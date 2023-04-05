Red Pine Announces Resignation of Director

Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") announces that Mr. Nils Engelstad, Alamos Gold Inc.'s ("Alamos") nominee on the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), has resigned as a member of the Board, effective April 4, 2023. Alamos will continue to have the right to nominate one member to the Board provided it continues to beneficially own at least 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company pursuant to the terms of its Investor Rights Agreement with the Company.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Carrie Howes, Director Corporate Communications, (416) 644-7375, chowes@redpineexp.com


×