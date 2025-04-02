Radisson Expands Area of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine with Three New Drill Holes Including 29.93 g/t Gold over 2.2 Metres

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill assay results from three new drill holes at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

The three holes reported are all wedges completed from the previously reported pilot hole OB-24-337 (see Radisson News Release dated December 16, 2024; Figure 1). OB-24-337 was the deepest hole ever drilled at the Project and the first hole drilled directly below the historic O'Brien Mine workings. It intersected 242.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 1.0 metre within a mineralized interval that averaged 31.24 g/t Au over 8.0 metres at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth. Now, three new wedges have all returned additional high-grade gold intercepts, delineating a large zone of multiple veins with good continuity.

Highlights include:

  • OB-24-337W3 intersected 29.93 g/t Au over 2.2 metres, including 53.50 g/t Au over 1.2 metres and 4.54 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, including 7.61 g/t Au over 1.5 metres;

  • OB-24-337W1 intersected 4.44 g/t Au over 6.4 metres, including 18.65 g/t Au over 1.2 metres; and,

  • OB-24-337W2 intersected 9.62 g/t Au over 1.4 metres.

Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: "On December 16, 2024 we reported that a deep pilot hole had intersected significant high-grade gold mineralization a full 500 metres below the base of the historic O'Brien Gold Mine. Today, we are reporting the results from the first three wedges drilled from this hole, all of which have hit multiple instances of gold mineralization in classic quartz-sulphide veins hosted in sheared and mineralized rocks of the Piché Group, the dominant host rocks for O'Brien gold mineralization. In fact, we are able model up to four such veins individually, with clear continuity between the drill holes and upwards towards mineralization documented at the base of former mine. Results are pending for two additional wedges that have been drilled, both of which show vein mineralization and visible gold consistent with the developing model."

Matt Manson continued: "A primary focus of our 22,000-metre drill program this year is deep-step-outs below the Project's existing mineral resources and the historic mine workings, in a 'proof-of-concept' approach that aims to identify the extension of mineralization to depth. We believe 2 kilometres is an appropriate exploration horizon, with 75% of the current mineral resources defined down to depths of only 600 metres. Today's results are extremely encouraging and suggest that classic O'Brien gold mineralization is indeed extensive at depth, with important implications for the future scale of the Project."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/247044_cc374cc104fd8a1a_002.jpg

Figure 1: Long Section and Plan View of Gold Vein Mineralization and Mineral Resources at the O'Brien Gold Project, with Today's Drill Holes Illustrated.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/247044_cc374cc104fd8a1a_002full.jpg

Table 1: Detailed Assay Results from Drill Holes OB-24-337, and OB24-337W1 to 337W3

DDHZone
 From (m) To (m) Core
Length (m)		Au g/t -
Uncut		Host Lithology
OB-24-337-Pilot (Previously Released 16th December, 2024)O'Brien Mine
 1,507.6 1,508.6 1.05.57 POR-S

1,517.7 1,525.7 8.031.24 POR-S
Including 1,517.7 1,518.7 1.0242.00 POR-S

1,610.5 1,611.9 1.45.49 V3-N

1,660.5 1,662.7 2.33.78 S3P
Including 1,660.5 1,661.6 1.25.78 S3P
OB-24-337W1O'Brien Mine
 1,513.3 1,514.8 1.53.82 V3-CEN

1,575.5 1,581.9 6.44.43 V3-N
Including 1,575.5 1,576.7 1.218.65 V3-N

1,618.7 1,619.7 1.03.67 V3-N
OB-24-337W2O'Brien Mine
 1,378.5 1,379.8 1.36.70 V3-N

1,486.1 1,487.5 1.49.62 S1P

1,530.0 1,532.0 2.04.36 V3-N
Including 1,531.0 1,532.0 1.05.90 V3-N
OB-24-337W3O'Brien Mine
 1,350.4 1,353.4 3.04.54 V3-S
Including 1,350.4 1,351.9 1.57.61 V3-S

