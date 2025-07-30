Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
July 29, 2025
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
30 May
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Investor Insight
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining offers investors a compelling proposition through its strategic focus on low-cost gold exploration in Western Australia's prolific Eastern Goldfields, highlighted by its Lighthorse high-grade gold discovery at the Pinjin project.
Overview
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) is a technically driven explorer targeting multi-million-ounce gold systems in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Through rigorous geophysical interpretation, structural targeting, and systematic drilling, the company is applying modern techniques to historically overlooked terranes. Its focus is on discovering concealed gold deposits beneath shallow cover by leveraging a proven methodology that includes geophysical analysis, geochemistry, aircore reconnaissance and RC follow-up drilling.
At the heart of this strategy is the flagship Pinjin project, located along the underexplored southern extension of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, a prolific gold-bearing structure responsible for over 30 Moz of historical production from mines such as Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith and Wallaby. Positioned just 20 km north of Ramelius Resources’ Rebecca gold project, Pinjin is ideally situated in a district that has seen limited modern exploration. Kalgoorlie Gold has already delivered a maiden JORC 2012 inferred resource of 76,400 oz (2.34 Mt @ 1.0 g/t gold) at the Kirgella Gift and Providence prospects. These results confirm the presence of shallow mineralization and validate the company’s targeting model. Numerous structural targets have been identified throughout the project area, the majority of which remain untested.
Within Pinjin, the Light Horse Discovery is the company's highest-impact target, where RC drilling has confirmed thick, high-grade mineralization in altered mafic volcanics. The discovery validates Kalgoorlie Gold’s undercover targeting model and is being advanced toward a maiden resource.
Complementing this is the Bulong Taurus project, 35 km east of Kalgoorlie, which hosts the La Mascotte deposit with a JORC inferred resource of 138,000 oz gold (3.61 Mt @ 1.19 g/t). The project includes historic workings and satellite prospects within a structurally favorable corridor. While a secondary focus, heritage approvals are underway to enable follow-up drilling and assess near-term development potential.
To date, Kalgoorlie Gold has tested only around 10 percent of its known targets but has already encountered mineralization in roughly half of them – an exceptional hit rate that underscores the strength of its approach. As the company ramps up its exploration programs, it is positioning itself as one of the most compelling early-stage gold discovery stories in the Australian market.
Company Highlights
- District-scale Positioning: Kalgoorlie Gold controls an expansive, underexplored land package in the Laverton Tectonic Zone, south of major operations like Sunrise Dam and Wallaby and just 20 km north of the planned Rebecca gold mine.
- Lighthorse Discovery: Thick, high-grade gold intercepts under shallow cover confirm a significant greenfields discovery, with potential for resource definition and scale.
- JORC Resource Established at Pinjin: An initial 76,400 oz gold resource at Kirgella Gift and Providence validates the company’s targeting strategy.
- Systematic Exploration Success: >10 targets tested, ~50 percent hit rate with anomalous high-grade gold. Over 90 percent of the company’s target inventory remains untested.
- Experienced Leadership: Matt Painter, managing director, brings deep structural geology expertise and a strong history of generating successful exploration targets globally.
- Favorable Market Tailwinds: With gold trading near all-time highs, Kalgoorlie Gold offers leveraged upside through discovery-driven valuation re-rates.
Key Projects
Pinjin Project
The Pinjin project covers more than 350 sq km and is situated within the southern extension of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, a crustal-scale shear corridor accounting for >30 Moz of historical production. Despite its proximity to major mines, this southern area has seen minimal modern exploration.
Kalgoorlie Gold’s initial focus has been the Kirgella Gift and Providence prospects, where the company defined a JORC 2012 inferred resource of 2.34 Mt @ 1.0 g/t Au for 76,400oz. This estimate was derived from near-surface RC drilling down to ~100 metres, with mineralization remaining open at depth and along strike.
The company has also acquired geophysical datasets and conducted interpretation work to identify additional structural corridors and dilation zones likely to host mineralization. These were validated by soil sampling, structural mapping and aircore drilling. Work completed to date includes more than 16,000 metres of drilling, extensive geological mapping, and data reinterpretation, while upcoming plans involve deeper drilling, geophysics to enhance target definition, and continued aircore programs to expand the exploration footprint.
