well. While that means that many peaked during silver's highs, it also means that they've cooled off in recent weeks.
The best silver stocks list below was generated on May 10, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener. Companies on the TSXV were considered, and all the silver stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Stroud Resources (TSXV:SDR)
Year-to-date gain: 38.98 percent; current share price: C$0.41
Stroud Resources is focused on its Santo Domingo silver-gold project in Mexico's Hostotipaquillo region in the province of Jalisco. The region has a mining history dating back to the 1500s, and Stroud is the first company to explore Santo Domingo with modern techniques. The property has a measured and indicated mineral resource of 25.74 million silver equivalent (AgEq) ounces and an inferred resource of 13.39 million AgEq ounces.
The precious metals explorer's share price rose first in mid-January, jumping from C$0.25 on January 7 to C$0.42 on January 14. The company released news on January 12, sharing that a drill program at Santo Domingo had intersected high-grade silver, with a highlight of 371.6 g/t AgEq ounces over 9.95 meters, including 1,187 g/t AgEq over 1 meter. In late January, Stroud's share price fell, and stayed down through news of further drill results and the commencement of a Phase 2 drilling program at the property.
However, shares began a sharp jump back up on March 9 to C$0.49 and have stayed mostly elevated, not dipping below the C$0.40 mark since March 15. The company’s only news since is the release of its 2021 financial results.
2. CMC Metals (TSXV:CMB)
Year-to-date gain: 35.71 percent; current share price: C$0.19
CMC Metals describes itself as a “growth stage mineral exploration company” that is developing precious and base metals properties through the feasibility stage. Its projects are all in Canada, more specifically in Yukon, BC and Newfoundland. In terms of silver, its projects are Silver Hart and Blue Heaven in Yukon and Rancheria South in BC.
While CMC performed relatively flat through the beginning of March, its share price has seen a strong performance since then, and hit a year-to-date high of C$0.24 on April 18, falling off slightly in May. In the past couple of weeks, the company has added both a new director and a new chief geologist to its ranks. Alongside the latter announcement, CMC shared that operations at its Newfoundland properties had commenced. On May 11, the company announced it had identified six “significant” targets at the Silverknife property.
3. Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI)
Year-to-date gain: 12.5 percent; current share price: C$0.36
Silver Bullet Mines is focused on bringing the Buckeye silver mine at its Black Diamond property back into production. In addition to Buckeye, which is located in the Arizona Silver Belt, the company is also working on its past-producing gold-silver Washington mine in Idaho.
Shares of Silver Bullet Mines jumped on January 18 after the company released news that assay results from the Washington mine property were in line with historical data. Silver Bullet Mines' share price vacillated between C$0.40 and C$0.50 from late February to late April.
In early April, the company shared assay results at Buckeye, including a highlight of 341.8 ounces per metric ton. A week later, the company announced it was listing on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol SBMCF. Most recently, the firm shared that it is moving towards production at Washington, with commencement set for July.
4. Klondike Silver (TSXV:KS)
Year-to-date gain: 10 percent; current share price: C$0.055
Klondike Silver is developing its 100 percent owned Silvana mine silver project in Southeast BC. The project has an on-site mill and tailings management facility. In 2021, the company focused on upgrading the facility.
The company has yet to release any news in 2022. However, shares saw a year-to-date high of C$0.08 on April 1, holding there for much of the month. Klondike has fallen off since then, but it’s still up since the start of 2022.
5. Santacruz Silver Mines (TSXV:SCZ)
Year-to-date gain: 1.61 percent; current share price: C$0.315
Santacruz Silver Mines is a South American silver miner with producing assets in Bolivia and Mexico, as well as an exploration project in Bolivia. The company's Bolivar and Porco operations are part of a joint venture agreement with the Bolivian government, which owns 55 percent compared to Santacruz's 45 percent.
Santacruz's share price has slowly risen throughout the year. At the beginning of February, the company shared its 2021 operating results, including its total production numbers. The company put out 1.289 million silver ounces and 3.2 million AgEq ounces. On March 21, the company acquired producing assets in Bolivia from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF). “This is a significant acquisition for Santacruz that creates a leading mid-tier silver producer in the Americas," Santacruz CEO Carlos Silva said in a press release.