1,420.5 1,422.0 1.53.18 POR-S

1,443.0 1,445.2 2.229.93 V3-CEN
Including 1,444.0 1,445.2 1.253.50 V3-CEN

1,554.0 1,556.1 2.15.48 S3P

 

Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts:
The O'Brien Gold Project March 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") utilizes a 4.50 g/t Au bottom cutoff, a The O'Brien Gold Project March 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") utilizes a 4.50 g/t Au bottom cutoff, a US$1600 gold price, a minimum mining width of 1.2 metres, and a 40 g/t Au upper cap on composites. Intercepts presented in Table 1 are calculated with a 3.00 g/t Au bottom cut-off, representing the lower limit of cut-off sensitivity presented in the March 2023 MRE. This methodology differs from previous Radisson disclosure, and intercepts reported in this release may not be directly comparable to historical published intercepts. Sample grades are uncapped. True widths, based on depth of intercept and drill hole inclination, are estimated to be 30-80% of core length. Table 2 presents additional drill intercepts calculated with a 1.00 g/t bottom cut-off over a minimum 1.0 metre core length so as to illustrate the frequency and continuity of mineralized intervals within which high-grade gold veins at O'Brien are developed. Lithology Codes: PON-S3: Pontiac Sediments; V3-S, V3-N, V3-CEN: Basalt-South, North, Central; S1P, S3P: Conglomerate; POR-S, POR-N: Porphyry South, North; TX: Crystal Tuff, ZFLLC: Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault Zone.

Gold Mineralization at O'Brien

Gold mineralizing quartz-sulphide veins at O'Brien occur within a thin band of interlayered mafic volcanic rocks, conglomerates, and porphyric andesitic sills of the Piché Group occurring in contact with the east-west oriented Larder Lake-Cadillac Break ("LLCB"). Gold, along with pyrite and arsenopyrite, is typically associated with shearing and a pervasive biotite alteration, and developed within multiple Piché Group lithologies and, occasionally, the hanging-wall Pontiac and footwall Cadillac meta-sedimentary rocks.

As mapped at the historic O'Brien mine, and now replicated in the modern drilling, individual veins are generally narrow, ranging from several centimetres up to several metres in thickness. Multiple veins occur sub-parallel to each other, as well as sub-parallel to the Piché lithologies and the LLCB. Individual veins have well-established lateral continuity, with near-vertical, high-grade shoots developed over significant lengths.

Figure 3 illustrates modelling of four veins extending from the OB-24-337 pilot hole and wedges upward to the deepest underground working at the historic O'Brien mine. Vein V3-S_20 intersects OB-24-337W2 and W3 and is further supported by underground mapping in an exploration drift located to the south of the main mined out vein at level 3450. Vein V3-C_03 is intersected by the pilot hole and all three wedges and is further supported by underground mapping and the historic stope locations. Vein V3-N_02 is also intersected by the pilot hole and all three wedges and is further supported by historic underground drilling from the 3450 level. V3-N_03 is intersected by all four deep holes. Radisson's vein modelling is undertaken dynamically as drilling proceeds and is used to guide future exploration and, ultimately, domaining for future resource estimation.

The historic O'Brien mine produced over half a million ounces of gold from such veins and shoots at an average grade exceeding 15 g/t and over a vertical extent of at least 1,000 metres. Recent exploration has focussed on delineating well developed vein mineralization to the east of the historic mine, with additional high-grade shoots becoming evident in the exploration data over what has been described as a series of repeating trends ("Trend #s 0 to 5").

