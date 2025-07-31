Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce SAGA's team has completed the 4 km access trail along the core of the Trapper zone providing necessary access for future drill programs and exploration activities. The access trail is located to run along the surface trend of extensive outcropping and sub-cropping oxide layers. In addition, a 25-tonne excavator from Gladiator drilling has opened 3 trenches across the two significant aeromagnetic anomalies of the Trapper zone, exposing a total of 504m 2 (5,425ft 2 ) of semi-massive to massive vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") mineralization.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
July 30, 2025
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Sign up to get your FREE
Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
01 May
Atlantic Lithium
Investor Insight
Atlantic Lithium is advancing Ghana’s first lithium mine at Ewoyaa, a fully permitted, strategically located project ready to supply global battery markets. With strong local support and a clear path to production, the company is positioned for near-term growth and long-term impact in the energy transition.
Overview
Atlantic Lithium (AIM:ALL,ASX: A11,GSE:ALLGH,OTCQX: ALLIF) is an Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company advancing its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium project through to production as Ghana’s first lithium mine.
Despite its long mining history, favourable regulatory climate and stable political backdrop, Ghana remains largely overlooked as an investment jurisdiction for battery metals. Situated on the West African coast, the country boasts a strong strategic location, between Europe, the Americas and Asia, to serve the global battery metals market. Ghana is also home to an abundance of mineral wealth, with c. 180,000 tonnes of estimated lithium resources.
Atlantic Lithium intends to produce spodumene concentrate capable of conversion to lithium chemicals for use in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage, aiming to support global decarbonisation.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 shows that Ewoyaa has demonstrable economic viability, low capital intensity and excellent profitability.
Through simple open-pit mining, three-stage crushing and conventional Dense Medium Separation (DMS) processing, the DFS outlines the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life, which will make it one of the largest spodumene mines by production capacity globally.
The Ewoyaa Lithium Project was awarded a Mining Lease in October 2023, an EPA Permit in September 2024, and a Mine Operating Permit in October 2024.
Having secured all of the permits required to begin construction, Atlantic Lithium currently awaits parliamentary ratification of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease, which was issued by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in October 2023.
The JORC mineral resource estimate at Ewoyaa now stands at 36.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.24 percent lithium oxide, 81 of which is now in the higher confidence measured and indicated categories (3.7 Mt at 1.37 percent lithium oxide in the measured category, 26.1 Mt at 1.24 percent lithium oxide in the indicated category, and 7 Mt at 1.15 percent lithium oxide in the Inferred category).
The residents of the project-affected communities in Ghana’s Central Region have voiced their strong support from the advancement of the project towards production.
Atlantic Lithium’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project site
Project Funding
The development of the project is co-funded under an agreement with NASDAQ and ASX-listed Piedmont Lithium (ASX: PLL), under which Piedmont is required to contribute the first US$70m of Development Costs, as defined in the agreement, as sole funding to complete its earn-in to 50% of Atlantic Lithium's ownership of the project, with all Development Costs and other project expenditure equally shared by both Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont thereafter.
In accordance with the agreement, which is intended to result in the construction of the project and the achievement of initial spodumene production, Piedmont will earn the rights to 50 percent of all spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa at market rates, providing a route to consumers through several major battery manufacturers, including Tesla.
The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Ghana’s minerals sovereign wealth fund, has also agreed to invest US$27.9 million at project-level to acquire a 6% contributing interest in the project and Atlantic Lithium’s Ghana Portfolio. The project-level investment represents Stage 2 of its Strategic Investment in the company.
This follows Stage 1 of its Strategic Investment, comprising MIIF’s Subscription for US$5 million Atlantic Lithium shares, which was completed in January 2024, resulting in MIIF becoming a major strategic shareholder in the company.
MIIF’s Strategic Investment is intended to expedite the development of the project towards production.
In addition, noting that Ewoyaa is one of the most advanced undeveloped hard rock lithium projects globally, Atlantic Lithium continues to engage with parties across the battery metals supply chain who express inbound interest in lithium products from Ewoyaa.
In doing so, Atlantic Lithium aims to expedite and de-risk the development of the Project, realise attractive terms for any offtake contracted and secure well-credentialled partners that will support the company's and Ghana's objectives of supplying lithium into the global market.
Ghana
Ghana is a well-established mining region with access to reliable, existing infrastructure and a significant mining workforce. There are currently 16 operating mines in the country.