Lighthorse Discovery
The Lighthorse prospect, situated within the greater Pinjin project area, represents Kalgoorlie Gold’s most promising greenfields discovery to date. Discovered beneath shallow cover using the company's rigorous targeting methodology, Light Horse has yielded multiple thick, high-grade intercepts, confirming the presence of a significant mineralized system. RC drilling has returned standout results such as 2.2 g/t gold over 23 metres, 3.1 g/t gold over 14 metres, and 6.5 g/t gold over 7 metres. These intercepts occur in altered mafic volcanics and are interpreted to represent a robust gold system with potential for lateral and vertical continuity. The discovery validates Kalgoorlie Gold’s structural targeting model and supports the thesis that the region may host not just a single deposit, but a larger gold field. Currently, Lighthorse is the highest-priority drill target in the company’s pipeline. Near-term plans include further RC step-out and infill drilling to define mineralized zones, downhole geophysics to guide targeting of high-grade shoots, and eventual metallurgical sampling. A maiden resource is anticipated following the next phase of drilling, with the potential to rapidly advance toward scoping studies in 2026.
Bulong Taurus Project
Located just 35 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, the Bulong Taurus project offers near-term optionality and brownfields upside. The project hosts the La Mascotte deposit, which contains a JORC 2012 inferred mineral resource of 138,000 oz at 1.19 g/t gold. This outcropping resource is located within the historical Taurus Goldfield and is surrounded by a suite of satellite targets, historical workings and underexplored geophysical anomalies. The geology is characterized by a mix of felsic and mafic volcaniclastic units, cut by northeast-trending structures favorable for gold deposition. Kalgoorlie Gold has undertaken mapping, sampling and historical data reprocessing to refine targeting, and is currently working with Traditional Owners to secure heritage clearances for further exploration. Planned future activities at Bulong Taurus include RC drilling to test extensions of La Mascotte, soil and geophysical surveys across adjacent prospects, and evaluation of development or joint venture options depending on resource scale and continuity. While not the company’s primary focus, Bulong Taurus offers strategic exposure to additional ounces near existing infrastructure.
Management Team
Dr. Matt Painter – Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Matt Painter is a geologist with over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and project development. He holds a BSc (Hons) and a PhD in geology. Before joining Kalgoorlie Gold Mining, Painter served as general manager of exploration at Ardea Resources Limited, where he played a pivotal role in advancing the company's gold and nickel projects. His expertise lies in structural geology and the discovery of concealed mineral systems, which is instrumental in driving Kalgoorlie Gold Mining's exploration strategy.
Graeme Smith – Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Graeme Smith brings more than 30 years of financial and corporate governance experience to Kalgoorlie Gold Mining. He holds a Bachelor of Economics and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries, a Fellow of CPA Australia, and a Fellow of the Chartered Secretaries Australia. Smith has held senior financial roles across various ASX-listed companies, providing strategic financial oversight and ensuring compliance with corporate regulations.
Pauline Gately – Non-executive Chair
Pauline Gately is an accomplished non-executive director with over a decade of board experience across the mining, financial technology and consumer goods sectors. Her board contributions are underpinned by 20 years in investment banking, encompassing senior roles in investment strategy, economics and funds management. Gately is a graduate and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds a BA (Hons) in Economics and a Graduate Diploma in Accounting. She also serves as a non-executive director of Ardiden Limited.
Andrew Penkethman – Non-executive Director
Andrew Penkethman is a geologist with more than 25 years of technical and corporate experience in the resources sector. He has worked across exploration, feasibility studies, and operations within Australia and internationally. Penkethman is currently the managing director and CEO of Ardea Resources, bringing valuable insights into project development and strategic planning to the board of Kalgoorlie Gold Mining.
Scott Herrmann – Exploration Manager
Scott Herrmann oversees Kalgoorlie Gold’s exploration programs across its project portfolio. With a strong background in geology and mineral exploration, Herrmann plays a critical role in target generation and drill program execution, contributing to the company's discovery success.
Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields
14 July
Aircore Doubles Lighthorse Strike Prompts RC Drilling
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Aircore doubles Lighthorse strike prompts RC drilling
11 June
Investor Presentation
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Investor Presentation
29 May
Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Farm-in at Pinjin Gold Project completed
1h
Piche Resources
Investor Insight
With high-quality, drill-ready assets with world-class discovery potential, Piche Resources is a compelling business case for investors looking to leverage a bull market for uranium and gold.
Overview
Piche Resources (ASX:PR2) is an ASX-listed mineral exploration company focused on uranium and gold exploration in Tier-1 jurisdictions: Western Australia and Argentina. The company holds 100 percent ownership of all of its projects and is supported by a highly experienced board and technical team.
