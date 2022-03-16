Red Pine Exploration Inc. in 2021 and 2022, began “greenfield” exploration in the Darwin-Grace Mine area revealing a multidimensional network of mineralized shear zones that each have potential to host zones of gold mineralization. Three major structures can now be identified in the area as: the Grace Shear Zone, the Nyman Shear Zone, and a newly discovered, yet to be named shear zone. Visual indicators of gold ...

RPX:CA