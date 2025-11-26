The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 26, 2025
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Long State Funding Update
Sign up to get your FREE
Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
31 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 October
Pronounced Lithium-in-soil Anomalies
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Pronounced Lithium-in-soil AnomaliesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 September
Corporate Funding Update
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Corporate Funding UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 June
Leadership Streamlining and Cost Reductions
Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Leadership Streamlining and Cost ReductionsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 November
CATL Reportedly Plans to Restart Key Chinese Lithium Mine By December
Contemporary Amperex Technology (SZSE:300750,OTC Pink:CTATF) is preparing to restart its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Jiangxi province as soon as early December, industry sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.The sources, who declined to be named, said CATL has asked suppliers and... Keep Reading...
24 November
Liontown Resources’ Spodumene Auction Attracts Nine Countries
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC:LINRF) held its first digital spot sales auction for 10,000 wet metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate from its Kathleen Valley lithium operations in Western Australia.The auction, attracting over 50 buyers from nine countries, was conducted on Metalshub, a... Keep Reading...
21 November
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sigma Lithium Flips the Switch with 64 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released October’s consumer price index (CPI) data on Monday (November 17).... Keep Reading...
18 November
Ganfeng Chairman’s Forecast Sparks Lithium Price Surge in China
China’s lithium market strengthened sharply on Monday (November 17) after Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,HKEX:1772) Chairman Li Liangbin said at a domestic industry conference that demand for the key battery metal could grow by as much as 40 percent in 2026.The most-traded lithium carbonate... Keep Reading...
17 November
Ontario Lithium Project Development Update
Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Ontario Lithium Project Development UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 November
Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture
Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTCQB:MALRF) and Korean steel producer POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX,KRX:005490) have executed a binding agreement, creating a lithium joint venture.According to the release, the new entity will hold 50 percent of Mineral Resources’ existing ownership in the Wodgina and Mt... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00