Targeting globally significant discoveries in Tier-1 mineral provinces
Piche’s portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia and two large-scale exploration projects in Argentina: the Cerro Chacon gold-silver project and the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project. These projects have delivered high-grade exploration results and are drill-ready, positioning the company to unlock significant shareholder value through systematic exploration programmes.
Piche has an internationally recognized board focused on creating long-term shareholder value, and an in-country technical team in Argentina with a proven track record of taking projects from discovery through to development.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia with recent high-grade drilling results over wide intercepts.
- Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in Argentina showing extensive near-surface mineralisation with assays up to 2.86 percent U₃O₈.
- Cerro Chacon gold-silver project with high-grade surface results (up to 11.65 g/t gold and 333.7 g/t silver) across a 14 km mineralised corridor.
- Fully permitted and EIA-approved for drilling at Cerro Chacon (Chacon South and Middle).
- Large, 100-percent-owned tenement package across all projects (Ashburton: 335 sq km; Cerro Chacon: 414 sq km; Sierra Cuadrada: 1,310 km²).
- Board of directors includes former leaders of Peninsula Energy, Orano, Rio Tinto Uranium and Barrick Gold.
- Upcoming drill campaigns planned at Cerro Chacon and Ashburton to test multiple high-priority targets.
- Well positioned for growth in the context of a strengthening uranium and gold price environment.
Key Projects
Gold: Cerro Chacon, Argentina
Cerro Chacon interpreted geology and tenement holding
Cerro Chacon is a large-scale, early-stage gold-silver exploration project located in the Chubut Province of Argentina. The project is situated within a region known for hosting world-class low-sulphidation epithermal systems, including Cerro Negro and Cerro Vanguardia. With multiple gold-bearing structures confirmed over a 14 km corridor, Cerro Chacon is emerging as a highly promising and underexplored precious metals system with substantial scale and grade potential.
Project Highlights
Location: ~40 km southwest of Paso de Indios, Chubut Province
Tenure: 414 sq km across multiple tenements
Highlights:
- A 14 km-long mineralised corridor has been delineated across Chacon Grid, La Javiela and Toro Hosco prospects.
- High-grade geochemical results include:
- 11.65 g/t gold and 120.3 g/t silver at Toro Hosco
- 333.7 g/t silver, 9.48 percent lead, and 8.57 percent zinc at La Javiela South
- Maiden RC drilling programme of 57 holes (7,905 m) scheduled across three main targets:
- Chacon Grid: 45 holes (5,590 m)
- La Javiela: 8 holes (1,740 m)
- Toro Hosco: 4 holes (575 m)
- EIA approvals for Chacon South and Chacon Middle were received in May 2025, enabling drilling to proceed.
- Vein systems range from 2 to 6 km in strike length and up to 50 m in width; hosted within structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal veins (LSEV).
Uranium: Ashburton Project, Australia
The Ashburton project is Piche’s flagship uranium exploration asset in Australia, situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Located within a historically underexplored but highly prospective unconformity-related uranium district, the project provides the company with strong leverage to the growing global demand for uranium. The project is geologically analogous to world-class Proterozoic uranium systems, with multiple confirmed mineralised zones and a regional corridor of 60 km.
Project Highlights
- Location: Pilbara region, ~1,150 km north of Perth
- Tenure: 335 sq km following the recent application for tenement E52/4461 (214 sq km), adding to the existing 122 sq km holdings.
- Highlights:
- 2024 RC and diamond drilling confirmed high-grade uranium mineralisation at multiple stratigraphic levels.
- Best intercepts include:
- 3.45 m @ 5,129 ppm eU₃O₈ from 137.62 m (ARC006)
- 10.48 m @ 1,412 ppm eU₃O₈ from 114.30 m (ADD005)
- 2.42 m @ 2,681 ppm eU₃O₈ from 155.10 m (ADD003).
- 7.86 m @ 2,266 ppm eU₃O₈ from 105.42 m (ADD006)
- The company has outlined a 60 km structural corridor hosting multiple uranium occurrences including Angelo A & B, Canyon Creek, Ristretto and Atlantis.
- Atlantis prospect: historical drilling returned up to 7,400 ppm U₃O₈ over 2.2 m; rock chip samples have returned up to 37 percent U₃O₈.