Based on drilling complete to the end of 2022, the Project has estimated Indicated Mineral Resources of 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

QA/QC

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 10 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person 

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Nieminen is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/247044_cc374cc104fd8a1a_003.jpg

Figure 2: Cross Section through the historic O'Brien mine including drill holes OB-24-337, and 337W1 to W3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/247044_cc374cc104fd8a1a_003full.jpg
Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/247044_cc374cc104fd8a1a_004.jpg

Figure 3: Vein Modelling Across Drill Holes OB-24-337, and 337W1 to W3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/247044_cc374cc104fd8a1a_004full.jpg

Table 2: Detailed Assay Results (see "Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts")

DDHZone
 From (m) To (m) Core
Length (m)		Au g/t -
Uncut		Host Lithology
OB-24-337-Pilot (Previously Released 16th December, 2024)O'Brien Mine
 1,507.6 1,508.6 1.05.57POR-S

 1,517.7 1,525.7 8.031.24POR-S
Including 1,517.7 1,518.7 1.0242.00POR-S

 1,550.5 1,552.0 1.52.38V3-CEN

 1,610.5 1,611.9 1.45.49V3-N

 1,660.5 1,662.7 2.33.78S3P
including 1,660.5 1,661.6 1.25.78S3P
OB-24-337W1O'Brien Mine
 1,488.5 1,489.5 1.01.13POR-S

 1,513.3 1,519.3 6.01.89V3-CEN
Including 1,513.3 1,514.8 1.53.82V3-CEN

 1,540.4 1,543.3 2.91.98V3-CEN/S1P

 1,575.5 1,581.9 6.44.43V3-N
Including 1,575.5 1,576.7 1.218.65V3-N

 1,591.2 1,593.7 2.51.51V3-N

 1,618.7 1,621.8 3.12.49V3-N
Including 1,618.7 1,619.7 1.03.67V3-N
OB-24-337W2O'Brien Mine
 1,378.5 1,379.8 1.36.70V3-N

 1,445.0 1,446.1 1.12.58POR-S

 1,448.9 1,450.4 1.51.92POR-S

 1,454.8 1,456.3 1.51.37V3-CEN

 1,486.1 1,487.5 1.49.62S1P

 1,510.8 1,512.1 1.31.06V3-N

 1,530.0 1,532.0 2.04.36V3-N
Including 1,531.0 1,532.0 1.05.90V3-N

 1,549.9 1,551.4 1.51.72S3P

 1,565.4 1,566.5 1.11.16S3P
OB-24-337W3O'Brien Mine
 1,350.4 1,353.4 3.04.54V3-S
Including 1,350.4 1,351.9 1.57.61V3-S

 1,411.0 1,422.0 11.01.22POR-S
Including 1,420.5 1,422.0 1.53.18POR-S

 1,440.5 1,442.0 1.51.03V3-CEN

 1,443.0 1,445.2 2.229.93V3-CEN
Including 1,444.0 1,445.2 1.253.50V3-CEN

 1,480.0 1,481.5 1.51.74S1P

 1,525.3 1,526.7 5.41.34V3-N

 1,554.0 1,556.1 2.15.48S3P

 

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The Project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec's highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023, Radisson's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Matt Manson
President and CEO
416.618.5885
mmanson@radissonmining.com

Kristina Pillon
Manager, Investor Relations
604.908.1695
kpillon@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-Looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling, the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien project and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-Looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of any material to be mined in a matter that is economic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247044

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Advancing High-grade Gold Exploration in Quebec

Radisson Awarded UL ECOLOGO Certification for Responsible Mineral Exploration

Radisson Awarded UL ECOLOGO Certification for Responsible Mineral Exploration

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies (the "UL ECOLOGO® Certification") recognising Radisson's commitment to best practices for responsible development in the mineral exploration industry. The certification and related audit were conducted by UL Solutions, which is a global science-based 3rd party testing, inspection and certification company. The criteria were developed in partnership with the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (the "AEMQ") and UQAT (Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue).

