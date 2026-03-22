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March 22, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum raises $28.8M via Strategic Placement
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04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
18 March
Trading Halt
04 March
Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'IvoireDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 February
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 February
Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 February
Investor Presentation
19 March
America's Antimony Problem and Why Investors Should Care
Global antimony production in 2025 was recorded at an average of 110,000 metric tons, with China accounting for 40,000 metric tons, or roughly 36.37 percent. For years, figures like these have been treated as routine, reflecting China’s entrenched dominance in the sector. But with the suspension... Keep Reading...
19 March
Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining
Leading EPC company to farm into Verkhuba Copper Deposit and advance it to production
Further to the Heads of Agreement announced on 11 December 2025, East Star Resources Plc (LSE: EST), the Kazakhstan-focused gold and copper explorer, is pleased to announce the formalisation of the joint venture agreement ("JVA") pursuant to which Hong Kong Xinhai Mining Services Limited... Keep Reading...
19 March
Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") today reported audited financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025"). The fiscal 2025 results are presented for the nine-months period as the Company adjusted its... Keep Reading...
18 March
Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Now
Alex Ebkarian, co-founder of Allegiance Gold, shares his outlook for gold and silver.While both are trading lower after big price runs earlier this year, he believes it's key to maintain a long-term approach to owning precious metals. "What people have to understand is — how do I position myself... Keep Reading...
18 March
Gold Price Slides Below US$4,900 as Fed Holds Rates Steady Again
The US Federal Reserve held its second meeting of 2026 from Tuesday (March 17) to Wednesday (March 18) as the Iran war escalated into a closure of the Strait of Hormuz.As anticipated, the central bank maintained the federal funds rate in the 3.5 to 3.75 percent range.The Fed’s decision to hold... Keep Reading...
18 March
Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Down as War Escalates and Fed Sits on Rates
Precious metals prices are facing strong headwinds as the markets respond to the escalating Iran war, a stronger US dollar and this week’s US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.The conflict in the Middle East continues to dictate prices for precious metals, hamstringing the market forces... Keep Reading...
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