Uranium: Sierra Cuadrada, Argentina
Sierra Cuadrada is Piche’s primary uranium asset in Argentina, covering a vast area within the San Jorge Basin. This large-scale project has demonstrated strong surface uranium mineralisation with multiple drill-ready prospects. With mineralisation confirmed across extensive zones and supported by historical radiometric and geochemical data, Sierra Cuadrada has the potential to host multiple Tier-1 uranium deposits in a cost-effective, near-surface setting.
Teo 5 and 6 prospect 2024 auger drill programme
Project Highlights:
Location: San Jorge Basin, ~200 km north of Comodoro Rivadavia
Tenure: 1,310 sq km across multiple licences
Highlights:
- The project area contains broad, flat-lying mineralisation at multiple stratigraphic levels.
- High-grade uranium assays include:
- 28,650 ppm U₃O₈ (2.86 percent) from rock chip sampling at Teo 8
- 24,017 ppm U₃O₈ from channel sampling
- 2,772 ppm U₃O₈ over 0.5m from auger drill sample
- Mineralised zones extend over a strike of 60 sq km, with confirmed targets on the majority of tenements.
- 2024 auger drilling and sampling confirmed uranium continuity across a sandstone and conglomerate sedimentary package with 14 samples exceeding 200 ppm U₃O₈.
- Rock chip sampling has returned 114 samples >200ppm U₃O₈
- RC drilling is planned to follow up on anomalies identified in the auger and channel sampling programmes.
Management Team
John (Gus) Simpson – Executive Chairman
John Simpson has over 37 years of experience in mineral exploration, development and mining. Previously the executive chairman and founder of Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN), a USA uranium producer.
Stephen Mann – Managing Director
Stephen Mann is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in exploration, discovery and development of mining projects, including 20 years in the uranium sector. Formerly the Australian managing director of Orano, the world’s third-largest uranium producer.
Pablo Marcet –Executive Director
Pablo Marcet is a senior geoscientist with 38 years of experience in exploration, discovery and development of mineral deposits. Currently an independent director of lithium producer Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and previously a director of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and U3O8 (TSX:UWE).
Clark Beyer – Non-executive Director
Clark Beyer is an internationally recognized nuclear industry executive with over 35 years of experience. Formerly the managing director of Rio Tinto Uranium and currently principal of Global Fuel Solutions, providing strategic consulting to the international uranium and nuclear fuels market.
Stanley Macdonald – Non-executive Director
Stanley Macdonald is a nationally recognized mining entrepreneur, founding director and instrumental in the success of numerous ASX-listed companies, such as Giralia Resources, Northern Star and Redhill Iron. He is currently a director of Zenith Minerals.
3h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
6h
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch
During an interview with the Investing News Network's Charlotte McLeod, Steve Barton of In It To Win It shared his outlook on gold, silver, uranium and more, highlighting how he uses technical analysis to guide his trades.
“Whatever is out of favor and hated at the moment, that’s probably what you need to buy,” he said. “Buy it when it’s boring and no one cares, then you get to ride the wave up.”
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
9h
Sranan Gold: Unlocking Suriname’s Next Multi-Million-Ounce Discovery in the Guiana Shield
Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN,FSE:P84) is a junior exploration company focused on Suriname, a South American country that produces over 600,000 ounces of gold annually. The company’s flagship project is located in the highly prospective Guiana Shield, one of the world’s most underexplored and gold-rich geological regions.
Sranan’s 29,000-hectare Tapanahony gold project sits atop a historic mining belt with strong geochemical and structural markers. Leveraging local knowledge, legacy drill data, and modern exploration tools, the company aims to define its first gold resource along a 4.5 km mineralized corridor.
Backed by the discovery team behind Suriname’s major deposits—Merian, Rosebel, and Saramacca—Sranan is targeting hard-rock gold beneath saprolite zones, with plans to accelerate drilling, grow its land position, and deepen community ties.
Company Highlights
- District-scale land position: The 29,000-hectare Tapanahony project covers one of Suriname’s oldest and most productive artisanal mining districts, offering untested hard-rock upside within the Guiana Shield, home to numerous multi-million-ounce gold deposits.
- Immediate drill targets: A 10,000-metre diamond drilling program is set to kick off in 2025 across the 4.5 km Poeketi-Randy trend, targeting high-grade shear zones validated by historic IAMGOLD drilling.
- World-class discovery pedigree: The technical team has led or co-led discoveries at Merian (7 Moz, Newmont), Rosebel (13.7 Moz, now Zijin) and Saramacca (1.5 Moz).
