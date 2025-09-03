Corporate Funding Update

Corporate Funding Update

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Corporate Funding Update

Download the PDF here.

atlantic lithiuma11:auasx:a11battery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
A11:AU
Atlantic Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Building Ghana’s first lithium mine

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Leadership Streamlining and Cost Reductions

Leadership Streamlining and Cost Reductions

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Leadership Streamlining and Cost Reductions

Download the PDF here.

Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered at Agboville and Rubino

Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered at Agboville and Rubino

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Spodumene Pegmatite Discovered at Agboville and Rubino

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Target Defining Auger Campaign Commenced at Kandia

Download the PDF here.

Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received official written confirmation for the grant qualification of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany to the value of 30% of the total capital expenditure excluding working capital, financing cost and interest during construction amounting to EUR46,725,802.

Highlights

- Altech Batteries GmbH's CERENERGY(R) battery project has been approved by Germany's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy as eligible for Grant receipt under the "STARK"(1) economic development program

- Altech Batteries GmbH's CERENERGY(R) battery project passed the second stage of Government approval for a 30% CAPEX grant in the amount of 46.7 million Euro

- The grant approval is not yet final and conditional and subject to overall financial close and the availability of funds to be approved by the German parliament as part of the 2026 Government Budget

(1) STARK - Starkung der Transformationsdynamik und Aufbruch in den Revieren und an den Kohlekraftwerkstandorten

The STARK program supports projects that support the transformation process towards an ecologically, economically, and socially sustainable economic structure in the coal regions and is initiated by the German Federal Government and supported by the EU

Altech has been actively applying for various grants offered by the State of Saxony, Federal Government of Germany, and the European Union. The State of Saxony and Brandenburg, along with the European Union, offer substantial support for renewable energy projects, including grants under the STARK program aimed at converting lignite coal to renewable energy sources. These grants are part of broader efforts to transition regions dependent on fossil fuels toward sustainable energy solutions. Altech's site, located in these areas, stands to benefit from various funding programs designed to support clean energy projects, including EU grants for energy transformation and innovation.

Having now received written confirmation of the STARK program for the CERENERGY(R) project, it is a great sign of support and a recognition of this innovative battery technology jointly undertaken by Altech and the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RCM to Acquire Webbs Consol Silver Project from Lode Res.

RCM to Acquire Webbs Consol Silver Project from Lode Res.

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced RCM to Acquire Webbs Consol Silver Project from Lode Res.

Download the PDF here.

CDT moves to 100% Mineralis to secure Cote d'Ivoire Earn-In

CDT moves to 100% Mineralis to secure Cote d'Ivoire Earn-In

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced CDT moves to 100% Mineralis to secure Cote d'Ivoire Earn-In

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Atlantic Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

EPBC Approval Granted for Sorby Hills

Trading Halt

Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Ex-Reunion Gold Team Joins & New Targets Defined

Precious Metals Investing

EPBC Approval Granted for Sorby Hills

Precious Metals Investing

Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Base Metals Investing

Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone

gold investing

Gold Price Soars Past US$3,500 to New High as Market Eyes September Rate Cut

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Above US$40 for First Time Since 2011

silver investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

×