QGold Appoints Rodrigo Costa as Vice President - Technical Services and Engineering

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rodrigo Costa, M.Sc., as Vice President - Technical Services and Engineering.

Mr. Costa is a mining engineer with more than three decades of international experience in project development, engineering, construction, commissioning and operational management. He has held senior leadership roles with a number of leading mining companies, where he built a strong track record leading engineering studies, mine operations and development projects focused predominantly on gold and precious metals. Mr. Costa has experience developing complex projects in environmentally sensitive areas, and has successfully managed multi-discipline engineering studies and metallurgical test work programs across a range of gold operations internationally.

"Rodrigo brings deep technical expertise in gold processing and metallurgy, along with a proven track record of delivering engineering and feasibility studies for mining projects around the world," said Peter Tagliamonte, Chief Executive Officer of QGold. "His international experience managing complex, multi-discipline projects — including in environmentally sensitive settings, and his strong hands-on operational expertise — will be a significant asset as we advance Quartz Mountain and Mine Centre. We are very pleased to welcome him to the QGold team."

Mr. Costa holds an Engineering degree and a Master of Science in Engineering from Queen's University in Canada, internationally recognized as one of the premier mining and metallurgical universities.

"I am excited to join QGold at an important stage in the Company's development," said Mr. Costa. "I look forward to applying my experience in engineering, project execution and operations to support the responsible advancement of Quartz Mountain and Mine Centre."

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development and exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America. The Company's primary assets are the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA, and the Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario, Canada.

QGold remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development and long-term shareholder value creation through the development and exploration of high-quality North American gold assets.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Tagliamonte
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880
Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


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