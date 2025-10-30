The Conversation (0)
October 29, 2025
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
11 May
Altech Batteries
Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
27 October
Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve TestingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 October
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options at 1 option for every 2 shares issued... Keep Reading...
13 October
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Trading Halt
08 October
Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% RetentionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
4h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14h
SAGA Metals Mobilizes Final Team for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate & Provides Corporate Update
Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to confirm the full mobilization of exploration crews and equipment for its highly anticipated major diamond drill... Keep Reading...
23h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 October
Fortune Minerals Retains P&E Mining Consultants Inc. to Prepare the New Reserve Estimates, Mine Plan & Production Schedule for the Updated NICO Project Feasibility Study
New Mineral Reserves & project economics expected to benefit from higher metal prices Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) announces that it has retained P&E Mining Consultants Inc. (" P&E ") to prepare the new... Keep Reading...
23 October
NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and LammerlawDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October
Despatch of SPP Offer Documents
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Despatch of SPP Offer DocumentsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
