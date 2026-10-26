Realbotix Launches Echo Humanoid Robot Line

New direct-to-consumer site for ordering humanoid robots used for companionship, education, and wellness applications. Limited quantities available for 2027 delivery .
Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of humanoid robots and AI systems, announces the launch of its new flagship robot platform, Echo .
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026986313/en/
The future is here. Be among the first to own the new Echo line. Secure your unit for $199 at Realbotix.com.
Designed for companionship, education, and wellness, Echo robots are built to support meaningful human-to-robot interaction. Its streamlined modular architecture makes it easy for customers to configure robots that deliver practical value in social and personal environments.
Initial production is limited to 225 Tabletop units and 25 Echo Full Body units for delivery in the second half of 2027. Realbotix has launched a new website that details the Echo product line and streamlines ordering. Echo robots are available exclusively through Realbotix's product website at Realbotix.com .
Customers can reserve a unit with at $199 deposit to secure priority delivery in the first production run. Deposit terms are available on the Realbotix's Echo website ( Realbotix.com ). Realbotix's patented AI robotic vision system, Vinci, is available as an optional add-on.
Every Echo robot features Realbotix's ultra-realistic proprietary silicone based synthetic skin design and advanced facial expressions for lifelike, empathetic interaction. Built-in speakers in the chest cavity deliver clear, natural audio for communication and engagement. Echo robots support over 100 languages and respond in the language used to address it.
Echo Humanoid Robot Models
Echo Tabletop
Compact desktop companion with 17 degrees of freedom, suited for one-on-one education, therapy, and personal wellness. Priced at $11,950. The Echo Tabletop humanoid robot weighs approximately 25 lbs. and dimensions of 13" x 13" x 32". The face and neck of the tabletop robot feature Realbotix's ultra-realistic proprietary silicone based synthetic skin.
Echo Full Body
Full humanoid form with fluid upper-body movement and 39 degrees of freedom. Priced at $59,950. The Echo Full-bodied humanoid robot weighs approximately 88 lbs. and has dimensions of 28" x 28" x 72'' (female) and 28" x 28" x 77" (male). The face, neck, and arms (from the elbows down and including the hands and fingers) of the full body robot feature Realbotix's ultra-realistic proprietary silicone based synthetic skin.
Four Distinct Characters
Customers can choose from four robotic characters, each with their own personality, voice, and interaction style. The lineup includes the established Aria character plus three new personas developed for education, and wellness use cases.
All Echo models support native integration with leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, for varied embodied AI experiences. Echo can speak over 100 languages and respond in the language used to address it, with curated subscription tiers offering different combinations of AI platforms and features to cater to diverse needs and use cases.
Vinci Vision System
An optional computer-vision and on-device AI upgrade that enables complete local processing for conversations and visual understanding, with sub-second latency. Capabilities include biometric facial recognition, recognition of emotional cues, gaze tracking, and spatial and temporal awareness – helping Echo recognize users, maintain eye contact, and respond to its surroundings. With processing handled on-device, conversations and visual data can remain local, supporting a privacy-first experience.
"Echo robots represent a major step forward in Realbotix's mission to improve human lives through social robots," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "We are creating companions that support, educate and care for people in meaningful ways."
Reservations for 2027 delivery are now open on the new Realbotix website ( Realbotix.com ). Organizations looking to order 10 or more Echo robots can contact sales@realbotix.com for volume pricing.
Subscription Service
Operation and management of Echo robots require a monthly subscription to the Realbotix Robot Configuration App, available in several tiers starting at $19.99 per month. Details are available on the Realbotix website ( Realbotix.com ).
Digital AI Twin
In 2027, customers will be able to pair their robot with an online digital twin designed with privacy at the core. This digital identify carries the chosen character's personality, voice, and encrypted memories across devices, creating continuity whether the user interacts with the physical robot or its digital counterpart. The same character can be deployed as either a Tabletop or Full Body unit without fragmenting its identity.
Subscribers will be able to interact with their chosen character (Aria, Mila, Dave or Amar) on a computer, laptop, tablet, or phone while traveling or away from the physical robot. Context and preferences carry over seamlessly between the digital twin and the embodied robot.
Privacy of Customer Data
Conversation histories, saved memories, and facial recognition data (including face templates used by Vinci) are stored locally on the robot and/or paired device. These records are not uploaded or shared with Realbotix, and Realbotix does not receive, store, or review them. Realbotix does not use these locally stored records for advertising, analytics, or AI model training. Locally stored information can be deleted using the applicable robot or app controls.
When cloud-based AI, speech, or avatar features are used, the content necessary to provide those features may be transmitted to the applicable service providers. Realbotix receives usage logs about service activity but does not receive, retain, or have direct access to the conversation content processed by those providers, and does not use that content for its own advertising, analytics or AI model training.
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a U.S. based developer of humanoid robots and advanced AI systems designed for natural human interaction in enterprise and consumer settings. Manufactured in the United States, the company's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid motion, agentic vision, and rich social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a leader in human-centric robotics and embedded AI.
Realbotix.com : Echo Robot Product Site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on X , LinkedIn , and YouTube .
Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on X , Instagram, and TikTok .
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing of production and deliveries, production volumes, the availability, features and pricing of Echo AI plans, the Vinci Vision System and the Echo digital companion, and the anticipated benefits of Echo.
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.
All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026986313/en/
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490