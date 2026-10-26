Realbotix Launches Echo Humanoid Robot Line

New direct-to-consumer site for ordering humanoid robots used for companionship, education, and wellness applications. Limited quantities available for 2027 delivery .

Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of humanoid robots and AI systems, announces the launch of its new flagship robot platform, Echo .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026986313/en/

The future is here. Be among the first to own the new Echo line. Secure your unit for $199 at Realbotix.com.

The future is here. Be among the first to own the new Echo line. Secure your unit for $199 at Realbotix.com.

Designed for companionship, education, and wellness, Echo robots are built to support meaningful human-to-robot interaction. Its streamlined modular architecture makes it easy for customers to configure robots that deliver practical value in social and personal environments.

Initial production is limited to 225 Tabletop units and 25 Echo Full Body units for delivery in the second half of 2027. Realbotix has launched a new website that details the Echo product line and streamlines ordering. Echo robots are available exclusively through Realbotix's product website at Realbotix.com .

Customers can reserve a unit with at $199 deposit to secure priority delivery in the first production run. Deposit terms are available on the Realbotix's Echo website ( Realbotix.com ). Realbotix's patented AI robotic vision system, Vinci, is available as an optional add-on.

Every Echo robot features Realbotix's ultra-realistic proprietary silicone based synthetic skin design and advanced facial expressions for lifelike, empathetic interaction. Built-in speakers in the chest cavity deliver clear, natural audio for communication and engagement. Echo robots support over 100 languages and respond in the language used to address it.

Echo Humanoid Robot Models

Echo Tabletop
Compact desktop companion with 17 degrees of freedom, suited for one-on-one education, therapy, and personal wellness. Priced at $11,950. The Echo Tabletop humanoid robot weighs approximately 25 lbs. and dimensions of 13" x 13" x 32". The face and neck of the tabletop robot feature Realbotix's ultra-realistic proprietary silicone based synthetic skin.

Echo Full Body
Full humanoid form with fluid upper-body movement and 39 degrees of freedom. Priced at $59,950. The Echo Full-bodied humanoid robot weighs approximately 88 lbs. and has dimensions of 28" x 28" x 72'' (female) and 28" x 28" x 77" (male). The face, neck, and arms (from the elbows down and including the hands and fingers) of the full body robot feature Realbotix's ultra-realistic proprietary silicone based synthetic skin.

Four Distinct Characters
Customers can choose from four robotic characters, each with their own personality, voice, and interaction style. The lineup includes the established Aria character plus three new personas developed for education, and wellness use cases.

All Echo models support native integration with leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, for varied embodied AI experiences. Echo can speak over 100 languages and respond in the language used to address it, with curated subscription tiers offering different combinations of AI platforms and features to cater to diverse needs and use cases.

Vinci Vision System
An optional computer-vision and on-device AI upgrade that enables complete local processing for conversations and visual understanding, with sub-second latency. Capabilities include biometric facial recognition, recognition of emotional cues, gaze tracking, and spatial and temporal awareness – helping Echo recognize users, maintain eye contact, and respond to its surroundings. With processing handled on-device, conversations and visual data can remain local, supporting a privacy-first experience.

"Echo robots represent a major step forward in Realbotix's mission to improve human lives through social robots," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "We are creating companions that support, educate and care for people in meaningful ways."

Reservations for 2027 delivery are now open on the new Realbotix website ( Realbotix.com ). Organizations looking to order 10 or more Echo robots can contact sales@realbotix.com for volume pricing.

Subscription Service
Operation and management of Echo robots require a monthly subscription to the Realbotix Robot Configuration App, available in several tiers starting at $19.99 per month. Details are available on the Realbotix website ( Realbotix.com ).

Digital AI Twin
In 2027, customers will be able to pair their robot with an online digital twin designed with privacy at the core. This digital identify carries the chosen character's personality, voice, and encrypted memories across devices, creating continuity whether the user interacts with the physical robot or its digital counterpart. The same character can be deployed as either a Tabletop or Full Body unit without fragmenting its identity.

