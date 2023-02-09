Public Education Key to Nuclear Energy Acceptance, Forum Energy Metals CEO Says
“To meet this net-zero 2050 carbon-free economy, nuclear energy is a safe and secure alternative to producing power by oil, coal and natural gas to reduce fossil fuel consumption," said Rick Mazur, CEO and president of Forum Energy Metals.
Energy security, sustainability and trends in the #uranium sectoryoutu.be
Public education is necessary to support the development and growth of the nuclear energy sector as a sustainable, low-carbon alternative to fossil fuel-based power generation.
In an interview with Investing News Network, Rick Mazur, president and CEO of Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC), outlined the factors that are driving renewed interest in nuclear energy and how public education can shape its growth.
“The public needs to know that to meet this net-zero 2050 carbon-free economy, nuclear energy is a safe and secure alternative to producing power by oil, coal and natural gas to reduce fossil fuel consumption,” Mazur said.
Forum Energy Metals is a Vancouver-based company focused on uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin and Thelon Basin in Canada. Uranium is the primary fuel used for nuclear power plants.
Growing demand for uranium is being fueled by increased momentum for nuclear energy, which industry observers believe will be instrumental in achieving global net-zero emissions goals. However, nuclear power plants still incite public safety concerns, mainly due to accidents that have occurred in recent history, such as the Fukushima nuclear accident.
Mazur said public education should do more to allay safety concerns around nuclear energy.
“Nuclear energy has been around for over 50 years. It’s a very safe and highly engineered endeavor,” he said. He added that nuclear power is gaining more mainstream acceptance, citing the European Union’s taxonomy on sustainable energy development, which includes nuclear power as a sustainable venture.
In the interview, Mazur also discusses the need for public understanding of energy security, the need to develop stable and secure uranium supply and sustainability in uranium production.
Watch the full interview with Forum Energy Metals CEO Rick Mazur above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Forum Energy Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Forum Energy Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Forum Energy Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