Already the largest taxpayer and employer in Ghana’s Central Region, Atlantic Lithium is expected to provide direct employment to over 900 personnel at Ewoyaa and, through its community development fund, whereby 1 percent of revenues will be allocated to local initiatives, will deliver long-lasting benefits to the region and Ghana.
Through its proven lithium discovery, exploration and evaluation methodologies, Atlantic Lithium has the potential to capitalise on its extensive exploration portfolio and deliver upon its objectives of becoming a leading producer of lithium in West Africa.
Company Highlights
- A lithium exploration and development company operating in West Africa, Atlantic Lithium is set to deliver its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project as Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine.
- The June 2023 definitive feasibility study for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project indicates the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life (steady state production of 365,000 tonnes per annum), making it one of the largest mines by production capacity globally.
- The project was awarded a Mining Lease in October 2023, an EPA Permit in September 2024, and a Mine Operating Permit in October 2024. The project is funded under a co-development agreement with Piedmont Lithium.
- The DFS confirms Ewoyaa’s robust commercial viability and profitability potential, driven by the project’s low capital and operating cost profile.
- The project has an updated mineral resource estimate of 36.8 Mt at 1.24 percent lithium oxide.
- Atlantic Lithium holds a portfolio of lithium projects within 509 sq km and 774 sq km of granted and under-application tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively.
Key Assets
Ewoyaa
Atlantic Lithium's flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project is situated within 110 kilometres of Takoradi Port and 100 kilometres of Accra, with access to excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce.
Atlantic Lithium has been granted a Mining Lease, an EPA Permit and a Mine Operating Permit in respect of the project in October 2023, September 2024 and October 2024, respectively. The company is currently advancing the project towards production.
Highlights:
- Promising DFS Results: Atlantic Lithium's DFS reaffirmed Ewoyaa’s low capital and operating profile and robust profitability. Highlights include:
- Estimated 12-year life of mine, producing 3.6 Mt spodumene concentrate.
- 365 ktpa steady state production
- Robust US$675/t All in sustaining cost and US$377 C1 cash cost.
- Favourable Location: The project's starter pits are positioned within one kilometre of its processing plant. Additionally, Ewoyaa has access to reliable existing infrastructure, located within 800 metres from the N1 highway and adjacent to grid power.
- Promising Reserves: Ewoyaa's current mineral resource estimate (as of July 2024) at is 36.8 Mt at 1.24 percent lithium oxide, of which 81 percent is now in the higher confidence measured and indicated categories (3.7 Mt at 1.37 percent lithium oxide in the measured category, and 26.1 Mt at 1.24 percent lithium oxide in the indicated category, and 7 Mt at 1.15 percent lithium in the inferred category).
- Potential for Further Exploration: There remains significant exploration potential within the company’s 509km2 tenure in Ghana.
- Strong Partnerships: Atlantic Lithium has an offtake deal with Piedmont Lithium, which itself has offtake agreements with both Tesla and LG Chem. Ghana’s Minerals Income Investment Fund has also agreed a Strategic Investment in the company to expedite the development of the project.
- Positive Presence: Atlantic Lithium will generate significant economic benefits for the region. Once operational, the project is expected to employ over 900 personnel and deliver significant value to Ghana, including through taxes, royalties, employment and local procurement.
Côte d'Ivoire
Atlantic Lithium wholly owns two contiguous exploration licences covering an area of c. 771 square kilometres in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Côte d'Ivoire, which borders Ghana on the West African coast. The two licences offer the company with exclusive rights to apply its proven lithium exploration expertise over new, untested and highly prospective tenure, where the company considers there to be significant lithium discovery potential. The licences, which are located within 100 kilometres of the country's economic capital, Abidjan, are incredibly well-served, with extensive road infrastructure, well-established cellular network and high-voltage transmission lines.
Management Team
Neil Herbert - Executive Chairman
Neil Herbert is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 30 years of experience in finance. He has been involved in growing mining and oil and gas companies, both as an executive and as an investor, for over 25 years.
Until May 2013, he was co-chairman and managing director of AIM-quoted Polo Resources, a natural resources investment company. Prior to this, Herbert was a director of resource investment company Galahad Gold, from which he became finance director of its most successful investment, the start-up uranium company UraMin, from 2005 to 2007. During this period, he worked to float the company on AIM and the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2006, raised US$400 million in equity financing and subsequently negotiated the sale of the group for US$2.5 billion.
