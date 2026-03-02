Realbotix Provides Financial Reporting Update

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, provides an update on the timing for reporting its financial filings.

The Company will file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "2025 Annual Filings") on Friday March 6, 2026. The Company will also file its unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Q1 Interim Filings"), on March 9, 2026.

Following the completion of these filings, the Company will host an investor update call on March 10, 2026 to discuss its financial results and answer questions related to the previously announced transaction with Onconetix, Inc.

"We thank our shareholders for being patient. We reiterate that there has been no undisclosed material items, no material change to the information set out therein that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor nor any other default by the Company," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix.

Investor Call Information
Date: March 10, 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Zoom Webinar
Registration:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Kes9ylCFTMGWDmEKFtvKjA

To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com

media@realbotix.com

sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Coinbase GlobalCOINnasdaq:coinblockchain investing
COIN
The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire) Edmonton, Alberta May 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the Bitcoin Well points store, an expansion to the existing rewards... Keep Reading...
Black Cat Syndicate

Exclusive Cat Coins Offer

To celebrate the commencement of gold production at our Paulsens Gold Operation (“Paulsens”), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (“Black Cat” or the “Company”) is excited to offer shareholders an exclusive opportunity to purchase a Black Cat embossed, one ounce (1oz) commemorative gold coin to mark... Keep Reading...
Neptune GBX

Neptune GBX: Full Service Precious Metals Dealer and Exchange Operator

Keep Reading...
Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

(TheNewswire) Edmonton, Alberta June 13 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has launched its Bitcoin (Wishing) Well to reward loyal... Keep Reading...
First Majestic Releases 2023 Annual Report

First Majestic Releases 2023 Annual Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Annual Report (the "Report") titled "20 Years. The Silver Evolution". The Report encompasses the Company's vision and mission, its values, its commitment... Keep Reading...
Red pin marking Tehran, Iran on a detailed map of the Middle East.

Crypto Market Update: Iran Conflict Pushes Bitcoin Further Under US$67,000

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for March 2 as of 9:00 a.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary January Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary January Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today released its January 2026 portfolio update and Net Asset Value ("NAV"). As of January 31, 2026, the company reported an estimated NAV of $32.9 million, or approximately $0.86 per share.January Portfolio Performance... Keep Reading...
US flag overlaid on gold Bitcoin coins, symbolizing digital currency influence.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Pumps, Could Still Have Room to Run

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (February 25) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
Sign reading "Tariffs" with stars and stripes design under a cloudy sky.

Crypto Market Update: Trump’s Tariff Reset Jolts Bitcoin Below US$65,000

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (February 23) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin on a clock face with white numbers.

Crypto Market Update: White House Pushes for Compromise in Stablecoin Negotiations

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (February 20) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Person using a smartphone while holding a credit card.

Rapid Growth in Tokenized Assets: Bitget Doubles Daily TradFi Volume to US$4 Billion

Centralized crypto exchanges are blending TradFi with crypto, and the data shows it’s catching on fast.TradFi tokenization, where digital tokens represent traditional assets on a blockchain, allows investors to trade stocks, bonds, commodities and other off‑chain instruments on a crypto... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca

High-Grade Antimony Assays Confirm Surface Continuity at DAM

Trading Halt

Related News

precious metals investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

precious metals investing

Outstanding Antimony Results at Casablanca

precious metals investing

High-Grade Antimony Assays Confirm Surface Continuity at DAM

cleantech investing

Trading Halt

precious metals investing

Results of Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan

oil and gas investing

Oil, LNG Prices Climb on Fears of Prolonged Hormuz Shutdown

Ontario Ranks Second Globally, Overtakes Saskatchewan in New Fraser Mining Survey