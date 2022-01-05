Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 1 exploration drilling program for 2022. Following the successful exploration program and funding in 2021, the Company plans to significantly expand its exploration program into 2022. Highlights of the 2022 Phase 1 exploration program include: Expansion of the contractor drill fleet from 2 to 4 on-site operators. Approximately 60% of the program ...

RPX:CA