The UL ECOLOGO® Certification represents the first comprehensive certification for Canadian Mineral Exploration Companies and their service providers that features third-party certification of environmental, social and commercial practices.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Announces Additional Assay Results from 2024 Drill Program at O'Brien Including 8.36 g/t Gold over 15 Metres

Radisson Announces Additional Assay Results from 2024 Drill Program at O'Brien Including 8.36 g/t Gold over 15 Metres

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill assay results from its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

The seventeen drill holes reported were completed as part of the 35,000 metre, 2024 drill program designed to increase the scope of gold mineralization at the Project with a combination of deep and shallow drill holes. Prior to the end of last year, Radisson released the results of several deep drill holes which demonstrated high grade mineralization at substantial step-outs below the base of the current Mineral Resource and below the historic O'Brien Mine workings (see Radisson News Releases dated September 24, 2024, October 30, 2024 and December 16, 2024). Today's results represent shallower drilling at the margins, or within, the existing Mineral Resource over the Project's "Trends 1, 2 and 3". The new data continue to demonstrate the Project's characteristic narrow and high-grade gold mineralization within quartz-sulphide veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Announces Positive Metallurgical Study at O'Brien and Provides Update on Milling Assessment at IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood Complex

Radisson Announces Positive Metallurgical Study at O'Brien and Provides Update on Milling Assessment at IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood Complex

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide the results of a recent metallurgical study at the Company's 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The study was undertaken in conjunction with a milling assessment under the auspices of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") to assess the design criteria for processing mined material from Radisson's O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") at the nearby Doyon gold mill, part of IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood mine complex. The Doyon mill is located 21 kilometres west of O'Brien and directly accessible along Trans-Canada Highway 117.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted the final order on April 3, 2025 in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving the spin-out of its equity interest in its subsidiary Blue Jay Gold Corp. ("Blue Jay").

The transaction remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025 upon completion of all required filings and approvals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Close of Takeover Offer

Close of Takeover Offer

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Close of Takeover Offer

Download the PDF here.

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $42 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $42 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 18, 2025 the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $41,975,805 which includes the exercise in full of the agent's option for additional gross proceeds of $5,475,105 . Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the " Agent ") on the Offering.

Freegold Ventures Limited logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated April 3, 2025 , between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 49,383,300 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.85 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $1.30 per Warrant Share. The Warrants are callable by the Company should the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange exceed $1.30 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, at any time during the period (i) beginning on the date that is 6 months from the closing date of the Offering, and (ii) ending on the date the Warrants expire (the " Call Trigger "). Following a Call Trigger, the Company may give notice (the " Call Notice ") to the holders of the Warrants (by disseminating a news release announcing the acceleration) that any Warrant that remains unexercised by the holder thereof shall expire thirty days following the date on which the Call Notice is given.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital and corporate purposes, with a primary focus on advancing the Golden Summit project. Drilling at Golden Summit is expected to resume next month, and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate is anticipated later in the second quarter, once the assays from the 2024 drill program have been finalized.

Mr. Eric Sprott , through an entity owned and controlled by him, purchased an aggregate of 14,814,900 Units in the Offering, representing 30% of the Units issued under the Offering.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), the purchase of Units by Mr. Sprott was a "related party transaction". The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation in connection with the Offering in reliance on section 5.5(c) of MI 61-101, as the issuance of Units to Mr. Sprott was a distribution of securities of the Company to a related party for cash consideration. The issuance of the Units to Mr. Sprott was exempt from the requirement to obtain minority shareholder approval in reliance on section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units received by Mr. Sprott nor the proceeds for such securities received by the Company exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

A material change report will be filed less than 21 days from the date of the closing of the Offering. Closing the Offering in this shorter period was reasonable in the circumstances as the Company determined the shorter period was necessary because the terms of the transaction were favorable to the Company, given uncertain market conditions time was of the essence in closing the Offering, and closing the Offering expeditiously was in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, without limitation, statements regarding the receipt of TSX final approval for the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/03/c3696.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 3rd, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the  the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced March 15, 2025) of 1,385,000 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $277,000 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.20c per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to advise the commencement of drilling at the Cumberland gold camp drill target. This builds upon the integration of the VRIFY AI targeting and ranking process with RUA's extensive geological database, as well as the consolidation of the Reefton Goldfield - an orogenic gold and antimony belt on the South Island of New Zealand.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Download the PDF here.

Radisson Mining Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Radisson Mining Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

