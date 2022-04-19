Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to report on new and significant results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program . Surluga South – SD-21-312A confirms additional gold mineralization at depth with 8 gt Au over 11.38 m between 640.69 and 652.07 m, including three high grade intersections of 57.99 gt Au, 15.92 gt Au and 9.33 gt Au. Refer to Table 1. Surluga North – SD-22-321 expands gold mineralization ...

RPX:CA