Herbert has held board positions at a number of resource companies where he has been involved in managing numerous acquisitions, disposals, stock market listings and fundraisings. He holds a joint honours degree in economics and economic history from the University of Leicester.
Keith Muller - Chief Executive Officer
Keith Muller is a mining engineer with over 20 years of operational and leadership experience across domestic and international mining, including in the lithium sector. He has a strong operational background in hard rock lithium mining and processing, particularly in DMS spodumene processing.
Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he held roles as both a business leader and general manager at Allkem, where he worked on the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia and, prior to that, Muller served as operations manager and senior mining engineer at Simec.
Muller holds a Master of Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pretoria. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland, and the Engineering Council of South Africa.
Amanda Harsas - Finance Director and Company Secretary
Amanda Harsas is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 25 years’ experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, she worked in several sectors, including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services, across Asia, Europe and the U.S. Harsas holds a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology, Sydney and is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Kieran Daly - Non-executive Director
Kieran Daly is the executive of Growth and Strategic Development at Assore. He holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Camborne School of Mines (1991) and an MBA from Wits Business School (2001) and worked in investment banking/equity research for more than 10 years at UBS, Macquarie and Investec, prior to joining Assore in 2018.
Daly spent the first 15 years of his mining career at Anglo American’s coal division (Anglo Coal) in a number of international roles including operations, sales and marketing, strategy and business development. Among his key roles were leading and developing Anglo Coal's marketing efforts in Asia and to steel industry customers globally. He was also the Global Head of Strategy for Anglo Coal immediately prior to leaving Anglo in 2007.
Christelle Van Der Merwe - Non-executive Director
Christelle Van Der Merwe is a senior manager in the growth & strategic development team at Assore. She has been a geologist for Assore since 2013 and is involved with the strategic and resource investment decisions of the company. Van Der Merwe is a member of SACNASP, the GSSA and AUSIMM.
Jonathan Henry - Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Henry is an experienced non-executive director, having held various leadership and board roles for nearly two decades. Henry has significant expertise working across capital markets, business development, project financing, key stakeholder engagement, and the reporting and implementation of ESG-focused initiatives. Henry has a wealth of experience projects towards production and commercialisation to deliver shareholder value.
Henry previously served as non-executive chair and executive chair of Giyani Metals Corporation, a battery development company advancing its portfolio of manganese oxide projects in Botswana, executive chair and non-executive director at Ormonde Mining, non-executive director at Ashanti Gold Corporation, president, director and chief executive officer at Gabriel Resources and various roles, including chief executive officer and managing director, at Avocet Mining. He holds a BA (Hons) in Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Dublin.
Michael Bourguignon – Head of Capital Projects
Michael Bourguignon is a distinguished project management professional with a rich history of leading significant initiatives in the mining and energy sectors. Most recently, he served as the COO at Evolution Energy Minerals in Tanzania, where he managed the optimisation and update of the Definitive Feasibility Study, managed the Front-End Engineering Design package, and oversaw the completion of the Relocation Action Plan and other community-related works.
Prior to this, Bourguignon worked with Rio Tinto in Australia as a consulting construction manager, as well as Glencore’s Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia, where he was the project director for the Mopani Synclinorium Concentrator, and Syrah’s Balama Graphite Mine in Mozambique, where he was project director. He has also previously worked in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire with Perseus Mining. Bourguignon holds an MBA from Murdoch University and is a member of the Australian Institute of Project Management.
Andrew Henry – General Manager, Commercial and Finance
Andrew Henry is an accomplished general manager with over a decade’s experience in the operational mining sector, specialising in strategy, planning and analysis, contracts, large-scale project development and site operations.
Before joining Atlantic Lithium, Henry held the role of commercial manager at global lithium chemicals company Allkem and, prior to that, he spent over four years with major gold mining company Newcrest Mining.
Henry holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Australia and is a member of CPA Australia.
Ahmed-Salim Adam – General Manager, Operations
Ahmed-Salim Adam is an experienced mining general manager with over 15 years of experience leading various large-scale projects in Ghana across all stages of mine development, production, and closure, with a focus on safety and sustainability.
Adam has previously held a number of leadership roles, including as senior consultant of Metallurgy at GEOMAN Consult Ltd, as a director for FGR Bogoso Prestea’s Refractory Project and as general manager at Golden Star Resources.
He holds a MPhil Minerals Engineering and a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Mineral Engineering, both from the University of Mines and Technology, Ghana. He is also a member of The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3) in the United Kingdom and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) in Australia.
