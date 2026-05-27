Record Setting $57.3 Million Raised for Nonprofits at the 2026 Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America

193 organizations benefitted from Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program fundraising

The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced today the total funds raised through the 2026 Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America reached a record $57.3 million, surpassing last year's single-year record of $50.4 million. The growth represents a 13.7% increase in fundraising year over year.

Boston Marathon runners tag saying "Find a runner. Help a Cause."

Through both donations and charitable fundraising from race participants within the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program, the $57.3 million goes directly toward the 193 nonprofit organizations involved in the program. Since the Official Charity Program's inception in 1989, the total charitable fundraising efforts now surpass $675 million.

"Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program participants have once again set a single-year fundraising record, leading to an everlasting fundraising impact for nearly 200 organizations within our community," said Nicole Juri, Director of Development for the B.A.A. "Athletes not only completed the 26.2-mile journey from Hopkinton to Boston, but have created a ripple effect with their fundraising efforts to support various causes near and dear to their hearts."

Bank of America showcased various fundraising participants' stories through their "My Marathoner" campaign, sharing the dedication and commitment of athletes within the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program.

"The 130th Boston Marathon is once more showing the power of sports and of community coming together to benefit organizations that support hundreds of thousands of our neighbors and family members," said Miceal Chamberlain, President of Massachusetts, Bank of America. "This spirit of giving is an inspiration to us all as we celebrate global sports in the months to come."

The Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program comprised nearly 10% of the 2026 Boston Marathon field size, where selected organizations utilized their entries to recruit athletes who commit to raising funds for specific causes. A full list of organizations within the Official Charity Program for the 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America can be found on our official charity program webpage. The application process for next year's Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program begins in early June, with information available at the Boston Marathon webpage. Selected organizations will begin recruiting athletes in the fall.

Within the Official Charity Program, the B.A.A. had its own team who raised funds to support the organization's mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. Gives Back Marathon Team raised nearly $450,000 for the B.A.A.'s year-round community programming and youth initiatives, including more than a dozen events dedicated to supporting athletes at all levels of their running journey. In addition, the B.A.A. Climate Crew team in its second year raised $87,000 towards the B.A.A.'s ongoing sustainability initiatives to further support our environment and community.

Details on how to apply to be part of the Bank of America Official Charity Program for 2027 will be included on the B.A.A. website in early June.

The Boston Athletic Association
Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The 130th Boston Marathon took place on Monday, April 20, 2026, while the 131st Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America will be held on Monday, April 19, 2027.

 The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.  

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact
Chris Lotsbom, Boston Athletic Association   
Director of Race Communications & Media 
Clotsbom@baa.org   

Celia Oswitch, Boston Athletic Association 
Manager of Communications
Coswitch@baa.org  

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.387.0514
Andrew.aldridge@bofa.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/record-setting-57-3-million-raised-for-nonprofits-at-the-2026-boston-marathon-presented-by-bank-of-america-302783335.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bank of americaBACnyse:bacfintech investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BTV Visits: Calian Group, NevGold, Verdera, Jindalee, & Titan Mining

Northisle Announces Board Slate for 2026 AGM

Canada One Announces Commencement of 2026 Exploration Program

Anteros Metals Confirms Hydrogen Up to 6,500 ppm in Phase 2 Gas Samples; Drilling Continues

Related News

battery metals investing

BTV Visits: Calian Group, NevGold, Verdera, Jindalee, & Titan Mining

base metals investing

Canada One Announces Commencement of 2026 Exploration Program

battery metals investing

Why Global EV Sales Are Telling Three Different Stories in 2026

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Confirms Hydrogen Up to 6,500 ppm in Phase 2 Gas Samples; Drilling Continues

precious metals investing

LaFleur Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$10 Million

precious metals investing

As America Pursues Mineral Independence, A US$2.9 Billion EXIM Loan Signals the Next Phase for Domestic Critical Mineral Projects

precious metals investing

A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway