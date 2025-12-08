QNX to Showcase Innovations for Software-Defined Vehicles and Mission-Critical Embedded Systems at CES 2026

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), has announced it will showcase the latest advancements in its mission-critical embedded systems and automotive software product portfolio, including a new demo of its Foundational Vehicle Software Platform developed in collaboration with Vector, at CES 2026.

Exhibition Overview:

At the QNX Booth (#4024 in the West Hall) visitors can explore three dedicated and interactive zones: Automotive, featuring cutting-edge digital cockpit and software-defined audio solutions like QNX® Cabin and QNX® Sound; QNX® Everywhere, highlighting the company's expanded global developer access to QNX® technology and training; and Other Mission-Critical Industries, showcasing how QNX software is powering real-world applications in robotics, medical devices, industrial automation and beyond.

On-site demos include:

Foundational Vehicle Software Platform (FVSP)

This performance-optimized platform combines QNX's proven OS and virtualization technologies with Vector's middleware to streamline automotive software development. Discover how automakers can eliminate the cumbersome and costly software integration process, empowering them to shift their focus to delivering innovative consumer-facing applications that build brand loyalty, differentiation, and value.

QNX Everywhere

Building on last year's launch, the QNX Everywhere area will give attendees insight into the incredible progress the initiative has made, expanding global developer access to QNX technology, and the chance to discover what's next. Featuring an interactive mini robotic arm that attendees can control to play games and win prizes, updates on academic collaborations and plans for nurturing future talent and ecosystem growth, QNX Everywhere continues to champion free, open-source collaboration for the developer community.

QNX Sound in the Hyundai IONIQ 6

Take a seat in a custom-built Hyundai IONIQ 6 demo vehicle featuring a Bose concept sound system with Dolby Atmos playback to see how it operates within a modern software-defined vehicle architecture. Learn how QNX Sound enables OEMs to centralize their in-vehicle acoustics and signal processing, save costs, and deliver studio-quality listening experiences.

QNX Cabin on QNX SDP 8.0

QNX's cloud-first digital cockpit development platform will be showcased running on multiple hardware targets, including industry-leading System-on-Chips (SoCs) from Qualcomm, MediaTek, and AMD, illustrating how developers can "shift left" to accelerate cockpit development with greater speed, flexibility, and efficiency.

Real-World Mission-Critical Product Showcase

A range of real-world examples powered by QNX will demonstrate how its proven technologies extend beyond automotive into other mission-critical industries. Explore a surgical robotic arm redefining medical precision, experience the technology that can help humanoids ‘see' and learn how a distributed control system manages and automates industrial processes.

"CES is the perfect stage to showcase how QNX is driving the future of software-defined vehicles and mission-critical systems," said Carsten Hurasky, SVP and CMO at QNX. "QNX sets the gold standard when it comes to safety, security, real-time determinism and high-performance in mission-critical embedded systems where failure is not an option. From our forthcoming foundational vehicle software platform to middleware technologies like QNX Cabin and QNX Sound, we look forward to demonstrating the many and varied ways that our innovative solutions empower developers and transform industries worldwide."

Visit QNX at Booth #4024 in the West Hall or schedule a meeting with a spokesperson here.

-ENDS-

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