Belinda Gethin – General Manager, Corporate Finance and Company Secretary
Belinda assumed the role of general manager, corporate - finance and company secretary in January 2024, having initially joined the company as financial reporting manager in June 2023. To her role at Atlantic Lithium, Gethin brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of statutory, financial and corporate reporting, including the preparation of financial statements and accounting for complex transactions. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, Gethin worked as the chief financial officer for Lumus Imaging and, prior to that, as the group reporting manager at Healius. Gethin is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UNSW in Sydney, Australia.
Iwan Williams – General Manager, Exploration
Iwan Williams is an exploration geologist with over 20 years' experience across a broad range of commodities, principally iron ore, manganese, gold, copper (porphyry and sed. hosted), PGE's, nickel and other base metals, as well as chromitite, phosphates, coal and diamond.
Williams has extensive southern and West African experience and has worked in Central and South America. His experience includes all aspects of exploration management, project generation, opportunity reviews, due diligence and mine geology. He has extensive studies experience, having participated in the delivery of multiple project studies including resource, mine design criteria, baseline environmental and social studies and metallurgical test-work programmes. He is very familiar with working in Afric,a having spent 23 years of his 28-year geological career in Africa. Williams is a graduate of the University of Liverpool.
Abdul Razak – Exploration Manager, Ghana
Abdul Razak has extensive exploration, resource evaluation and project management experience throughout West Africa with a strong focus on data-rich environments. He has extensive gold experience, having worked throughout Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields Ghana, Perseus and Golden Star, as well as international exploration and resource evaluation experience in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Guinea.
Razak is an integral member of the team, managing all site activities including drilling, laboratory, local teams, geotech and hydro, community consultations and stakeholder engagements and was instrumental inthe establishment of the current development team and defining Ghana’s maiden lithium resource estimate.
Keep reading...Show less
Building Ghana’s first lithium mine
11 June
Leadership Streamlining and Cost Reductions
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Leadership Streamlining and Cost Reductions
21 May
Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered at Agboville and Rubino
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered at Agboville and Rubino
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
30 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
1m
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
1h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
7h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
7h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
7h
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
20h
SAGA Metals Completes Strategic Infrastructure Upgrades in Preparation for Major Drill Program at the 100% Owned Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada
Figure 1 : Radar Pro ject's Trapper Zone depicting two aeromagnetic anomalies and the trend of the inferred oxide layering. The Trapper trail will support a new diamond drilling program. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.
Located just 10 km from Cartwright, Labrador, the 24,175-hectare Radar Titanium Project is supported by existing infrastructure, including road access, a deep-water port, an airstrip, and nearby hydroelectric power. The property completely encompasses the Dykes River Intrusive Complex, a previously underexplored layered mafic body.
With a large oxide layering thickness, a near-monomineralic Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite (VTM) composition, and extensive mineral tenures, the Radar Titanium Project shows the potential to become a globally significant VTM project.
Figure 2: Radar Property map, depicting aeromagnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill program. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is shown. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.
2025 Summer Field Program – Road Maintenance, Trail Access, Trenching and Geophysics
The 2025 summer field program marked a critical phase in advancing the exploration efficiency and cost-effectiveness of future drill programs and exploration activities in the western portion of the property, including the highly prospective Trapper zone. Key components of this program include:
- Maintenance of the forestry road
- Construction of the drill rig compatible access trail across the Trapper zone
- Trenching in the Trapper and Hawkeye zones
- Ground-based magnetometer surveys over the two major anomalies in the Trapper zone
- Forestry Road Maintenance:
The first step for the team was to perform maintenance on the Cartwright Forest Service road, which had not seen regular clearing for the last few decades. This work included:
- Objective: Clear overgrown sections of the existing forestry road to enable access for trucks and heavy equipment to reach the laydown area. This road is essential for allowing the team proper access to the west of the property claims, and includes an equipment lay-down area and an access trail into the Trapper Zone.
- Work: Brush-cutting and removal with heavy equipment.
- Equipment: Brush-saws, Chain-saws, 6-tonne excavator, 25-tonne excavator.
- Outcome: The 4.2 km of refurbished track now provides reliable access to the lay-down area, enhancing logistical efficiency for the Trapper zone trail building.
Figure 3.1: Completed maintenance on the Cartwright Forest Service Road
Figure 3.2: Start of the Trapper Zone Trail, viewed from the lay down along the Cartwright Forest Service Road
2. Trapper Trail Construction:
The next phase of infrastructure development aimed to upgrade the pre-existing snowmobile/ATV trail into a drill rig-compatible trail, which gains access to the heart of the Trapper zone and extends past the two major anomalies. This work included:
- Facilitate Access: Provide direct trail access into the Trapper Zone on the western extent of the 20 km aerial oxide layer of the Dykes River Intrusion, connecting the eastern Hawkeye Zone to the western Trapper Zone.
- Support Drilling Operations: Enable efficient mobilization of diamond drilling equipment to high-priority targets identified through geophysical surveys within the Trapper zone.
- Enhance Cost Efficiency: Reduce logistical costs for future exploration campaigns by leveraging existing infrastructure and minimizing reliance on helicopter support.
- Ensure Sustainability: Minimize environmental impact through strategic trail planning and compliance with Newfoundland and Labrador's permitting requirements.
Figure 3.3: Excavator and work truck located along the Trapper Trail over the northern portion of the oxide layer trend within the Trapper zone.
3. Trapper & Hawkeye Zone Trenching:
The trenches within the Trapper zone were identified as targets due to extremely high readings on the GSM-19 Magnetometer. On numerous occasions, the geophysics team had the GSM-19 Magnetometer Instruments reading well beyond the highest highs of the Hawkeye zone, which reached 74,000 nt.
Upon trenching these locations, it was discovered that the presence of semi-massive to massive VTM – oxide layering outcrops were not far from the surface. A total of 504m 2 (5,425ft 2 ) was trenched across the oxide layering strike in the north and south anomalies of the Trapper zone. Work is ongoing to complete pressure washing of the outcrops, clearing away dirt and debris to better show the structure and mineralogy of these exposures.
Figure 4.1: Excavator and Michael Garagan (CGO & Director of SAGA) standing on a VTM oxide layer outcrop in the northern anomaly at the Trapper zone.
Figure 4.2: Semi-massive to Massive VTM oxide layer outcrop in the southern anomaly at the Trapper zone.
4. Trapper Zone Geophysics:
As previously reported, SAGA mobilized two geophysical crews to complete magnetic and VLF-electromagnetic survey coverage across the north and south anomalies within the Trapper Zone.
SAGA's geophysics team has continued to report strong magnetic detection levels over both anomalies, requiring recalibration of the geophysical instruments. The team is excited to report that readings have exceeded the 74,000 nT detected in the Hawkeye zone, with readings recorded as high as 115,498 nT over the northern Trapper zone anomaly and over 113,000 nT over the southern Trapper zone anomaly. In some cases, the instruments reached the maximum level of detection (120,000 nt).
Figure 5: Reading off of the Magnetometer GSM-19 geophysical instrument recording 115,498 nT over the Tapper zone.
SAGA's geophysics team is working to complete the remaining lines over the coming days and will be the subject of a future new release in the near term.
Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA stated: "This summer has been a critical juncture in the development of the project and preparation for efficient and cost-effective drilling in the future. We believe that with the infrastructure upgrades completed our drilling cost per meter has come down significantly, setting us on the right track to reach our goal of approximately $300-$350/m. SAGA's plans and objectives over the next 12-month are to complete a 10,000-15,000-meter drill program, setting the stage for the completion of a maiden resource calculation. A project like this, with homogenous geochemistry and large oxide layers, can move towards a resource calculation with 100 m drill spacing over the 2.5 km stretch of the entire oxide layering strike that runs continuously through the Trapper zone."
Qualified Person
Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project disclosed in this news release.
About Saga Metals Corp.
Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The Radar Titanium Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including a 2,200m drill program, has confirmed a large and mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.
The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares featuring uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).
Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.
With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer
For more information, contact:
Rob Guzman, Investor Relations
Saga Metals Corp.
Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638
Email: rob@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the exploration of the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8128200-d3b7-48da-aee0-484bad883fca
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c8d3aa5-99b1-4eba-ab0c-616ac8aa84eb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26751ee2-942d-431f-8bf1-c64df78353de
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdf6776f-80be-4a01-b78b-1dcc786d5051
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66c2fa8f-6518-4aed-988f-09d98f483a25
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5ff730b-9a14-4cad-843f-696bcf80efad
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63807f35-1f7c-4a3c-b3c7-6fa0df9d0d83
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42529e33-6d14-4c03-bfc4-9ec7030a7fc6
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00