- Deep in-country knowledge: Geologists are locally trained at Anton de Kom University and have decades of experience in Suriname’s regolith-dominated terrain.
This Sranan Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN) to receive an Investor Presentation
10h
Quimbaya Gold
Investor Insight
Quimbaya Gold’s strategic focus on Colombia offers a compelling opportunity for gold exploration in a prolific, brownfield region supported by a favorable permitting environment. The upside potential is worthy of examination by any savvy investor.
Overview
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM,OTCQB:QIMGF,FSE:K05) is a junior gold exploration company focused on its high-grade gold projects in Colombia. The company’s portfolio spans 59,057 hectares across three highly prospective regions in the Antioquia mining district. This region is responsible for approximately 50 percent of Colombia’s total gold production, equivalent to around 1 million ounces (Moz) annually.
Positioned right next to Aris Mining’s (TSX:ARIS) Segovia mine, Quimbaya leverages its proximity to established infrastructure and gold-rich geological formations. With Colombia being one of the most underexplored yet top mining jurisdictions in South America, Quimbaya’s projects are uniquely poised for significant discoveries.
Quimbaya’s projects benefit from Colombia’s favorable permitting environment, enabling faster transitions from discovery to production, compared to its global peers. Quimbaya’s strategy focuses on value creation through new discoveries and monetizing them via strategic transactions, including joint ventures and operational contracts.
Quimbaya has established a significant partnership with Independence Drilling, Colombia’s largest drilling company with over 40 years of experience. The agreement secures 100,000 meters of drilling over five years, with Independence. The first service order for the initial 4,000-meter drilling campaign has been completed.
The company’s management team brings extensive and deep expertise in exploration in Colombia, corporate finance and project development. Quimbaya trades on multiple exchanges: CSE (QIM), OTCQB (QIMGF), and FSE (K05).
Company Highlights
- Quimbaya Gold controls 59,057 hectares across three distinct projects in Antioquia, Colombia — renowned as the country's top mining department, accounting for over half of Colombia’s gold production.
- The flagship Tahami project is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining’s Segovia mine, one of the highest-grade gold mines globally. Tahami benefits from its strategic proximity to Segovia and its potential for discovery of high-grade vein gold systems.
- Quimbaya has entered into a partnership with Independence Drilling, Colombia’s largest drilling company, which secures an extremely cost-effective 100,000 meters of drilling over five years. The first service order has concluded for an initial first 4,000-meter drilling campaign.
- Quimbaya utilizes software that allows for rapid and cost-effective acquisition of mining claims, giving the company a competitive edge in securing high-value assets.
- Quimbaya has signed a letter of intent with Denarius Metals to form a 50/50 joint venture to formalize small-scale mining at Quimbaya’s Tahami Project.
- The technical team’s proven track record of major discoveries in Colombia positions Quimbaya as a standout explorer in the region.
- Fully funded into 2026 for multi-project advancement in Colombia after closing $4 million financing
Key Projects
Tahami Project (Flagship)
The Tahami project is located in Segovia, Antioquia, adjacent to Aris Mining’s Segovia mine, one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world. Spanning 17,087 hectares, Tahami’s geology features mesothermal veins with multiple mineralization events underlain by Precambrian metamorphic rocks consolidated within the San Lucas Gneiss unit.
Quimbaya’s exploration plan for Tahami involves leveraging advanced geochemical and geophysical surveys to generate drill targets. These efforts will be complemented by modern 3D geological modelling and an initial drilling campaign to test high-grade zones. The integration of historical data and cutting-edge technology positions Tahami as a prime asset for discovery.
Maitamac Project
Located in Abejorral, Antioquia, 80 kilometers south of Medellín, the Maitamac project spans 33,223 hectares and offers excellent road access. This emerging gold metallogenic district features mesothermal veins and potential porphyry gold-copper systems.
Initial surface rock samples have reported gold grades of up to 3.2 g/t, with stream sediments revealing over 1 g/t gold. Identified as a promising district by the Colombian Geological Services, Maitamac is positioned alongside the past producing ABE project and structural corridor which has produced mined shoots averaging 26 g/t gold.
Berrio
Berrio is strategically positioned in the Low Magdalena Region of Antioquia, Colombia, spanning 8,746 hectares within a prolific mining district with over 50 years of continuous medium-scale gold production. The region’s well-established infrastructure and active mining ecosystem significantly reduce development risk.
