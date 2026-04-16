RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for April 2026

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced April 2026 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

CUSIP

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.055

74933L100

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.061

74932K103

RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQO

$0.050

749377107

RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQP

$0.040

74936K109

RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQQ

$0.045

74938H104

RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQR

$0.048

74939C104

RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQS

$0.035

74936X101

RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQT

$0.030

75528T101

RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.055

749385100

RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.051

749334108

RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQQ

$0.070

75528N104

RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQR

$0.070

75528M106

RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQS

$0.065

75529R104

RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RQT

$0.055

74939J109

RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQO

$0.075

749331104

RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQO.U

$0.054

749331203

RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQP

$0.051

749332102

RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQP.U

$0.037

749332201

RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQQ

$0.060

749333100

RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQQ.U

$0.043

749333209

RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQR

$0.065

74936W103

RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQR.U

$0.047

74936W202

RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQS

$0.050

749322103

RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQS.U

$0.036

749322202

RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQT

$0.040

74938M103

RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUQT.U

$0.029

74938M202

RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

RUST

$0.135

74938L105

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.037

75526D108

RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF

RUDB

$0.030

75528Q107

RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUDB.U

$0.022

75528Q115

RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF

RDBH

$0.035

74938B107

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.075

74934F102

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.054

74934F201

RBC AAA CLO (CAD Hedged) ETF

RCLO

$0.075

74937F109

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.105

74934A103

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.095

74930H102

RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF

RCDC

$0.150

75526J105

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.115

75525D109

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.040

74930L103

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.029

74930L202

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.045

74933A104

RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF

RUDC

$0.140

74938C105

RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

RUDC.U

$0.101

74938C204

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.095

74932V208

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.069

74932V109

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.105

74933B102

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.095

74931R109

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.069

74931R208

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.110

74932R108

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUQO.U, RUQP.U, RUQQ.U, RUQR.U, RUQS.U, RUQT.U, RUDB.U, RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUDC.U, RPD.U, & RID.U

Unitholders of record on April 23, 2026, will receive distributions payable on April 30, 2026.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMGB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMCB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "U.S. TMCB ETFs"), do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.

The Canadian TMCB ETFs have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2030 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the Canadian TMCB ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Canadian TMCB ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF has been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index is calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $795 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:
Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

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