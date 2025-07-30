Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.

Altech Batteries Ltd Cerenergy Battery Project Funding Progressing Well

Altech Batteries Ltd Cerenergy Battery Project Funding Progressing Well

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce an update on funding of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany.

DEBT PROCESS

As previously mentioned, Altech has engaged ten commercial banks and two venture debt funds in the first round of financing discussions, receiving largely positive initial feedback. Based on this feedback, the Company has selected a preferred financial institution- a European bank with a proven track record in providing debt funding for technology-driven projects, particularly those within the innovation sector.

Although the mandate has not yet been formally executed, Altech intends to make an official announcement once this step is complete.

Meanwhile, the bank's commercial and technical teams have been diligently conducting a comprehensive review of the Cerenergy projects and its technology. The technical due diligence process is critical for ensuring that the project meets the bank's financing and risk criteria. As part of this process the onsite Altech experts are in detailed discussions with the bank's representative. The banks have visited Dresden and the Fraunhofer testing facilities and visit Hermsdorf, Germany where the prototype production is located in the coming weeks, which will be a key step in concluding the technical evaluation.

In parallel with these efforts, Altech is progressing discussions for securing a federal government guarantee, which would further strengthen its ability to secure the necessary debt funding for the project. Officials from the Ministry of Finance have already been briefed on the initiative, and the due diligence process for the application is actively underway. This federal guarantee will serve as an underwriter and therewith derisk any debt funding for the project substantially.

EQUITY FUNDING

In parallel with ongoing debt financing efforts, the Group has engaged several equity advisers to assist in securing the equity component of the project's funding package. As part of this strategy, Altech plans to divest a minority interest in the project to one or two strategic investors. This partial divestment is intended to attract investors who can contribute not only capital, but also strategic value, aligning with the CERENERGY(R) project's long-term goals of growth and sustainability.

The Group on one hand is specifically targeting large utility companies, data centre operators, investment funds, and corporations that are deeply committed to the green energy transition and on the other hand industrial partners with access and know-how and resources relevant to Cerenergy battery production, implementation or market access. These potential partners are seen as ideal due to their strong alignment with the project's sustainable energy focus and their ability to provide significant financial support. Progress in equity discussions has been promising, with several Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) signed, enabling deeper engagement with prospective investors. Additionally, draft term sheets have been circulated to interested parties, outlining the key terms and conditions for investment. These documents provide a foundation for negotiations and facilitate more detailed discussions around the equity stake and partnership structure.

The decision to divest part of the project is strategically aimed at easing the Company's financial burden while bringing in experienced partners who can contribute to the project's success. By securing both equity and debt financing, Altech aims to finalize the full funding package, ensuring the timely construction and commissioning of the CERENERGY(R) battery plant. Moving forward, the focus will be on advancing these discussions and converting interest into formal commitments, which are critical for the project's progression.

GRANT APPLICATIONS

Altech has been actively applying for various grants offered by the State of Saxony, Federal Government of Germany, and the European Union. The State of Saxony and Brandenburg, along with the European Union, offer substantial support for renewable energy projects, including grants aimed at converting lignite coal to renewable energy sources. These grants are part of broader efforts to transition regions dependent on fossil fuels toward sustainable energy solutions. Altech's site, located in these areas, stands to benefit from various funding programs designed to support clean energy projects, including EU grants for energy transformation and innovation. Altech has applied for several of these grants to advance its CERENERGY(R) project, securing essential financial backing for technology development, high-tech industries, expert employment and infrastructure upgrades.

OFFTAKE ARRANGEMENTS

Altech has secured three key Offtake Letters of Intent (LOIs) for 100% of its CERENERGY(R) production.

1. Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP): An agreement was signed on 13 September 2024 for ZISP to purchase 30 MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The purchase is contingent on performance tests and battery specifications meeting customer requirements.

2. Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau): A second LOI was executed with RefLau, a joint venture between Enertrag SE and Energiequelle GmbH. RefLau will buy 30 MWh of CERENERGY(R) storage n the first year, increasing to 32 MWh annually for the next four years. Additionally, Altech will purchase green electricity for its planned production plant.

3. Axsol GmbH: A third LOI was signed with Axsol, a leading renewable energy solutions provider. Axsol will exclusively distribute CERENERGY(R) batteries to the Western defense industry, facilitating early market entry and sales. These agreements are crucial for financing and advancing the CERENERGY(R) project.

 

About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

 

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd DNV Comparison Study on CERENERGY Technology

Altech Batteries Ltd DNV Comparison Study on CERENERGY Technology

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that as part of its funding strategy and due diligence plan, an independent study has been conducted on the CERENERGY(R) technology versus alternative technologies such as lithium-ion, sodium-sulphur and vanadium flow batteries. DNV was engaged to produce an independent, high-level comparison report evaluating CERENERGY(R) technology against these alternative technologies. DNV is one of the leading energy storage technical advisors and specialises in the identification, evaluation, testing, and certification of battery energy storage systems worldwide.

Highlights

- As part of funding due diligence plan

- Independent comparison study of CERENERGY(R) technology

- DNV was engaged by Altech

- DNV is one of the leading energy storage technical advisors

- CERENERGY(R) - Promising emerging battery technology

The complete comparison report has been prepared specifically for Altech Batteries GmbH and is confidential. Nevertheless, Altech is pleased to publish the Executive Summary of the technology comparison at cell level in the following qualitative overview. Table 1 gives a high-level overview of the advantages and disadvantages for the listed characteristics in comparison to the most widely used technologies on the market against CERENERGY(R) sodium chloride solid state (SCSS) technology.