Berrio hosts mesothermal gold systems with gold-bearing quartz veins, breccias, and stockwork structures – typical of high-grade deposits.
Management Team
Alexandre P. Boivin - CEO and Director
Alexandre Boivin is an entrepreneur with more than 10 years of experience in corporate finance and Colombian mining. Through his extensive experience in the mining industry, corporate finance, capital markets and business development, Boivin has been instrumental in managing and funding early-stage companies through a network of partners and investors immersed in the capital markets. Under his leadership, Quimbaya Gold has secured significant investments to advance its exploration projects. His commitment to the company's growth is further demonstrated by his substantial shareholding in Quimbaya Gold.
Olivier Berthiaume - CFO and Director
Olivier Berthiaume is an accountant with over 12 years of experience working with early-stage companies in the Canadian markets. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from HEC Montreal and specializes in private-to-public market transactions, compliance, corporate governance, and corporate growth strategies. Berthiaume has held various director and officer positions in junior mining companies.
Ricardo Sierra – Vice-president of Exploration
Ricardo Sierra is a professional economic geologist with over 18 years of exploration experience across Colombia, Chile, Cuba, and Brazil, focused on orogenic, mesothermal, porphyry, epithermal, and stratabound deposits. He began his career with Anglo American, leading greenfield and brownfield exploration, including diamond drilling in Colombia.
Sierra refined his expertise in vein systems as exploration superintendent at Continental Gold (now Zijin Mining Group), working on the Buriticá deposit and regional programs across Chocó, Nariño, Cauca, and Antioquia. He holds a geology degree from Universidad de Caldas (2007), is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, a Competent Person with Colombia’s CCRR, and a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM).
Sebastian Wahl - Director
Sebastian Wahl brings over 15 years of experience in the mining industry, with a strong focus on precious metals trading, capital markets, and corporate development. Wahl has played a pivotal role in shaping Quimbaya Gold’s strategic direction and elevating its external positioning during a critical growth phase.
Dr. Stewart Redwood - Senior Technical Advisor
Stewart Redwood is a distinguished geological consultant with more than 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and economic geology, specializing in epithermal, porphyry and skarn deposits, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean. His notable achievements include significant discoveries, including the San Cristobal silver-zinc deposit in Bolivia, the Romero gold-copper deposit in the Dominican Republic, and the Antamina copper-zinc project in Peru, recognized as the world's largest copper skarn deposit. Throughout his career, Redwood has held key positions in prominent mining and exploration companies, including as chief geologist Latin America for AngloGold Ashanti, founder president and CEO of GoldQuest Mining, and VP exploration of Colombia Goldfields (which merged with Gran Colombia Gold). He has been instrumental in the success of Gran Colombia Gold’s Marmato project (now owned by Aris Mining), currently an 8.8 Moz deposit in the construction stage.
Nicolas Lopez Villegas - Technical Advisor
A Colombian native, with over 28 years of experience focused in the mining district of Antioquia, currently the CEO of MINING BRAIN SAS, Nicolas Lopez, leads this consulting company advising on the implementation, development of sustainable mining projects all over Colombia. Prior to the establishment of his consultancy practice, Lopez spent 12 years as Colombia & Nicaragua's country manager for IAMGOLD, having devoted the previous 10 years with MINEROS SA as head of exploration & geology. Villegas played a pivotal role in major discoveries, including the first porphyry copper-gold deposit in the Colombian middle Cauca belt, known as Titiribi. a significantly rich gold-copper geological region. As a seasoned executive in gold exploration, Villegas holds a geology degree from Universidad de Caldas (Colombia), a Governance in Oil & Mining degree from Oxford University (UK) and he is a Qualified Person (QP).
Terence Ortslan - Advisor
Terence Ortslan is a seasoned resource executive with over 40 years of experience, having served in advisory capacities across the mining, metals, and fertilizer sectors. He provides guidance on investment and technical aspects of the industry, as well as strategic and policy advice tailored to mining companies. Additionally, Ortslan advises financial institutions on investment decisions, offers direction to international industry organizations, and consults with governments on fiscal and industrial regulations. He also supports universities in enhancing their educational standards and assists corporations with decision-making, boardroom leadership, shareholder value enhancement, and strengthening ES parameters. Ortslan holds a Bachelor of Engineering & Applied Geophysics and an MBA from McGill University.
29 July
Encouraging Drilling Results at BD & BST
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Encouraging Drilling Results at BD & BST
