Pronounced Lithium-in-soil Anomalies

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Pronounced Lithium-in-soil Anomalies

Download the PDF here.

Building Ghana's first lithium mine
Corporate Funding Update

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Corporate Funding Update
Download the PDF here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Download the PDF here.
Leadership Streamlining and Cost Reductions

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Leadership Streamlining and Cost Reductions
Download the PDF here.
Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered at Agboville and Rubino

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered at Agboville and Rubino
Download the PDF here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Download the PDF here.
Successful $8M Placement & SPP to Advance McDermitt & SPAC

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Successful $8M Placement & SPP to Advance McDermitt & SPAC
Download the PDF here.
Options Prospectus

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Options Prospectus
Download the PDF here.
Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading Halt
Download the PDF here.
VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 15, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its 100% owned vanadium-titanium-iron (V-Ti-Fe) mineral properties in...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal private placement financing, which was previously announced.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the acquisition of unpatented mineral lode claims (the "Claims"), as previously announced on October 6, 2025. The Claims encompass a drilled-out...

High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)

Trading Halt

Successful $8M Placement & SPP to Advance McDermitt & SPAC

Options Prospectus