Subscribers will be able to interact with their chosen character (Aria, Mila, Dave or Amar) on a computer, laptop, tablet, or phone while traveling or away from the physical robot. Context and preferences carry over seamlessly between the digital twin and the embodied robot.

Privacy of Customer Data
Conversation histories, saved memories, and facial recognition data (including face templates used by Vinci) are stored locally on the robot and/or paired device. These records are not uploaded or shared with Realbotix, and Realbotix does not receive, store, or review them. Realbotix does not use these locally stored records for advertising, analytics, or AI model training. Locally stored information can be deleted using the applicable robot or app controls.

When cloud-based AI, speech, or avatar features are used, the content necessary to provide those features may be transmitted to the applicable service providers. Realbotix receives usage logs about service activity but does not receive, retain, or have direct access to the conversation content processed by those providers, and does not use that content for its own advertising, analytics or AI model training.

About Realbotix
Realbotix is a U.S. based developer of humanoid robots and advanced AI systems designed for natural human interaction in enterprise and consumer settings. Manufactured in the United States, the company's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid motion, agentic vision, and rich social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a leader in human-centric robotics and embedded AI.

Realbotix.com : Echo Robot Product Site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on X , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on X , Instagram, and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing of production and deliveries, production volumes, the availability, features and pricing of Echo AI plans, the Vinci Vision System and the Echo digital companion, and the anticipated benefits of Echo.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including management's objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "believe," or similar expressions referring to future events or results.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current opinions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

COINnasdaq:coinblockchain investing
COIN
The Conversation (0)
The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — As global conflicts continue to grab attention around the world, the price of gold continues to rise[1]. According to analysts at Van Eck the math is strongly favoring gold miners, whose margins and opportunities in the current market's conditions are... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire) Edmonton, Alberta May 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the Bitcoin Well points store, an expansion to the existing rewards... Keep Reading...
Black Cat Syndicate

Exclusive Cat Coins Offer

To celebrate the commencement of gold production at our Paulsens Gold Operation (“Paulsens”), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (“Black Cat” or the “Company”) is excited to offer shareholders an exclusive opportunity to purchase a Black Cat embossed, one ounce (1oz) commemorative gold coin to mark... Keep Reading...
Neptune GBX

Neptune GBX: Full Service Precious Metals Dealer and Exchange Operator

Keep Reading...
Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

(TheNewswire) Edmonton, Alberta June 13 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has launched its Bitcoin (Wishing) Well to reward loyal... Keep Reading...
Crypto Market Update: Anthropic Files for Nasdaq IPO

Crypto Market Update: Anthropic Files for Nasdaq IPO

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (October 26) as of 11:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes.

Crypto and Blockchain Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

From Bitcoin miners to exchange giants and infrastructure builders, these companies are the ones to watch in crypto, digital assets and blockchain in 2026.The list below breaks down each company's business model, key developments to follow this year and why these firms matter for investors... Keep Reading...
Clipboard with paper labeled "GENIUS Act" overlaid with US$100 bills on an American flag background.

Crypto Market Update: OCC Finalizes GENIUS Act Stablecoin Rules

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (October 21) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin coin rests on a black wood background.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Shakes Off "Black Monday" Fears

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (October 19) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Gabe Otte.

Unlocking Global Markets: Gabe Otte on the Future of Cross-Border Tokenization

Tokenization may soon connect cross-border markets directly. Dinari’s Gabe Otte discusses exploring access to Korean-listed stocks with Kakao Pay Securities, explaining that cross-border tokenization's main hurdle is regulatory, not technological.Like moving from paper to electronic shares,... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin coin on a laptop with a gavel, cryptocurrency prices in background.

Crypto Market Update: Strategy, Metaplanet Face MSCI Exclusion

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (October 16) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

Related News

uranium investing

Bannerman Energy Moves Ahead With Etango Mine Construction

gold investing

Boroo Plans C$1.5 Billion Investment to Restart Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

base metals investing

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

precious metals investing

New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Appoints Patrick Toth as Vice President, Exploration and Announces Investor Relations Engagement