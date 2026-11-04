Realbotix Rebrands its Humanoid Robot Line to Realbotix Series 1

Name change avoids trademark concerns and unifies the robotic product family under the Realbotix Series 1 designation while continuing to leverage the Realbotix brand.
Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of humanoid robots and AI systems, announces that it has rebranded its recently launched flagship humanoid robot platform from Echo to Realbotix Series 1.
The name change is intended to bring the Company's flagship commercial humanoid robot products under the Realbotix brand.
The change is limited to the product name only. The robots, product specifications, pricing, production plans, character options, and ordering processes remain unchanged.
"Realbotix Series 1 reflects the strong brand recognition we've built for producing lifelike humanoid robots," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Aligning this product line with the Realbotix name reinforces what customers already associate with us, ultra-realistic silicone skin, advanced facial expressions, and genuine human-like presence. These are not remote-operated machines. They think, decide, and interact independently, with their own personalities, on-device intelligence, and the ability to respond in real time. Realbotix Series 1 carries forward that same standard of lifelike interaction under a name that clearly belongs to the brand."
Designed for companionship, education, and wellness, Realbotix Series 1 robots are built to support meaningful human-to-robot interaction. The platform's streamlined modular architecture allows customers to configure robots that deliver practical value in social and personal environments.
Initial production remains limited to 225 Tabletop units and 25 Full Body units for delivery in the second half of 2027. Realbotix Series 1 robots are available exclusively through Realbotix's product website at Realbotix.com. Customers can still reserve a unit with a $199 deposit to secure priority delivery in the first production run. Realbotix's patented AI robotic vision system, Vinci, remains available as an optional add-on.
Every Realbotix Series 1 robot features Realbotix's ultra-realistic proprietary silicone-based synthetic skin and advanced facial expressions for lifelike, empathetic interaction. Built-in speakers in the chest cavity deliver clear, natural audio. Realbotix Series 1 robots support over 100 languages and respond in the language used to address them.
Realbotix Series 1 Humanoid Robot Models
Realbotix Series 1 Tabletop
Compact desktop companion with 17 degrees of freedom, suited for one-on-one education, therapy, and personal wellness. Priced at $11,950. The Realbotix Series 1 Tabletop weighs approximately 25 lbs. and measures 13" × 13" × 32". The face and neck feature Realbotix's ultra-realistic proprietary silicone-based synthetic skin.
Realbotix Series 1 Full Body
Full humanoid form with fluid upper-body movement and 39 degrees of freedom. Priced at $59,950. The Realbotix Series 1 Full Body weighs approximately 88 lbs. and measures 28" × 28" × 72" (female) or 28" × 28" × 77" (male). The face, neck, and arms (from the elbows down, including the hands and fingers) feature Realbotix's ultra-realistic proprietary silicone-based synthetic skin.
Four Distinct Characters
Customers can choose from four robotic characters—Aria, Mila, Dave, and Amar—each with its own personality, voice, and interaction style.
All Realbotix Series 1 models support native integration with leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Operation requires a monthly subscription to the Realbotix Robot Configuration App, available in several tiers starting at $19.99 per month.
Vinci Vision System
An optional computer-vision and on-device AI upgrade that enables complete local processing for conversations and visual understanding, with sub-second latency. Capabilities include biometric facial recognition, recognition of emotional cues, gaze tracking, and spatial and temporal awareness.
Reservations for 2027 delivery remain open at Realbotix.com. Organizations interested in ordering 10 or more units can contact sales@realbotix.com for volume pricing.
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a U.S. based developer of humanoid robots and advanced AI systems designed for natural human interaction in enterprise and consumer settings. Manufactured in the United States, the Company's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid motion, agentic vision, and rich social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a leader in human-centric robotics and embodied AI.
Realbotix will be exhibiting at the Humanoid Summit in Silicon Valley on December 1-2, 2026, and CES 2027 in Las Vegas on January 6-9, 2027. Attendees of the events will be able to view live demonstrations and presentations of the Realbotix Series 1 humanoid robots and AI.
Realbotix.com : Product Site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
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Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing of production and deliveries, production volumes, the availability, features and pricing of Realbotix Series 1 AI plans, the Vinci Vision System and the anticipated benefits of Realbotix Series 1.
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490