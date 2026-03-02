Realbotix Provides Financial Reporting Update

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, provides an update on the timing for reporting its financial filings.
The Company will file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "2025 Annual Filings") on Friday March 6, 2026. The Company will also file its unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Q1 Interim Filings"), on March 9, 2026.
Following the completion of these filings, the Company will host an investor update call on March 10, 2026 to discuss its financial results and answer questions related to the previously announced transaction with Onconetix, Inc.
"We thank our shareholders for being patient. We reiterate that there has been no undisclosed material items, no material change to the information set out therein that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor nor any other default by the Company," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix.
Investor Call Information
Date: March 10, 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Zoom Webinar
Registration:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Kes9ylCFTMGWDmEKFtvKjA
To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.
About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490