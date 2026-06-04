Homerun Resources Inc. Delivery of First Order of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna Under Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group

Homerun Resources Inc. Delivery of First Order of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna Under Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group

Homerun Resources Inc.  (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the delivery of the first order under the previously announced Sales Distribution agreement with Cristal Sand Group Ltda. ("Cristal Sand") for the sale of high-purity industrial silica sand extracted from the Santa Maria Eterna ("SME") Silica Sand District in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

Further to the press release dated March 24, 2026, the Company is delivering an initial order to Cristal Sand for customers in the Brazilian market and a sample order for testing by customers in the USA.

This first industrial silica order initiates the transition of Homerun's 3-Phase silica sand platform (3N/4N/5N) into revenue-generating operations, validating the planning, design and logistics infrastructure being built to bring the Santa Maria Eterna silica sand into scaled revenue generation.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, commented: "Today we take the first step in the path to scaling our unique silica sand asset into a revenue generating business. I want to thank everyone on the team at Homerun that has worked diligently for the last three years to get to this starting point, and we look forward to making this same announcement for our 3N, 4N and 5N solutions as they roll-out over the coming months."

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)
Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy and technology transitions across multiple focused verticals: High Purity Silica and Advanced Silica Materials, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil, Homerun is transforming raw silica sand into essential materials, products and technologies that accelerate clean energy and technology solutions and deliver durable shareholder value.

  • ⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy and technology materials.
  • Solar: Development of the first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant in the Americas and the commercialization of extra-clear, antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.
  • Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
  • ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy and technology solutions in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300128

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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