Santacruz’s share price gained through March and April, but fell off in May alongside the dipping silver price. The company has released two pieces of news in May. First, it reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 financial results and then its Q1 2022 production, which reached 1.39 AgEq ounces, up 65.3 percent compared to Q4 2021.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
First Majestic Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.
FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
Silver equivalent production totalled 7.2 million ounces, up 59% compared to Q1 2021. Total production consisted of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,891 ounces of gold
Quarterly revenues totalled $156.8 million, or an increase of 56% compared to Q1 2021
Mine operating earnings of $15.1 million, or a decrease of 46% compared to Q1 2021
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital and taxes totalled $35.3 million, an increase of 14% compared to Q1 2021
Cash costs were $14.94 per AgEq ounce
All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below) were $20.87 per AgEq ounce
Net earnings of $7.3 million (EPS of $0.03) or adjusted net earnings of ($6.2) million (adjusted EPS of ($0.02)) (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below) after excluding non-cash and non-recurring items
Sold a record 156,200 ounces of silver bullion, or approximately 6.0% of the quarterly silver production, on First Majestic's bullion store at an average price of $27.86 per ounce for total proceeds of $4.4 million
Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 was $192.8 million. In addition, the Company has a strong working capital position of $194.4 million and total available liquidity of $294.4 million
Declared a cash dividend payment of $0.006 per common share for the first quarter of 2022 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2022, which will be distributed on or about June 10, 2022
"In the first quarter, we faced a number of obstacles and challenges that were outside of our usual control," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. "Not only was Mexico hit hard with the Omicron COVID-19 variant which significantly reduced personnel and production rates across our operations, we experienced increasing inflationary cost pressure across the operating portfolio for reagents and consumables such as diesel, cyanide and grinding media. Cost-cutting measures are underway across the Company to improve profitability and help reduce further impacts to the business. In addition, efforts to improve efficiencies at Jerritt Canyon remain a key focus. As we reached the one-year anniversary of the acquisition, our team has made significant investments and operating improvements within the mines and at the processing plant. As production comes online at the West Generator and Saval II mines in the coming months, we anticipate improved production rates to drive costs lower."
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Key Performance Metrics
|2022-Q1
|2021-Q4
|Change
Q1 vs Q4
|2021-Q1
|Change
Q1 vs Q1
|Operational
|Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled
|877,118
|955,810
|(8%)
|614,245
|43%
|Silver Ounces Produced
|2,613,327
|3,358,809
|(22%)
|2,908,024
|(10%)
|Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced
|7,222,002
|8,561,023
|(16%)
|4,540,296
|59%
|Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce (1)
|$
|14.94
|$
|12.32
|21%
|$
|12.61
|18%
|All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce (1)
|$
|20.87
|$
|17.26
|21%
|$
|19.35
|8%
|Total Production Cost per Tonne (1)
|$
|118.51
|$
|105.37
|12%
|$
|90.03
|32%
|Average Realized Silver Equivalent Price per Ounce (1)
|$
|26.68
|$
|24.18
|10%
|$
|27.13
|(2%)
|Financial (in $millions)
|Revenues
|$
|156.8
|$
|204.9
|(23%)
|$
|100.5
|56%
|Mine Operating Earnings
|$
|15.1
|$
|40.4
|(63%)
|$
|28.1
|(46%)
|Net Earnings (Loss)
|$
|7.3
|($4.0
|)
|NM
|$
|1.9
|NM
|Operating Cash Flows before Movements in Working Capital and Taxes
|$
|35.3
|$
|71.8
|(51%)
|$
|31.1
|14%
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|192.8
|$
|237.9
|(19%)
|$
|201.7
|(4%)
|Working Capital (1)
|$
|194.4
|$
|224.4
|(13%)
|$
|232.8
|(16%)
|Free cash flow (1)
|($40.4
|)
|$
|66.4
|NM
|($7.7
|)
|NM
|Shareholders
|(Loss) Earnings per Share ("EPS") - Basic
|$
|0.03
|($0.02
|)
|NM
|$
|0.01
|NM
|Adjusted EPS (1)
|($0.02
|)
|$
|0.02
|(218%)
|$
|0.03
|(175%)
NM - Not meaningful
(1) The Company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures which do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below).
