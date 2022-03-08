Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 2022 Phase 1 drilling campaign which is progressing faster and with greater efficiency than planned. In the first two months of this year, the program has completed over 7,680 meters of drilling, or approximately 30% of the 25,000 meters planned from period January to July 2022. Drilling has been focused on resource expansion targets in the Surluga ...

RPX:CA