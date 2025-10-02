Reinstatement to Quotation



Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

aurum resources
aue:au
asx:aue
gold investing
Gold Investing
AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
The Conversation (0)
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Game-changing gold exploration at prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.

Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects

Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum expands footprint of Boundiali and Napie Gold Projects

Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali JORC Resource Grows over 50% to 2.41Moz gold

Encouraging Drilling Results at BD & BST

Encouraging Drilling Results at BD & BST

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Encouraging Drilling Results at BD & BST

Aurum hits 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m at BMT3

Aurum hits 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m at BMT3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m at BMT3

Person calculating with gold bars and coins on a table.

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold’s momentum has price predictions heading upwards of US$4,000 per ounce by the year's end.

Rising by more than 44 percent since the start of the year, in 2025 the price of gold has hit highs once unthinkable. Aggressive central bank buying, US Federal Reserve rate decisions, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and US trade policy uncertainty have weakened the US dollar and escalated federal debt concerns. The resulting increase in demand for safe-haven assets is pushing investors toward gold, from physical bars to gold exchange-traded funds.

This week, the US government shutdown drove the price of gold even higher, approaching the US$3,900 level as it reached US$3,896.30 early in the morning of Wednesday (October 1) before pulling back.

Sitka Gold VP of corporate development Mike Burke

Sitka Gold Eyes Resource Update as Drill Program at RC Gold Project Concludes

Sitka Gold (TSXV:SIG,OTCQB:SITKF,FWB:1RF) is gearing up for a potential resource update for its RC gold project in the Yukon, as more drill results come in from its 30,000 meter program.

“We're doing 30,000 meters this year. With the success we've had, we've been able to release about a third of our drilling so far. So we're still waiting for a lot of drill results, which is typical,” said Mike Burke, Sitka Gold’s vice president of corporate development.

“We'll see results rolling in between now and Christmas time, and maybe even a little bit later, depending on how the labs are doing. But with that amount of drilling, we'll certainly be in a position to update our resources on the Blackjack and Eiger.”

Hand holding gold bar in front of blurred building.

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

Gold continued to set new records on Wednesday (October 1), nearly reaching US$3,900 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August.

It quickly reached US$3,500 and continued past US$3,600, US$3,700 and US$3,800; gold rose as high as US$3,895 per ounce on Wednesday before retreating back to the US$3,850 mark by 2:00 p.m. EDT.

White arrow on red background indicating stock market decline.

End of Barrick Alliance Sends Japan Gold Shares Plummeting

Japan Gold (TSXV:JG,OTCQB:JGLDF) shares sank at the start of the week after the junior miner announced its five year strategic alliance with Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) will come to an end on October 31.

Established in February 2020, the partnership aimed to explore, develop and potentially mine gold deposits across Japan that could meet the scale requirements for tier one or tier two assets.

Over the life of the deal, Barrick invested about C$23.2 million (US$17.4 million) to fund geochemical and geophysical surveys, as well as support limited scout drilling, across Japan Gold’s 3,000 square kilometer portfolio.

Mini shopping cart filled with gold bars on wooden surface.

Aya Gold & Silver Refutes Resource Inflation Allegations

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF) President and CEO Benoit La Salle is calling fake news on Blue Orca Capital's claim that the company has inflated its silver resource with "phantom ounces."

On September 25, investment advisory firm Blue Orca published a short-seller report alleging resource inflation on the part of Aya. The mid-tier precious metals producer is one of the main mine operators in Morocco.

Its assets include the Zgounder silver mine and the Boumadine polymetallic project.

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Trapper Gold Target this season. Drilling at the Trapper Target has been completed for the season. A total of 6272m was drilled at the Trapper Target from 30 holes. Assays are pending for the remaining 18 holes with visible gold having been identified in several of these remaining holes. The zone remains open for expansion.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