The DNV primary conclusion states "CERENERGY(R) is one of the promising emerging technologies. Further improvements in terms of the achievable energy density, performance, and cost efficiency can be expected in the coming years" (DNV, May 2025).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/66D7P180

 

About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

 

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the exceptional long-term shelf life of its CERENERGY(R) sodium-nickel-chloride (Na Ni-Cl) battery technology.

Highlights

- CERENERGY(R) has been designed on well-established sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry

- Origins to the first-generation Zebra batteries

- 28-year-old Zebra battery, left unused in storage, provided to Altech

- Upon testing, battery performed as if it were new

- No degradation in function or capacity despite nearly three decades of dormancy

- Ideal for long-term military storage

CERENERGY(R) batteries have been designed on well-established sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry, which traces its origins to the first-generation Zebra batteries. These earlier Zebra cells had a smaller energy capacity (approximately 100Wh) compared to the current CERENERGY(R) cells (250Wh). CERENERGY(R) cells were developed to improve energy capacity and reduce battery costs, but share the same fundamental Na Ni-Cl electrochemical design.

In a compelling demonstration of the technology's durability, a 28-year-old Zebra battery- originally manufactured by AEG ZEBRA in Berlin and left unused in storage-was recently provided to Altech for evaluation. Upon testing, the battery was successfully activated and performed as if it were new, exhibiting no degradation in function or capacity despite nearly three decades of dormancy.

The underlying reason for this remarkable longevity lies in the battery's unique chemistry and solid-state design. In its inactive state, the battery's electrolyte exists as solid sodium aluminium chloride salt crystals and nickel powder. All components are contained within a hermetically sealed, pressure-tight cell, preventing any moisture ingress or chemical degradation. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries-which rely on volatile liquid electrolytes that degrade over time-the CERENERGY(R) system remains completely inert and stable at ambient conditions.

When activated by heating to approximately 270 degC, the 28-year-old Zebra battery transitions into its operational state and can immediately begin charging and discharging with no observable loss in performance. This "on-demand activation" feature makes it particularly appealing for defense and strategic reserve applications, where batteries may need to be stored for extended periods and rapidly deployed when needed. In fact, such systems could be buried underground or warehoused for decades and reactivated without any compromise in performance.

To validate this capability further, Altech's joint venture partner, Fraunhofer IKTS, has conducted a rigorous individual cell stress-testing program. The 28-year-old cell is currently undergoing daily charge and discharge cycling at 300 degC across a 20-80% state of charge (SoC) range. The tests confirm not only the battery's safe operation but also its consistent performance across the full capacity spectrum.

This breakthrough reaffirms the robustness, safety, and strategic advantage of CERENERGY(R) sodium-nickel-chloride battery technology, setting it apart from conventional storage solutions in terms of reliability and long-term stability.

 

About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

 

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silumina Anodes Project Update

Silumina Anodes Project Update

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Silumina Anodes Project Update

Download the PDF here.

VIDEO: Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Project Update

VIDEO: Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Project Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update of the Silumina AnodesTM Project. This Company's game changing technology incorporates high-capacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. Through in house R&D, the Company has cracked the "silicon code" and successfully achieved a 30% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. The Company's proprietary silicon product is registered as Silumina AnodesTM.

Highlights

- Spherisation of coated silicon particles- newest technological development

- Positioned in voids of graphite layer - further reducing impact of swelling

- Optimised 5% silicon content gives 50% capacity increase

- Pilot plant in Germany now operational

- All challenges resolved and ready for customer testing

SPHERISATION OF COATED SILICON

As previously noted, key challenges in using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes include particle swelling, first-cycle capacity loss of up to 50%, and rapid battery degradation. Altech's initial approach involved coating individual silicon particles with a nanolayer of alumina to reduce expansion and mitigate first-cycle loss. This method proved effective. Building on this success, the next phase of development involved spherifying the coated silicon particles and applying additional coatings to the spherical structures (refer Figure 1*). These spherical, alumina-coated silicon particles can be effectively distributed within the voids of graphite, helping to minimise long-term damage to the electrode layer caused by expansion (refer Figure 2*). By residing in these voids, the particles can move without exerting stress on the surrounding graphite sheets. Additionally, the Company's R&D laboratory has optimised silicon content to a 5% addition, which has delivered a 50% capacity performance improvement in battery applications. The improvement in battery anode capacity can be seen in Figure 3 and 4*.

SUCCESSFUL PILOT PLANT OPERATION

Altech is in a race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech constructed a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. Coated silicon products are now being successfully produced at the Company's pilot plant located at Dock 3 in Saxony, Germany. The commissioning process presented a number of technical challenges, primarily related to the equipment delivery delays, supply of SiC materials, poor flowability and handling difficulties of the ultra-fine silicon powders used in the process - particles measuring less than one micron in size. These powders tended to cause hang-ups and blockages within the system, complicating consistent material movement and process stability. However, through a combination of engineering adjustments and process optimisations, these issues have now been resolved. The pilot plant is now operational and has produced high-quality coated silicon particles. These products are ready for evaluation and testing by potential customers, marking a key milestone in the commercialisation pathway.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "The next generation of our development, leveraging spherization technology, has successfully addressed the long-standing challenges of silicon-namely swelling and rapid degradation. We've achieved a battery with 50% higher energy density and enhanced cycle life, all with a modest addition of silicon. Our proprietary alumina-coated, spherical silicon particles represent a breakthrough in battery anode materials. Production at our pilot plant in Saxony marks a significant milestone, and we are actively engaging with potential customers for evaluation. This progress places Altech at the forefront of next-generation battery technology as we move toward commercialisation."

To view the Video Update, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/75FWT03F

 

About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

 

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries
