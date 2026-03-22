Aurum Raises $28.8M via Strategic Placement

Aurum Raises $28.8M via Strategic Placement

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum raises $28.8M via Strategic Placement

Download the PDF here.

Aurum Resourcesaue:auasx:auegold investing
AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

Game-changing gold exploration at prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'IvoireDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass highlighting antimony (Sb) on the periodic table.

America's Antimony Problem and Why Investors Should Care

Global antimony production in 2025 was recorded at an average of 110,000 metric tons, with China accounting for 40,000 metric tons, or roughly 36.37 percent. For years, figures like these have been treated as routine, reflecting China’s entrenched dominance in the sector. But with the suspension... Keep Reading...
Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Leading EPC company to farm into Verkhuba Copper Deposit and advance it to production

Further to the Heads of Agreement announced on 11 December 2025, East Star Resources Plc (LSE: EST), the Kazakhstan-focused gold and copper explorer, is pleased to announce the formalisation of the joint venture agreement ("JVA") pursuant to which Hong Kong Xinhai Mining Services Limited... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR)

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") today reported audited financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025"). The fiscal 2025 results are presented for the nine-months period as the Company adjusted its... Keep Reading...
Alex Ebkarian, gold bars.

Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Now

Alex Ebkarian, co-founder of Allegiance Gold, shares his outlook for gold and silver.While both are trading lower after big price runs earlier this year, he believes it's key to maintain a long-term approach to owning precious metals. "What people have to understand is — how do I position myself... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Slides Below US$4,900 as Fed Holds Rates Steady Again

The US Federal Reserve held its second meeting of 2026 from Tuesday (March 17) to Wednesday (March 18) as the Iran war escalated into a closure of the Strait of Hormuz.As anticipated, the central bank maintained the federal funds rate in the 3.5 to 3.75 percent range.The Fed’s decision to hold... Keep Reading...
Grand building with columns and flag, lit at twilight against a purple sky.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Down as War Escalates and Fed Sits on Rates

Precious metals prices are facing strong headwinds as the markets respond to the escalating Iran war, a stronger US dollar and this week’s US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.The conflict in the Middle East continues to dictate prices for precious metals, hamstringing the market forces... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Homerun Resources Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on March 24, 2026

Lahontan Closes $10.4 M First Tranche of Private Placement

Earthwise Minerals Announces Private Placement

Related News

aluminum investing

Notice of Annual General Meeting

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on March 24, 2026

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Getty Copper Gains 167 Percent

precious metals investing

Lahontan Closes $10.4 M First Tranche of Private Placement

precious metals investing

Earthwise Minerals Announces Private Placement

lithium investing

Parliamentary Ratification of Ewoyaa Mining Lease

precious metals investing

Sranan Announces Revocation of MCTO