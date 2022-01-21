Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to report drilling results from its 2021 drilling program. Hole SD-21-308 discovered significant mineralization 140 m down-dip of the resource boundary in the northern part of the Surluga deposit in the Jubilee Shear Zone. This new zone, starting at approximately 240 metres vertical depth and named the Surluga North Discovery, has the potential to expand the current resource of ...

RPX:CA