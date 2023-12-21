Pulse Biosciences Inc is a medical therapy company that pursues the commercial introduction of its proprietary CellFX System utilizing its patent-protected Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) platform technology. Through its proprietary CellFX System, the company can deliver a cell-focused effect on dysfunctional cells while preserving surrounding non-cellular tissue, a combination that may potentially lead to both improved efficacy and less collateral tissue damage. Substantial revenue is generated from North America Majorly due to the sale of systems.