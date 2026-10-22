Pulse Biosciences Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call for November 5, 2026

Pulse Biosciences Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call for November 5, 2026

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), the company leveraging its ever evolving novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nano-PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced it will report business updates and financial results for the third quarter 2026 after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Company management will host a corresponding conference call to discuss business updates beginning at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-800-715-9871 from the U.S. or 1-646-307-1963 internationally and providing Conference ID 9464498. A live and recorded webcast of the event will be available on the Pulse Biosciences Investors website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/ .

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or
Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

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