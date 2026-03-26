ReconAfrica Commences Production Testing Operations at Kavango West Discovery and Provides an Operational Update

ReconAfrica Commences Production Testing Operations at Kavango West Discovery and Provides an Operational Update

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company", "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO,OTC:RECAF) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) is pleased to provide an update of its operations in Namibia and Gabon.

Operational highlights:

  • Production testing operations commenced at the Kavango West 1X discovery well;
  • Increased hydrocarbon pay in the Huttenberg formation to 75 metres (259 feet);
  • Isolated a total of 345 metres (1,132 feet) of prospective interval for testing;
  • Reprocessing 3D seismic on the Ngulu block offshore Gabon;
  • Catalyst rich 2026.

NAMIBIA: Commencement of production testing operations at Kavango West

The Company commenced testing operations on schedule at the Kavango West 1X discovery well. Regulatory permits required to proceed with production testing have been received and work crews are on site preparing the well for testing. The production liner, which was procured in North America, has arrived on site. The Company has signed contracts with Halliburton and Schlumberger Oilfield Services for equipment and services. Local suppliers have been engaged in multiple support capacities.

By incorporating additional rock data, log analysis has continued to be updated which has resulted in refinements to previously disclosed results of the well log analysis. The current petrophysical analysis indicates 75 metres (246 feet) of net hydrocarbon pay in the Huttenberg formation, an increase over the previously disclosed 64 metres (210 feet). ReconAfrica, as operator, will be conducting production testing across six optimized zones, three of which are in the Huttenberg formation and three in the deeper Elandshoek formation. A total of 345 metres (1,132 feet) of prospective interval will be isolated and perforated for testing.

GABON: Ngulu block resource report and appraisal well

The Company is currently reprocessing 3D seismic data over the key areas of the Ngulu block, including the Loba discovery. Upon completion, the Company will select an appraisal location on the Loba oil discovery and commission a third-party resource report, which is expected by the end of 2026.

The Ngulu block, which covers 1,214 Km2 and is equivalent to 54 Gulf of Mexico blocks, is in shallow water offshore central Gabon. This strategic block is located on trend to several sizable producing oil fields. The key aspects of the Ngulu block include the Loba oil discovery and over 28 seismically identified prospects in the pre- and post-salt plays.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore central Gabon. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

For further information contact:
Brian Reinsborough, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Friesen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: investors@reconafrica.com
Media Inquiries Email: media@reconafrica.com
Tel: +1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to progress of the KW1X well test, well results including any shows and/or indications of hydrocarbons, timing of well tests, duration and completion of the well test, the ability to source adequately materials needed for the well test in a timely manner, results from production testing, net pay and net reservoir calculations, the results from production and rate testing, extent of natural fractures, success case scenarios, timing and certainty of 3D seismic activity, flow rates, deliverability, whether any additional testing is required, the timing and extent of such testing, timing to procure testing materials, timing of a resource report for Gabon, timing of identification of appraisal well in Gabon,and the Company's commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form ("AIF") dated April 29, 2025, for the financial period ended December 31, 2024, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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