Q1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
The Company realized an average silver price of $26.68 per silver equivalent ounce during the first quarter of 2022, representing a 2% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a 10% increase compared to the prior quarter.
Revenues generated in the first quarter totaled $156.8 million compared to $100.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 56% increase primarily due to acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon mine and initial production from the Ermitaño mine at Santa Elena.
The Company reported mine operating earnings of $15.1 million compared to $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in mine operating earnings is primarily attributed to an increase in cost of sales and depreciation and depletion attributed to the addition of Jerritt Canyon, and these costs were partially offset by an increase in silver and gold ounces sold.
The Company reported net earnings of $7.3 million (EPS of $0.03) compared to $1.9 million (EPS of $0.01) in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net earnings was primarily attributed to a net income tax recovery of $11.7 million.
Adjusted net earnings for the quarter was ($6.2) million (adjusted EPS of ($0.02)) compared to $7.0 million (adjusted EPS of $0.03) in the first quarter of 2021, after excluding non-cash and non-recurring items.
Cash flow from operations before movements in working capital and income taxes in the quarter was $35.3 million compared to $31.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022, was $192.8 million. The Company had strong working capital of $194.4 million and total available liquidity of $294.4 million, including $100.0 million of available undrawn revolving credit facility. In addition, the Company completed its previously announced at-the-market equity offering throughout March and April with the sale of 2.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $13.53 per share for gross proceeds of $31.4 million.
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
The table below represents the quarterly operating and cost parameters at each of the Company's four producing mines during the quarter.
|First Quarter Production Summary
|San
Dimas
|Santa
Elena
|La
Encantada
|Jerritt
Canyon
|Consolidated
|Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled
|195,300
|201,911
|249,906
|230,001
|877,118
|Silver Ounces Produced
|1,632,117
|337,201
|644,009
|-
|2,613,327
|Gold Ounces Produced
|18,528
|19,556
|100
|20,707
|58,891
|Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced
|3,080,940
|1,868,787
|651,875
|1,620,400
|7,222,002
|Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce
|$
|9.41
|$
|12.96
|$
|16.41
|$
|27.12
|$
|14.94
|All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce
|$
|12.98
|$
|16.31
|$
|19.63
|$
|31.83
|$
|20.87
|Cash Cost per Gold Equivalent Ounce
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$
|2,120
|N/A
|All-In Sustaining Costs per Gold Equivalent Ounce
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$
|2,488
|N/A
|Total Production Cost per Tonne
|$
|143.66
|$
|111.36
|$
|41.43
|$
|187.15
|$
|118.51
(1) The Company reports certain non-GAAP financial measures which do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP (see "Non-GAAP Measures", below).
The Company produced 7.2 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,891 ounces of gold. Total production increased 59% when compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to the acquisition of Jerritt Canyon. However, compared to a record breaking fourth quarter of 2021, production decreased by 16%, primarily due to high absenteeism related to an increase in COVID-19 cases in January and February which resulted in lower processed tonnes across all Mexican operating units.
COSTS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
Cash cost for the quarter was $14.94 per AgEq ounce, compared to $12.32 AgEq per ounce in the previous quarter. The increase in cash cost was primarily due to a 16% decrease in production, as well as Company wide inflationary cost pressures. The decrease in production was primarily due to higher absenteeism on the account of an increase in COVID-19 cases across the Mexican operating units and extreme weather conditions at Jerritt Canyon which caused a reduction in overall gold production.
Consolidated AISC in the first quarter was $20.87 per AgEq ounce, compared to $17.26 AgEq per ounce in the previous quarter. The increase in AISC per AgEq ounce was primarily attributed to higher cash costs due to decreased production and inflationary cost pressures along with an increase in general and administrative costs. To help with the inflationary cost pressures, management has developed a series of cost reduction initiatives across the organization which are expected to improve efficiencies, lower production costs, capital spending, care and maintenance holding costs and corporate costs. In addition, the Company has prioritized several projects at Jerritt Canyon that are expected to be implemented over the next several quarters aimed at reducing costs at the mine and processing plant while improving overall production.
Total capital expenditures in the first quarter were $46.9 million, primarily consisting of $12.9 million at San Dimas, $10.1 million at Santa Elena, $16.1 million at Jerritt Canyon, $2.2 million at La Encantada, and $5.6 million for strategic projects.
Q1 2022 DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend payment in the amount of $0.006 per common share for the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter cash dividend will be paid to holders of record of First Majestic's common shares as of the close of business on May 25, 2022 and will be distributed on or about June 10, 2022.
Under the Company's dividend policy, the quarterly dividend per common share is targeted to equal approximately 1% of the Company's net quarterly revenues divided by the Company's then outstanding common shares on the record date.
The amount and distribution dates of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. Dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) may be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, HEALTH & SAFETY COMMITTEE
Management is pleased to report that the Board of Directors has agreed to create an environmental, social, health and safety committee of the board (the "ESHS Committee").
Subsequent to the Annual General & Special Meeting on May 26, 2022 and the election of the slated directors, the ESHS Committee will be formed and the board intends to appoint Jean des Rivières as Chair, and Marjorie Co and Raymond Polman as ESHS Committee members. For clarity, Mr. Polman, as former Chief Financial Officer, will not serve on the Compensation Committee, Audit Committee or Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee for so long as he is considered a non-independent director.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest possible premiums.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures which include cash costs per silver equivalent ounce produced, all-in sustaining cost per silver equivalent ounce produced, total production cost per tonne, average realized silver price per ounce sold, average realized gold price per ounce sold, working capital, adjusted EPS and free cash flow. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and the methods used by the Company to calculate such measures may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. For a complete description of how the Company calculates such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to GAAP terms please see the applicable description in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; commercial mining operations; cash flow; budgets; the timing and amount of estimated future production; ore grades; recovery rates; mine plans and mine life; integration of operations; future sales; the future price of silver and other metals; costs of production; costs and timing of development at the Company's projects; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; and payment of dividends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon guidance and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward‐looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of measured and indicated mineral resources or proven and probable mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society, risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on www.sedar.com, and Form 40-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123709
Endeavour Silver Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report entitled "Bridge to the Future". The report details the Company's commitment to transparently disclose its targets and performance, while maintaining industry-leading corporate governance practices, and having a positive environmental and social impact while generating long-term value for all stakeholders.
"Despite the challenges of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud of our 2021 performance, surpassing our key sustainability targets and addressing environmental and social issues that matter to our stakeholders," stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "We recognize that sustainability is imperative for our long-term success, including financial success. This year's report, ‘Bridge to the Future' speaks to our ongoing actions to help shape a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow in which both our business and our stakeholders can prosper."
The 2021 Sustainability Report and related performance tables are available on Endeavour's website . Additionally, the Company is pleased to share a short video with CEO, Dan Dickson, as he talks about the past year's achievements and future plans. The Endeavour blog also showcases recent stories of sustainability in action.
Earlier this year, Endeavour released its Sustainability Strategy 2022-2024 to further enhance the Company's sustainability practices and impacts. Added Mr. Dickson: "Our three-year Sustainability Strategy charts our path to economic and social well-being, as we invest into the next phase of growth for the Company. By setting meaningful targets, we are confident that we will enhance our sustainability practices."
2021 Performance Highlights
(All dollar amounts presented below are in U.S. dollars.)
Increasing Positive Social Impacts for Our People
- Achieved a 42% reduction in the Reportable Injury Rate (RIR)
- Provided an average of 44 hours of training to employees and contractors
- Contributed $302,000 in community donations to help build resilient and thriving communities
- Launched a company-wide program for mental health, with 50% of employees participating in mental health resources including counselling services
Elevating Environmental Stewardship of Our Planet
- Reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 12% due to improved operating efficiencies
- Planted 55,000 trees in reforestation projects to reclaim disturbed ground
- Recycled 93% of water used in our operations
- Reduced hazardous waste intensity by 21%
Leading a Healthy, Long Term Business
- Developed a 3-year Sustainability Strategy that sets priorities and targets in three focus area: people, planet and business
- 100% of our employees completed training on our Code of Business Conduct & Ethics
- Spent $165 million on goods and services, 98.8% of which was from within Mexico.
- Launched the "Endeavour Trust Line" to give stakeholders an online channel for reporting concerns https://edrsilver.com/about-endeavour/ethics-hotline/
The 2021 Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A Spanish version of the report will be available online in June 2022.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
