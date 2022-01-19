Emerging Technology Investing News
Qualcomm Incorporated today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at . Qualcomm will host a conference ...

- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 results which will be broadcast live on February 2, 2022 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13726028.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com .

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD, www.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD, www.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share, payable on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2022 .

About Qualcomm

DGTL Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

DGTL Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Total Proceeds of $1,068,000 Satisfies Key Condition in Closing of the Proposed Merger with Engagement Labs

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the closing of a second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its previously announced private placement offering of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") and closing of its first tranche (the "First Tranche", together with the Final Tranche, the "Offering") on December 7, 2021. Under the Final Tranche, the Company issued 38 Subscription Receipts at an offering price of $1,000 per Subscription Receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of $38,000, bringing the total number of Subscription Receipts issued pursuant to the Offering to 1,068 for aggregate total gross proceeds of $1,068,000. The completion of the Offering, satisfied a key condition to closing in the arrangement agreement between the Company and Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) ("EL") dated August 11, 2021, as amended (the "Arrangement").

The gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Subscription Receipt Proceeds") are held by Garfinkle Biderman LLP ("Garfinkle"), in its capacity as subscription receipt agent, pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement entered into between DGTL and Garfinkle. Upon the satisfaction and/or waiver of certain escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions") each Subscription Receipt will automatically be converted into a $1,000 principal amount Convertible Debenture (as defined below) and the Subscription Receipt Proceeds will be released. The Escrow Release Conditions shall include, without limitation, the completion of the Arrangement pursuant to a plan of arrangement and the delivery by DGTL of a notice to Garfinkle confirming such condition has been met.

The Convertible Debentures will bear interest at an annual rate of 7.00% payable in arrears in equal installments semi-annually. The Convertible Debentures will mature two years following the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (the "Maturity Date") as will be further set out in debenture certificates to be issued upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts. The principal amount of the Convertible Debenture will be convertible at the holder's option into common shares of DGTL (the "Conversion Shares") at any time prior to the Maturity Date at a conversion price of $0.30 per Conversion Share. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), in lieu of paying any interest accrued and payable in respect of the Convertible Debentures, DGTL may elect to settle such interest in Conversion Shares.

In connection with the Offering, the Company is required to pay finder's fees to eligible finders comprised of an aggregate of $49,000 in cash, and such cash finder's fees form part of the Subscription Receipt Proceeds and will be released to the finders upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, and DGTL will issue 81,659 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of DGTL at a price of $0.40 for a period of 36 months following the date on which the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied.

The Subscription Receipts and any underlying securities issued pursuant to the Final Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date hereof.

ARRANGEMENT UPDATE

EL is in the process of preparing a joint information circular with DGTL in connection with their annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on February 14, 2022, to approve, among other items, the Arrangement.

ABOUT DGTL

DGTL acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the TSXV as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff LLC owns an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) platform built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff empowers global brands by identifying, scoring, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for global brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff recently launched version 2.0 compatible for video-based applications (e.g. TikTok) and for conversion of social content to web advertisements via programmatic DSP distribution platforms.

Hashoff's active key customer portfolio includes DraftKings, Beam Suntory, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Dunkin Brands, Currency.com, Syneos Health, American Nurses Federation, Philippines Airlines, and channel partners Veritone, Centro, Wideout AQA, etc. Past clients are Nestle, Post Holdings Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Novartis, etc.Learn more at https://dgtlinc.com/technology.[i]

CONTACTS - DGTL

John Belfontaine, Director
Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the satisfaction of closing conditions including, without limitation: (i) the ability of DGTL to complete the Escrow Release Conditions and (ii) the completion other closing conditions, including, without limitation, obtaining certain consents and TSXV approvals, the operation and performance of the DGTL and EL businesses in the ordinary course until closing of the Arrangement and compliance by DGTL and EL with various covenants contained in the arrangement agreement. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Arrangement will be completed.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding DGTL and EL, including expected growth, results of operations, performance, continued approval of DGTL's and EL's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities, including the TSXV, and industry trends. While DGTL considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of DGTL and EL to implement their business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, the inability of DGTL to satisfy the Escrow Release Conditions; the inability of DGTL and EL to obtain the necessary approvals, including TSXV approval; the inability of DGTL and EL to complete the other with various covenants contained in the arrangement agreement; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. DGTL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This news release has been approved by the board of directors of DGTL. Factors that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, matters referred to above and elsewhere in DGTL's public filings and material change reports that will be filed in respect of the Arrangement which are and will be available on SEDAR.

The Water Institute at the University of Waterloo and BlackBerry Announce Partnership to Address Global Water-Related Challenges

New Innovation Research Challenge Seeks Proposals for Novel Applications of BlackBerry Technologies to Advance Progress Against UN Sustainable Development Goals

Building on a partnership spanning over three decades, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and the University of Waterloo 's Water Institute one of the world's top water research institutes, today launched a first-of-its-kind innovation research challenge for professors and students.

BlackBerry and PATEO Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Integrated Digital Cockpit Solution Featuring BlackBerry IVY for the Chinese Market

Leading Chinese OEM to Participate in Pilot Project

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and PATEO a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service & product provider in China, today announced a strategic collaboration that will see BlackBerry IVY™ integrated into PATEO's intelligent Digital Cockpit solution to develop data-driven in-vehicle services and drive new business opportunities in the Chinese market.

Meta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced today that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 .

BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conferences in January 2022 :

