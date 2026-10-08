Pulse Biosciences' nPulse Technology to be Featured at the 21st Annual International VT Symposium 2026

Pulse Biosciences' nPulse Technology to be Featured at the 21st Annual International VT Symposium 2026

Preclinical evaluation of nPulse™ prototype endocardial catheters highlighted in session presentation

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), the company leveraging its ever evolving novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nano-PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced the latest nPulse™ technology advancement will be featured during the 21 st Annual International Ventricular Arrhythmias (VT) Symposium 2026, taking place October 9-10 in New York.

A presentation at the Symposium will feature preclinical applications of two nPulse prototype endocardial catheters designed to demonstrate the potential for treatment of ventricular arrhythmias.

Presentation | Pulse Field Ablation of Ventricular Arrhythmias Part II Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026 Time: 5:20 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Location: New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge Room X

  • Presentation: Recent Advances in PFA of Ventricular Arrhythmias
  • Presenter: Jacob Koruth, MD

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the potential of the Company's nsPFA technology to treat ventricular arrhythmias or any other ventricular disease. Results observed in preclinical studies are not necessarily predictive of results in human clinical studies, and there can be no assurance that Pulse Biosciences will initiate a human clinical study or a development program for any ventricular indication, or successfully develop any product for such use. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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